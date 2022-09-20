Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
linknky.com
Acute Hearing moves company HQ to Covington
Acute Hearing is moving their company headquarters into Covington’s urban core. Acute Hearing is a family-owned healthcare practice that provides hearing tests and hearing aid technology. They are currently headquartered in Milford, Ohio, and operate offices in Lexington, Louisville and Dayton, Ohio. “Thank you for coming to our city...
linknky.com
NKY philanthropist and local leader learn they are father and son
Editor’s note: This story is written by LINK nky contributor Patricia A. Scheyer, who was once married to Bill Scheyer, a main subject in this story. Typically such a close connection would prohibit one of our journalists from writing on the topic, but given the nature of the article pertaining to family connections, we permitted it and are disclosing the connection here.
linknky.com
Dan Weber’s Just Sayin’: It’s about fame and family for new NKSHOF inductees
Margaret Jones didn’t think she was famous – or even realize that for many male sports consumers, she was the first Northern Kentucky female athlete any of them had ever read about. Talk to the newest inductee in the Northern Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame and you realize...
linknky.com
Friday night football previews: District openers, neighborhood rivalries lead the way
Let’s start with the negative news for the weekend. Simon Kenton will not host a Homecoming football game Friday after Connersville, Ind., cancelled on the Pioneers. So what to do? Too late to get a replacement football game so Simon Kenton AD Troy Roberts called Covington Catholic AD Tony Bacigalupo and asked if the Colonels could help out. Since CovCath was hosting Simon Kenton in soccer Saturday, they just moved that game’s day and date to Friday at Simon Kenton and the Homecoming festivities will go on. And they’ll get a nice crowd for the soccer match. Good job all around.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
linknky.com
Wednesday NKY sports round-up: Scott volleyball downs Brossart; Lightning, rain cancels girls soccer games
The Scott Eagles (17-5) opened 37th District action with a convincing 3-0 (25-23, 25-23, 25-21) win over the Bishop Brossart Mustangs (12-9). Scott had four aces, 33 kills, 12 blocks and 69 digs overall. Freshman Milyn Minor had two aces, five blocks, 14 digs and 13 kills with senior Makaylah Mitchell putting together 12 kills and three blocks. Junior Brooke Balsley had three blocks and senior Audrey Griffin had 22 digs.
linknky.com
Looking for something to do this weekend? Try NKU’s Nature Adventure Day
Northern Kentucky University’s Research and Education Field Station invites the community to its annual Nature Adventure Day on Sept. 25, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Family and friends visiting the field station will spend the afternoon exploring the unique natural features across the St. Anne Wetlands, part of a 155-acre conservation easement on and near the Ohio River.
linknky.com
Cold Spring mayor addresses concern that Paducah school shooter would move there
Cold Spring Mayor Angelo Penque released a statement to the city Wednesday regarding media reports that Michael Carneal, who killed three students at a school shooting in Paducah in 1997, would come to live in Cold Spring with his parents if he is released on parole. Carneal was 14 at...
linknky.com
How NKY’s judge/executives are working together to ‘make the community better’
Northern Kentucky has increasingly shown its strength as a vital economic, transportation and healthcare organ within the Commonwealth of Kentucky. At Tuesday morning’s NKY Chamber of Commerce Eggs ‘N Issues, the judge/executives of Boone, Kenton and Campbell counties spoke to a crowd of Northern Kentucky business leaders to detail the region’s successes.
RELATED PEOPLE
linknky.com
Tuesday NKY sports round-up: Cooper girls golf wins 7th Region title
The Cooper Jaguars girls golf team three-peated as 7th Region champions in a huge way. They shot a school-record 304 in the tournament that took place at the Pioneer Golf Course in Independence. Cooper had shot 305 on Sunday in the Kentucky Golf Coaches Association All-State Tournament. “It’s been quite...
linknky.com
Are you ready for this weekend’s Oktoberfest Newport?
