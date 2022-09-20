ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
linknky.com

Sponsored: The legendary USS Nightmare returns to the shore of the Ohio River for its 30th year

Whether you’ve lived in the area for a year or your whole life, there’s a high probability you’ve heard of the USS Nightmare—the legendary Halloween attraction that’s haunted the shores of the Ohio River since the early 1990s. Many have witnessed the terror first-hand over the years, first as kids and later as adults. Less brave individuals have only heard of the horrors aboard the old dredging ship and lived vicariously through second-hand stories. Regardless of which boat you’re in, the USS Nightmare has been a Cincinnati Halloween tradition for three decades now.
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Are you ready for this weekend’s Oktoberfest Newport?

That’s German for “One, two, three, drink!” and you may recognize the words because they are part of a very popular Oktoberfest song. You’ll be able to sing it all you want at Oktoberfest Newport, which is returning to Newport on the Levee from Sept. 23 to 25.
NEWPORT, KY
WLWT 5

Crumbl Cookies holds grand opening for new Mason location Friday

MASON, Ohio — Mason just got a whole lot sweeter with the opening of a new Crumbl Cookies location on Friday. Store owners, Jason and Heather Little say they can't wait to serve delicious treats to cookie-crazed fans at the new location. The popular cookie store will have six...
MASON, OH
linknky.com

Beyond the Curb headed to Latonia for in-person tour

The Covington neighborhood of Latonia will be the focus of Beyond the Curb’s fall in-person tour on Sunday, Oct. 2, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tour coordinator Jill Morenz said the team is excited to bring attention to Latonia. “This will be our 12th tour and the first...
COVINGTON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
Covington, KY
Cars
Covington, KY
Lifestyle
City
Covington, KY
Kentucky State
Kentucky Cars
Local
Kentucky Entertainment
linknky.com

Looking for something to do this weekend? Try NKU’s Nature Adventure Day

Northern Kentucky University’s Research and Education Field Station invites the community to its annual Nature Adventure Day on Sept. 25, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Family and friends visiting the field station will spend the afternoon exploring the unique natural features across the St. Anne Wetlands, part of a 155-acre conservation easement on and near the Ohio River.
MELBOURNE, KY
linknky.com

Merchants & Music Fest expands to two days; Dylan Scott & Idol winner star

The Merchants & Music Festival in Fort Thomas’s Tower Park is back for 2022, and it’s expanded to two days. The free event features food, beer, art and more from local vendors, kids’ activities and, of course, live music. In fact, it’s now the largest music festival in Northern Kentucky with 13 bands playing on two stages.
FORT THOMAS, KY
linknky.com

Village Players kicking off season with ‘The Taming’

The Village Players of Fort Thomas is kicking off its season in two weeks with “The Taming” by Lauren Gunderson. “‘The Taming’ is a witty take on politics from both sides of the aisle and the causes that bring us together,” said Betsy Bossart, director and member-at-large on the Village Players board. “You can expect an irreverent, hilarious evening at the theater, best for anyone over 18 due to some language. Gunderson’s characters draw you in from the very beginning and Village’s intimate theater space makes you feel like you’re right in the middle of the story.”
FORT THOMAS, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Info#Antique Car#Automobile#Cruise#Exhibition Info#Havingfun#Educational Programming#Vehicles#Behringer Crawford Museum
eaglecountryonline.com

Three Area Veterans to be Honored at Lawrenceburg Fall Music Fest

The Purple Heart Salute will take place Saturday at Civic Park. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) - Three area veterans will be honored at Lawrenceburg Fall Music Fest. The annual Veterans Awards presentation will take place at Civic Park on Saturday, September 24 at 2:30 p.m. This year’s honorees are Richard Craig, Greg...
LAWRENCEBURG, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Cars
eaglecountryonline.com

Main Street Aurora Welcomes New Businesses to Third Street

Third Street is filled with retail, service, fraternal and eateries. (Aurora, Ind.) - Saturday, August 27th Third Street was all the Rage when Main Street Aurora and the City of Aurora welcomed five businesses to its downtown. Two of the city’s newest businesses; state of the art All American Laundry...
AURORA, IN
WLWT 5

Sarah Jessica Parker visits Cincinnati to launch wine brand

Sarah Jessica Parker visited Cincinnati to launch her new wine brand. Parker met with staff at Kroger's downtown Cincinnati location to introduce the wine, Invivo X. She's an Ohio native, born in Nelsonville, Ohio, and attended Cincinnati's School for Creative and Performing Arts, which is located in the historic Over-the-Rhine neighborhood near the store.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Chrissy Teigen tries Skyline after foiled first attempt

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - What if Chrissy Teigen came all the way from Hollywood to Cincinnati and headed over to Skyline in the heart of Downtown for a big bowl of our city’s unique version of meaty, savory, cinnamony-chili... BUT IT WAS CLOSED. That’s exactly what happened Thursday when the...
CINCINNATI, OH
WTVQ

Kentucky’s oldest festival, October Court Day, returning Oct. 14-17

MT. STERLING, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky’s longest-running festival will be back again in about three weeks, and the music lineup is officially set. October Court Day hosts hundreds of vendors selling handmade crafts, antiques, tools, clothing, collectibles, food and more. Live music can be heard on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 16 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on two Court Day soundstages (one behind Monarch Mill on South Maysville and the other behind Main Cross on the city lot between Main Street and Locust Street).
KENTUCKY STATE
wvxu.org

Historic World War II warship to visit Cincinnati

A landing ship craft from the Second World War is returning to Cincinnati. LST 325 is a 328-foot long vessel that was used to carry troops and equipment to shore. LST 325 is typically on display in Evansville, Ind., but occasionally travels up and down the Ohio River. LSTs were built in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and Seneca, Ill., as well as Jeffersonville and Evansville, Ind.
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Construction underway for U-turn on Ted Bushelman in Florence

Florence drivers should be cautious of Ted Bushelman Boulevard until Sept. 28, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced in a Facebook post this week. Construction crews are widening Ted Bushelman Boulevard and developing a U-turn near the Aldi’s exit. Milling takes place Friday, paving operations are scheduled for Sept. 26,...
FLORENCE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy