Right Rudder COO announces 'huge' economic coup for county
The Inverness Airport will soon be the home of 29 new state-of-the-art aircraft as part of a joint partnership between Right Rudder Aviation and Arizona-based Mesa Airlines. And that partnership is not only an economic coup for Inverness and the entire county but is sure to put Citrus on the national map and help relieve the existing pilot shortage, according to Right Rudder’s chief operating officer Andrew Chan.
No Sept. 26 meeting for Crystal River City Council
Crystal River City Council members will not meet Monday, Sept. 26. Council calls to order twice a month, on the second and fourth Mondays, except when it meets once a month in June, July, November and December. Council’s second meeting for September was canceled because it held other meetings earlier in the month.
Inverness subdivision could see bad roads fixed
For years, people who live in the Inverness Village Unit 4 subdivision have endured some of the worst roads in Citrus County. The process to improve those roads is underway.
Citrus Newcomers Club: Organizing, preparing for season
Following a very successful year last year, the Citrus Newcomers Club kicked off their 2022-23 season on Sept. 15 with a fantastic catered luncheon held at the College of Central Florida. Our new board of officers and appointed directors has been busy organizing and preparing for this coming year. The...
County will open two sandbag sites Monday
Citrus County will open two sandbag sites at 8 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26, in preparation for Tropical Storm Ian. Additional times and dates will be announced as needed:. 4508 S. Grandmarch Ave., Homosassa, off of Grover Cleveland. 7490 W. Gulf-to-Lake Highway, Crystal River, State Road 44, across from Dan’s Clam...
Relief Share charity seeks volunteers
Relief Share, a Citrus County-based medical surplus recovery organization, is seeking volunteers to help with sorting and inventorying a large quantity of medical supplies donated by area hospitals and healthcare facilities. Volunteers meet most Saturdays at Technology Conservation Group (TCG) in Lecanto, which has generously donated air-conditioned storage space to...
Voters must reject message
Citrus County is a pretty laid-back community. We have a significant population over 65 and a substantial number of military veterans. We are not a rabble-rousing Berkley. We are just everyday Americans trying to make it through the day and keep our community and families strong. We enjoy the peace, serenity and neighborliness of Citrus County.
Defendants charged in connection to shooting over $200 debt appear in court
A few of the eight defendants charged with participating in an alleged shooting targeting an Inverness resident over a $200 debt appeared in court. Jesse Boesch, Jeremy Cooker, Martavis Horton and Geraldine Moore – each shackled and clothed in inmate garb – separately went before Citrus County Circuit Court Judge Joel Fritton Thursday, Sept. 22, to be told Nov. 17 was their next court date.
Lightning strike destroys Inverness mobile home
A lightning strike sparked a blaze that destroyed an Inverness mobile home. Citrus County Fire Rescue (CCFR) crews responded at 11:45 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, to a structure fire off East Possum Court, where arriving firefighters found an 800-square-foot, single-wide mobile home halfway engulfed in flames, according to CCFR on Friday.
Inverness man arrested for neglecting, severely injuring girl
An Inverness man was arrested on accusations he neglected and seriously injured a girl in his care. Citrus County Sheriff’s Office authorities took 35-year-old Michael Wesley Comins Jr. into custody Tuesday, Sept. 20, under charges of child neglect and aggravated child abuse.
Lecanto man arrested for attempted murder in domestic shootout; injures one
A Lecanto man was taken into custody under allegations a domestic dispute led him to threaten a few people with a knife and rifle before he injured a man in a shootout. Citrus County Sheriff’s Office authorities arrested 56-year-old John Jason Pullara Tuesday, Sept. 20, on charges of attempted murder, battery against a person 65 years old or older, and three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Pirates grind out a win
INVERNESS — It was a slugfest of epic proportions Friday night at the Citrus Bowl, as county rivals Crystal River and Citrus went toe-to-toe for 48 tough minutes. The Pirates avenged last year’s overtime loss with a 16-7 triumph over the Hurricanes, to improve to 3-2 on the season, The Hurricanes fell to 1-4 with the defeat. Crystal River now holds a 42-30-2 advantage in the all-time series.