That’s German for “One, two, three, drink!” and you may recognize the words because they are part of a very popular Oktoberfest song. You’ll be able to sing it all you want at Oktoberfest Newport, which is returning to Newport on the Levee from Sept. 23 to 25.
linknky.com
Campbell County community members recognized at fiscal court meeting
Former Campbell County Head Wrestling Coach Mike Bankemper recognized for his 42-year career. Recently retired Campbell County High School Wrestling Coach Mike Bankemper was honored at this week’s Campbell County Fiscal Court meeting for his 42-year career. Bankemper was a wrestler at Campbell County High School until he graduated...
linknky.com
Diocese of Covington taps Park Hills officer to serve its schools
For the last three years, the City of Park Hills has been contracting with Covington Catholic High School to provide a school resource officer from the city’s police department. That officer is Ted Edgington. The contract stipulates that Covington Catholic pay the salary and benefits, and the city pay...
IN THIS ARTICLE
linknky.com
Merchants & Music Fest expands to two days; Dylan Scott & Idol winner star
The Merchants & Music Festival in Fort Thomas’s Tower Park is back for 2022, and it’s expanded to two days. The free event features food, beer, art and more from local vendors, kids’ activities and, of course, live music. In fact, it’s now the largest music festival in Northern Kentucky with 13 bands playing on two stages.
linknky.com
Sponsored: The legendary USS Nightmare returns to the shore of the Ohio River for its 30th year
Whether you’ve lived in the area for a year or your whole life, there’s a high probability you’ve heard of the USS Nightmare—the legendary Halloween attraction that’s haunted the shores of the Ohio River since the early 1990s. Many have witnessed the terror first-hand over the years, first as kids and later as adults. Less brave individuals have only heard of the horrors aboard the old dredging ship and lived vicariously through second-hand stories. Regardless of which boat you’re in, the USS Nightmare has been a Cincinnati Halloween tradition for three decades now.
linknky.com
Devou Park Overlook to be refreshed in honor of local business, government leader
After Drees Homes chairman and former Kenton Co. Judge/Executive Ralph Drees passed away in March of last year, his daughter, Barbara Drees Jones, searched for a way to properly honor his legacy. At Tuesday’s night’s Covington city commission meeting, Drees Jones presented her idea: funding and renovating the Devou Park...
linknky.com
Covington company focuses on saving lives, bettering community
On a cool fall day in 1999, Edward Wimmer, IV, was training for his first marathon. His young feet pounded against the charcoal pavement. His eyes focused on the view ahead. Then suddenly he was nearly face to face with a “King Kong-sized black pick-up truck.”. Before he could...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
linknky.com
Village Players kicking off season with ‘The Taming’
The Village Players of Fort Thomas is kicking off its season in two weeks with “The Taming” by Lauren Gunderson. “‘The Taming’ is a witty take on politics from both sides of the aisle and the causes that bring us together,” said Betsy Bossart, director and member-at-large on the Village Players board. “You can expect an irreverent, hilarious evening at the theater, best for anyone over 18 due to some language. Gunderson’s characters draw you in from the very beginning and Village’s intimate theater space makes you feel like you’re right in the middle of the story.”
linknky.com
Unable to fill vacancy, Walton-Verona extends board member search
It has been exactly 70 days since Stephanie Thornberry resigned from her position at the Walton-Verona Independent Schools Board of Education, and the search for her replacement continues. Thornberry resigned on July 14. Though she didn’t give a reason in her resignation letter, records show she purchased property outside of...
linknky.com
Massie challenger Lehman picks up endorsements from multiple NKY mayors
Fourth Congressional District candidate Matt Lehman announced that three NKY mayors are endorsing him. Covington Mayor Joe Meyer spoke at the event at the Northern Kentucky Democratic Party Headquarters in Covington on Monday, where he touted his support for Lehman. Meanwhile, Newport Mayor Tom Guidugli Jr. and Dayton Mayor Ben Baker also endorsed Lehman for Congress, though they were not present at the event.
linknky.com
NKY Chamber honors outgoing Florence mayor with community award
The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce honored outgoing Florence Mayor Diane Whalen with the NKY Community Award. The award is given out to individuals, businesses or organizations throughout the Northern Kentucky Metro who have made a positive impact in the community. Whalen is serving her sixth term as mayor with...
Comments / 0