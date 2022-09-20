Read full article on original website
Covington company focuses on saving lives, bettering community
On a cool fall day in 1999, Edward Wimmer, IV, was training for his first marathon. His young feet pounded against the charcoal pavement. His eyes focused on the view ahead. Then suddenly he was nearly face to face with a “King Kong-sized black pick-up truck.”. Before he could...
NKY philanthropist and local leader learn they are father and son
Editor’s note: This story is written by LINK nky contributor Patricia A. Scheyer, who was once married to Bill Scheyer, a main subject in this story. Typically such a close connection would prohibit one of our journalists from writing on the topic, but given the nature of the article pertaining to family connections, we permitted it and are disclosing the connection here.
St. Elizabeth honors Edgewood firefighters for treatment of stroke patient
St. Elizabeth Hospital Emergency Services came to the Edgewood City Council meeting Monday night to honor two firefighter/paramedics for their quick response time in transporting a patient who was having a stroke. Tissue Plasminogen Activator, or TPA, is a powerful blood thinner that is used to treat stroke patients on...
Sponsored: The legendary USS Nightmare returns to the shore of the Ohio River for its 30th year
Whether you’ve lived in the area for a year or your whole life, there’s a high probability you’ve heard of the USS Nightmare—the legendary Halloween attraction that’s haunted the shores of the Ohio River since the early 1990s. Many have witnessed the terror first-hand over the years, first as kids and later as adults. Less brave individuals have only heard of the horrors aboard the old dredging ship and lived vicariously through second-hand stories. Regardless of which boat you’re in, the USS Nightmare has been a Cincinnati Halloween tradition for three decades now.
How NKY’s judge/executives are working together to ‘make the community better’
Northern Kentucky has increasingly shown its strength as a vital economic, transportation and healthcare organ within the Commonwealth of Kentucky. At Tuesday morning’s NKY Chamber of Commerce Eggs ‘N Issues, the judge/executives of Boone, Kenton and Campbell counties spoke to a crowd of Northern Kentucky business leaders to detail the region’s successes.
‘Pretty special department in a pretty special city’: Fort Thomas promotes two firefighters
The Fort Thomas Fire Department made two key promotions in September. At a recent city council meeting, Fire Department Chief Chris Amon said it was a good day for the department, although it was also a bittersweet one due to Capt. Rick Daugherty’s retirement at the end of the month.
Campbell County community members recognized at fiscal court meeting
Former Campbell County Head Wrestling Coach Mike Bankemper recognized for his 42-year career. Recently retired Campbell County High School Wrestling Coach Mike Bankemper was honored at this week’s Campbell County Fiscal Court meeting for his 42-year career. Bankemper was a wrestler at Campbell County High School until he graduated...
Campbell County Schools awarded nearly $4M grant for trauma-informed services
ALEXANDRIA, Ky. — A local school district was selected to receive a grant to improve mental health services for students. Campbell County Schools Superintendent Dr. Shelli Wilson was notified Thursday that the district will receive nearly $4 million in grant funding for trauma-informed services in schools. The grant was...
Looking for something to do this weekend? Try NKU’s Nature Adventure Day
Northern Kentucky University’s Research and Education Field Station invites the community to its annual Nature Adventure Day on Sept. 25, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Family and friends visiting the field station will spend the afternoon exploring the unique natural features across the St. Anne Wetlands, part of a 155-acre conservation easement on and near the Ohio River.
Diocese of Covington taps Park Hills officer to serve its schools
For the last three years, the City of Park Hills has been contracting with Covington Catholic High School to provide a school resource officer from the city’s police department. That officer is Ted Edgington. The contract stipulates that Covington Catholic pay the salary and benefits, and the city pay...
NKY Chamber honors outgoing Florence mayor with community award
The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce honored outgoing Florence Mayor Diane Whalen with the NKY Community Award. The award is given out to individuals, businesses or organizations throughout the Northern Kentucky Metro who have made a positive impact in the community. Whalen is serving her sixth term as mayor with...
Local counties are now “Green” level of COVID 19 transmission
According to the latest information from the CDC local levels of COVID 19 transmission are:. Clermont County, Ohio, community level is Low. Butler County, Ohio, community level is Low. Hamilton County, Ohio, community level is Low. Warren County, Ohio, community level is Low. In last week’s report, the community level...
Warren County’s newest brewery opens today
LEBANON —Warren County’s newest brewery and eatery opens today in the city’s former firehouse at 20 W. Silver St. Nathan Ridgley said Lebanon Brewing Company is the first brewery in Lebanon in about 15 years since another local brewery, Mighty Casey’s, closed. “The old fire station...
Forest Hills School District parents speak out on possible high school consolidation
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio — There was once again chaos and confusion at a Forest Hills School Board meeting, but this time it was not about curriculum. Parents said rumors of consolidating Anderson and Turpin High Schools prompted them to show up to last night's meeting, but no progress was made.
Merchants & Music Fest expands to two days; Dylan Scott & Idol winner star
The Merchants & Music Festival in Fort Thomas’s Tower Park is back for 2022, and it’s expanded to two days. The free event features food, beer, art and more from local vendors, kids’ activities and, of course, live music. In fact, it’s now the largest music festival in Northern Kentucky with 13 bands playing on two stages.
Mason high schooler receives $10K for invention
Laalitya Achary, 18, invented Nereid, a low-cost, globally applicable device that can detect water contamination within seconds.
Old Soul Creatives brings ‘modern-retro functional art’ to Southgate
Natalie Mairose describes herself as an old soul, so when her Elton John record broke during the COVID-19 lockdown, she used her time to make it into a scrapbook, paving the way for her brand new store, Old Soul Creatives. Her store at 2304 Alexandria Pike in Southgate is so...
Enjoy a more intimiate Oktoberfest in Newport
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - There's yet another chance to celebrate Oktoberfest, this time in a more intimate setting. Ludwig Roll shares a preview of Newport's Oktoberfest which kicks off Sept. 23.
Paxton Road in Kenton County to close for drainage project
Kenton County Public Works will be performing a roadway drainage project on KY 2046 (Paxton Road) beginning on Sept. 26. This project will require a road closure between the addresses of 1722 and 1756 Paxton Road spanning 0.2 miles. The roadway closure will begin on Sept. 26 and is expected to be in place for three weeks, weather permitting.
Construction underway for U-turn on Ted Bushelman in Florence
Florence drivers should be cautious of Ted Bushelman Boulevard until Sept. 28, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced in a Facebook post this week. Construction crews are widening Ted Bushelman Boulevard and developing a U-turn near the Aldi’s exit. Milling takes place Friday, paving operations are scheduled for Sept. 26,...
