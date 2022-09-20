Read full article on original website
Related
Ex-Scientologist Claims Church Turned Tom Cruise & Nicole Kidman's Kids 'Against' Their Mother With 'Suppressive Person' Order
Mike Rinder, who served as a senior executive within the Church of Scientology for more than 20 years, went into detail about Tom Cruise's strong ties with the religion and how it impacted the actor's marriage to Nicole Kidman and her relationship with their kids. RadarOnline.com can confirm Rinder wrote...
Young Queen Elizabeth Sought Comfort From Dashing Men After Being 'Fed Up' With Prince Philip's Rumored 'Philandering'
A young Queen Elizabeth found solace in the company of dashing suitors when she wasn't comfortable with the state of her marriage to Prince Philip, RadarOnline.com has learned in the wake of the longest-reigning U.K. monarch's death at 96. English nobleman Lord Carnarvon and Hollywood heartthrob Richard Burton were said...
The Show Must Go On! Florence Pugh & Chris Pine Skip NYC Premiere Of Thriller 'Don't Worry Darling' After Wild Film Drama
Florence Pugh and Chris Pine were nowhere to be found during the NYC premiere of thriller film Don't Worry Darling amid rumors of a cast feud, RadarOnline.com has learned.Olivia Wilde and her boyfriend, Harry Styles, commanded the red carpet on Monday night alongside costars Gemma Chan and Sydney Chandler.Pugh and Pine, on the other hand, were MIA at the event after being dragged into the ongoing drama surrounding the movie.Pugh said she was "working halfway around the world," likely filming Dune: Part Two, while Pine explained he was "all the way in Los Angeles in production myself."Opting for a backless...
Chris Pine Was A Last Minute No-Show on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ Amid ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Drama, So Kathy Griffin Filled in and Brought Spit Jokes with Her
Chris Pine was a “last-minute” no-show on last night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, but Kathy Griffin was on hand to save the day. The comedian, who was pulled-in to fill Pine’s spot on Wednesday (Sept. 21), joked about the actor’s absence, telling the audience Pine was skipping Kimmel’s show because he was afraid of talking about drama surrounding his new film, Don’t Worry Darling.
RELATED PEOPLE
Lil Nas X Sends Pizza to, ‘Accidentally’ Falls in Love With ‘Homophobic’ Religious Protesters at His Show
Long live Montero! Over the weekend, as fans waited to enter the MGM Music Hall ahead of Lil Nas X’s tour stop, a group of religious protesters gathered across the street, asking his stans to “repent and believe” with massive signs. In true Lil Nas X fashion, he took that seemingly negative moment and turned it into a silly, positive one, tweeting, “Just told my team to send them pizza, this is really good promo!” Lil Nas X updated his fans with a video of his team going over to hand the protesters pizza as one of the protesters held up...
Pierce Brosnan Poses With Sons Dylan & Paris For ‘GQ’ As They Call Him The ‘Nicest Guy’
Pierce Brosnan and his sons all looked incredibly handsome for a new story in GQ, published on Thursday, September 22. The James Bond alum, 69, sat between both of his good-looking sons Dylan, 25, and Paris, 21, for a new photo where they all dressed in matching beige outfits. The three men posed for a series of photos in matching outfits, including an all-white look on the beach. Aside from the matching outfits, they also had two more shots where they sported different-colored plaid jackets and another where Dylan and Paris rocked fur coats, while the actor donned a black suit with red gems on the trim.
'I've gone bright red!' George Clooney makes Lorraine Kelly blush during a cheeky interview on her show as he and Julia Roberts promote their new film Ticket to Paradise
Hollywood hunk George Clooney made Lorraine Kelly blush and erupt into a fit of giggles during a live interview on her show this week. Lorraine, 62, confessed she went 'bright red' after asking the star, 61, about a kissing scene in his new film, Ticket to Paradise. In a clip,...
Catch THIS Read: LeVar Burton Sets Kanye West Straight About Never Reading a Book Ahead of Opening a School
Suffice it to say, Kanye West is a master of confusion—and LeVar Burton has something to say about Ye possibly passing on his shortcomings to the kids. West recently announced plans to open the Donda Academy, a school named after his mother, Donda, who was an educator, and he plans to do it on land owned by currently imprisoned hip-hop artist Young Thug.
IN THIS ARTICLE
epicstream.com
Thor: Love and Thunder VFX Supervisor Breaks Silence on Why Morgan Freeman Wasn't Cast as Eternity
Just when we thought the return of Natalie Portman as the Mighty Thor and Christian Bale's MCU debut as the menacing Gorr The God Butcher was more than enough for Thor: Love and Thunder, apparently, there's more. One of Marvel Comics' strongest beings, Eternity, made its first live-action MCU appearance, described as the sum of all life that exists in the universe.
Gigi Hadid Says Zayn Malik Threw Their Daughter’s Birthday Party and Crushed It
Do you remember your second birthday? Mine probably had a Barney-the-dinosaur theme. Like most toddlers, Khai, daughter of Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik, celebrated her birthday with a cake, some pizza, and face painting, all planned by her dad. Hadid just shared more photos and details from the day, and it looks supercute…and refreshingly normal! (Cough-cough, Stormiworld.)
Belle initially resembled Angelina Jolie in early 'Beauty and the Beast' sketches, but Disney changed her look because she was 'too perfect'
The evolution of one of Disney's most iconic princesses, Belle, is discussed in "Disney Princess: Beyond the Tiara."
In Style
Grimes Shared a Rare Photo of Her Daughter Exa Dark Sideræl Musk
Singer and producer Grimes may be on a personal journey towards post-humanism (with or without surgically enhancing her ears), but she's also just a mom that's very happy to share photos of her daughter, Exa Dark Sideræl Musk. In a tweet, Grimes (real name Claire Elise Boucher) posted a photo of Exa crawling over a book and wearing a bow in her hair. Grimes shares Exa and a son, X Æ A-12, with Elon Musk, who has 10 children in total.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thezoereport.com
Katie Holmes Gave This “Boring” Shoe A Cool Twist For Fall
Katie Holmes has been a style icon for decades as she has a keen eye for spotting fashion trends before they become mainstream. First, she deemed clogs an essential for summer 2022 and then fellow fashion enthusiasts quickly followed suit in wearing the shoes. Next, she sparked the resurgence of the ballet flat by styling the “boring” footwear with her laid-back looks while running errands around New York City. Now, the actor is doubling down on this ballerina-inspired shoe for fall 2022, as Holmes wore black flats to a Chanel event on Sept. 20. The star opted for the square-toed shoes while making an appearance at the Through Her Lens: The Tribeca Chanel Women’s Filmmaker Program Luncheon.
It 'Hurt My Feelings': Nicola Peltz Beckham Clarifies Her Relationship With Mother-In-Law Victoria Beckham After Wedding Drama
After rumors swirled that Nicola Peltz didn't get along with her mother-in-law, Victoria Beckham, she is now speaking out on their relationship, explaining that everything got taken out of context when she didn't wear a dress made by the Spice Girl alum. Article continues below advertisement. “Well, I was planning...
Comments / 0