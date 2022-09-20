Read full article on original website
linknky.com
Are you ready for this weekend’s Oktoberfest Newport?
That’s German for “One, two, three, drink!” and you may recognize the words because they are part of a very popular Oktoberfest song. You’ll be able to sing it all you want at Oktoberfest Newport, which is returning to Newport on the Levee from Sept. 23 to 25.
WLWT 5
Crumbl Cookies holds grand opening for new Mason location Friday
MASON, Ohio — Mason just got a whole lot sweeter with the opening of a new Crumbl Cookies location on Friday. Store owners, Jason and Heather Little say they can't wait to serve delicious treats to cookie-crazed fans at the new location. The popular cookie store will have six...
linknky.com
Sponsored: The legendary USS Nightmare returns to the shore of the Ohio River for its 30th year
Whether you’ve lived in the area for a year or your whole life, there’s a high probability you’ve heard of the USS Nightmare—the legendary Halloween attraction that’s haunted the shores of the Ohio River since the early 1990s. Many have witnessed the terror first-hand over the years, first as kids and later as adults. Less brave individuals have only heard of the horrors aboard the old dredging ship and lived vicariously through second-hand stories. Regardless of which boat you’re in, the USS Nightmare has been a Cincinnati Halloween tradition for three decades now.
linknky.com
Merchants & Music Fest expands to two days; Dylan Scott & Idol winner star
The Merchants & Music Festival in Fort Thomas’s Tower Park is back for 2022, and it’s expanded to two days. The free event features food, beer, art and more from local vendors, kids’ activities and, of course, live music. In fact, it’s now the largest music festival in Northern Kentucky with 13 bands playing on two stages.
WLWT 5
New food hall in Madisonville with tap room, 7 eateries opening this weekend
CINCINNATI — A new food hall is opening in Madisonville this weekend with food, drinks and entertainment. Element Eatery is opening Saturday with food, drinks and two free concerts. The food hall will be open from 2 to 9 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. “We’re...
linknky.com
Looking for something to do this weekend? Try NKU’s Nature Adventure Day
Northern Kentucky University’s Research and Education Field Station invites the community to its annual Nature Adventure Day on Sept. 25, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Family and friends visiting the field station will spend the afternoon exploring the unique natural features across the St. Anne Wetlands, part of a 155-acre conservation easement on and near the Ohio River.
WLWT 5
Kroger Wellness Festival: Celebrity appearances, event schedule, road closures
CINCINNATI — The Kroger Wellness Festival will be taking over The Banks in Cincinnati this weekend. Here's everything you need to know. The festival will take place Sept. 23 and 24 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. What celebrities will be there?. The free festival includes celebrity fitness challenges,...
eaglecountryonline.com
Main Street Aurora Welcomes New Businesses to Third Street
Third Street is filled with retail, service, fraternal and eateries. (Aurora, Ind.) - Saturday, August 27th Third Street was all the Rage when Main Street Aurora and the City of Aurora welcomed five businesses to its downtown. Two of the city’s newest businesses; state of the art All American Laundry...
eaglecountryonline.com
Three Area Veterans to be Honored at Lawrenceburg Fall Music Fest
The Purple Heart Salute will take place Saturday at Civic Park. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) - Three area veterans will be honored at Lawrenceburg Fall Music Fest. The annual Veterans Awards presentation will take place at Civic Park on Saturday, September 24 at 2:30 p.m. This year’s honorees are Richard Craig, Greg...
Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Dayton, according to Tripadvisor
Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019. But Americans who love seafood seek it out […]
Fox 19
Legendary Mount Adams bar celebrates 85th anniversary this weekend
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Crowley’s in Mount Adams is turning 85 years old this weekend and has a celebration planned. Since opening in 1937, just a few years after prohibition, Crowley’s has been a family-owned bar. “Mom and dad married and 15 years later they didn’t have a penny...
This Is Ohio's Best Grocery Store
Love Food compiled a list of the best grocery store in every state.
WLWT 5
Sarah Jessica Parker visits Cincinnati to launch wine brand
Sarah Jessica Parker visited Cincinnati to launch her new wine brand. Parker met with staff at Kroger's downtown Cincinnati location to introduce the wine, Invivo X. She's an Ohio native, born in Nelsonville, Ohio, and attended Cincinnati's School for Creative and Performing Arts, which is located in the historic Over-the-Rhine neighborhood near the store.
linknky.com
Construction underway for U-turn on Ted Bushelman in Florence
Florence drivers should be cautious of Ted Bushelman Boulevard until Sept. 28, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced in a Facebook post this week. Construction crews are widening Ted Bushelman Boulevard and developing a U-turn near the Aldi’s exit. Milling takes place Friday, paving operations are scheduled for Sept. 26,...
WKRC
Enjoy a more intimiate Oktoberfest in Newport
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - There's yet another chance to celebrate Oktoberfest, this time in a more intimate setting. Ludwig Roll shares a preview of Newport's Oktoberfest which kicks off Sept. 23.
progressivegrocer.com
Celebs Take Over Kroger Wellness Festival
The Kroger Wellness Festival is kicking off with a definite festival vibe. The free event, held Sept. 23 and 24 in downtown Cincinnati, includes appearances by celebrities and professional athletes as well as wellness experts. Among the slate of big-name guests: Olympic gold medal gymnast Dominique Dawes; reality TV star...
Fox 19
Chrissy Teigen tries Skyline after foiled first attempt
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - What if Chrissy Teigen came all the way from Hollywood to Cincinnati and headed over to Skyline in the heart of Downtown for a big bowl of our city’s unique version of meaty, savory, cinnamony-chili... BUT IT WAS CLOSED. That’s exactly what happened Thursday when the...
WLWT 5
Newport apartment complex resident reacts to extension, while many still have nowhere to go
NEWPORT, Ky. — Back in May,hundreds of Newport residents at Victoria Square Apartments were given a 30-day extension to move out due to a new company purchasing the property. The renovations on the apartments however will take away their affordable housing status and be priced at a market rate.
WLWT 5
LIST: Pumpkin patches and fall festivals around the tri-state area
CINCINNATI — Fall is right around the corner and with that being said, it's time to let the festivities begin!. As the temperature drops, warm cider and pumpkin patches are sure to get you in the fall feel. Here's our list of fall festivals and pumpkin patches around the tri-state area!
WTVQ
Kentucky’s oldest festival, October Court Day, returning Oct. 14-17
MT. STERLING, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky’s longest-running festival will be back again in about three weeks, and the music lineup is officially set. October Court Day hosts hundreds of vendors selling handmade crafts, antiques, tools, clothing, collectibles, food and more. Live music can be heard on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 16 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on two Court Day soundstages (one behind Monarch Mill on South Maysville and the other behind Main Cross on the city lot between Main Street and Locust Street).
