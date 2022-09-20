The Village Players of Fort Thomas is kicking off its season in two weeks with “The Taming” by Lauren Gunderson. “‘The Taming’ is a witty take on politics from both sides of the aisle and the causes that bring us together,” said Betsy Bossart, director and member-at-large on the Village Players board. “You can expect an irreverent, hilarious evening at the theater, best for anyone over 18 due to some language. Gunderson’s characters draw you in from the very beginning and Village’s intimate theater space makes you feel like you’re right in the middle of the story.”

FORT THOMAS, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO