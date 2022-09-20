Read full article on original website
linknky.com
Sponsored: The legendary USS Nightmare returns to the shore of the Ohio River for its 30th year
Whether you’ve lived in the area for a year or your whole life, there’s a high probability you’ve heard of the USS Nightmare—the legendary Halloween attraction that’s haunted the shores of the Ohio River since the early 1990s. Many have witnessed the terror first-hand over the years, first as kids and later as adults. Less brave individuals have only heard of the horrors aboard the old dredging ship and lived vicariously through second-hand stories. Regardless of which boat you’re in, the USS Nightmare has been a Cincinnati Halloween tradition for three decades now.
linknky.com
Are you ready for this weekend’s Oktoberfest Newport?
That’s German for “One, two, three, drink!” and you may recognize the words because they are part of a very popular Oktoberfest song. You’ll be able to sing it all you want at Oktoberfest Newport, which is returning to Newport on the Levee from Sept. 23 to 25.
WLWT 5
Crumbl Cookies holds grand opening for new Mason location Friday
MASON, Ohio — Mason just got a whole lot sweeter with the opening of a new Crumbl Cookies location on Friday. Store owners, Jason and Heather Little say they can't wait to serve delicious treats to cookie-crazed fans at the new location. The popular cookie store will have six...
linknky.com
Beyond the Curb headed to Latonia for in-person tour
The Covington neighborhood of Latonia will be the focus of Beyond the Curb’s fall in-person tour on Sunday, Oct. 2, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tour coordinator Jill Morenz said the team is excited to bring attention to Latonia. “This will be our 12th tour and the first...
linknky.com
Looking for something to do this weekend? Try NKU’s Nature Adventure Day
Northern Kentucky University’s Research and Education Field Station invites the community to its annual Nature Adventure Day on Sept. 25, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Family and friends visiting the field station will spend the afternoon exploring the unique natural features across the St. Anne Wetlands, part of a 155-acre conservation easement on and near the Ohio River.
linknky.com
Merchants & Music Fest expands to two days; Dylan Scott & Idol winner star
The Merchants & Music Festival in Fort Thomas’s Tower Park is back for 2022, and it’s expanded to two days. The free event features food, beer, art and more from local vendors, kids’ activities and, of course, live music. In fact, it’s now the largest music festival in Northern Kentucky with 13 bands playing on two stages.
linknky.com
Village Players kicking off season with ‘The Taming’
The Village Players of Fort Thomas is kicking off its season in two weeks with “The Taming” by Lauren Gunderson. “‘The Taming’ is a witty take on politics from both sides of the aisle and the causes that bring us together,” said Betsy Bossart, director and member-at-large on the Village Players board. “You can expect an irreverent, hilarious evening at the theater, best for anyone over 18 due to some language. Gunderson’s characters draw you in from the very beginning and Village’s intimate theater space makes you feel like you’re right in the middle of the story.”
14 Things To Do in Cincinnati This Weekend (Sept. 23-25)
This weekend is full of fun activities, from the start of Halloween Haunt to the Newport Oktoberfest and Cincinnati Comic Expo.
linknky.com
Old Soul Creatives brings ‘modern-retro functional art’ to Southgate
Natalie Mairose describes herself as an old soul, so when her Elton John record broke during the COVID-19 lockdown, she used her time to make it into a scrapbook, paving the way for her brand new store, Old Soul Creatives. Her store at 2304 Alexandria Pike in Southgate is so...
Fox 19
Legendary Mount Adams bar celebrates 85th anniversary this weekend
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Crowley’s in Mount Adams is turning 85 years old this weekend and has a celebration planned. Since opening in 1937, just a few years after prohibition, Crowley’s has been a family-owned bar. “Mom and dad married and 15 years later they didn’t have a penny...
eaglecountryonline.com
Three Area Veterans to be Honored at Lawrenceburg Fall Music Fest
The Purple Heart Salute will take place Saturday at Civic Park. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) - Three area veterans will be honored at Lawrenceburg Fall Music Fest. The annual Veterans Awards presentation will take place at Civic Park on Saturday, September 24 at 2:30 p.m. This year’s honorees are Richard Craig, Greg...
WLWT 5
New food hall in Madisonville with tap room, 7 eateries opening this weekend
CINCINNATI — A new food hall is opening in Madisonville this weekend with food, drinks and entertainment. Element Eatery is opening Saturday with food, drinks and two free concerts. The food hall will be open from 2 to 9 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. “We’re...
eaglecountryonline.com
Main Street Aurora Welcomes New Businesses to Third Street
Third Street is filled with retail, service, fraternal and eateries. (Aurora, Ind.) - Saturday, August 27th Third Street was all the Rage when Main Street Aurora and the City of Aurora welcomed five businesses to its downtown. Two of the city’s newest businesses; state of the art All American Laundry...
WLWT 5
Sarah Jessica Parker visits Cincinnati to launch wine brand
Sarah Jessica Parker visited Cincinnati to launch her new wine brand. Parker met with staff at Kroger's downtown Cincinnati location to introduce the wine, Invivo X. She's an Ohio native, born in Nelsonville, Ohio, and attended Cincinnati's School for Creative and Performing Arts, which is located in the historic Over-the-Rhine neighborhood near the store.
Fox 19
Chrissy Teigen tries Skyline after foiled first attempt
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - What if Chrissy Teigen came all the way from Hollywood to Cincinnati and headed over to Skyline in the heart of Downtown for a big bowl of our city’s unique version of meaty, savory, cinnamony-chili... BUT IT WAS CLOSED. That’s exactly what happened Thursday when the...
WKRC
Enjoy a more intimiate Oktoberfest in Newport
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - There's yet another chance to celebrate Oktoberfest, this time in a more intimate setting. Ludwig Roll shares a preview of Newport's Oktoberfest which kicks off Sept. 23.
WTVQ
Kentucky’s oldest festival, October Court Day, returning Oct. 14-17
MT. STERLING, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky’s longest-running festival will be back again in about three weeks, and the music lineup is officially set. October Court Day hosts hundreds of vendors selling handmade crafts, antiques, tools, clothing, collectibles, food and more. Live music can be heard on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 16 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on two Court Day soundstages (one behind Monarch Mill on South Maysville and the other behind Main Cross on the city lot between Main Street and Locust Street).
wvxu.org
Historic World War II warship to visit Cincinnati
A landing ship craft from the Second World War is returning to Cincinnati. LST 325 is a 328-foot long vessel that was used to carry troops and equipment to shore. LST 325 is typically on display in Evansville, Ind., but occasionally travels up and down the Ohio River. LSTs were built in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and Seneca, Ill., as well as Jeffersonville and Evansville, Ind.
linknky.com
Construction underway for U-turn on Ted Bushelman in Florence
Florence drivers should be cautious of Ted Bushelman Boulevard until Sept. 28, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced in a Facebook post this week. Construction crews are widening Ted Bushelman Boulevard and developing a U-turn near the Aldi’s exit. Milling takes place Friday, paving operations are scheduled for Sept. 26,...
WLWT 5
'The Office,' 'Anchorman' star David Koechner to perform in Cincinnati next weekend
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — "The Office" and "Anchorman" star David Koechner is coming to Cincinnati next weekend. The actor and comedian will be headlining the Liberty Funny Bone from Sept. 30 through Oct. 1. As a tribute to his role on "The Office," Koechner will put fans to the...
