SEC Quarterback Is Reportedly Set For Season-Ending Surgery
The Auburn Tigers will be without one of their quarterbacks for the rest of the season. According to a report from On3, Auburn quarterback Zach Calzada will undergo a second surgery on his non-throwing shoulder. He'll apply for a medical redshirt. If Calzada's medical redshirt is granted, he'll have three...
Look: SEC Quarterback Appears To Call Out Offensive Line
Auburn's offensive line had a terrible performance this past weekend against Penn State, giving up six sacks in a 41-12 loss. Starting quarterback T.J. Finley didn't hide his true feelings about Auburn's offensive line. He retweeted a statistic that put the position group's struggles into perspective. The tweet that Finley...
Bryan Harsin said to be absent on the recruiting trail
The Athletic's "inside (state of) Alabama recruiting" piece is illuminating, in a bad way, for the Tigers
College football expert makes the case why Bryan Harsin wasn’t a good fit at Auburn
Was the fit off the entire time Bryan Harsin was at Auburn?
unionspringsherald.com
Familiar face referees game
Surrey Streeter, originally from Midway, Alabama, was a referee for the game between Bullock County High School and Dale County High School Friday night, September 16, 2022. Surrey is the 2003 Valedictorian of Bullock County High and a 2007 graduate of Auburn University. He is currently employed as a Senior...
WSFA
College football forecast in Alabama
Cooler temperatures AND lower humidity?! Some fall-like weather could be in the forecast soon... 👀. Cooler temperatures AND lower humidity?! Some fall-like weather could be in the forecast soon... 👀. Tracking 2 cold fronts between now and Sunday. Updated: 21 hours ago. Tracking 2 cold fronts between now and Sunday.
opelikaobserver.com
Prattville Upsets OHS in Overtime
OPELIKA — Prattville kicked a 12-yard field goal in overtime Friday night to give Opelika its first loss of the season, 24-21. The Bulldogs jumped out to an early 14-0 lead on a 39-yard TD pass from junior quarterback Roman Gagliano to senior Caden Cooper, and a 15-yard run by Ja’Kori Thornton. Kicker Will Carroll added both PAT’s.
eagleeyeauburn.com
Poll: Who do you think should be Auburn's 2022 Miss Homecoming?
AUBURN, Ala. (EETV) – On Friday, Auburn students will be deciding who they want for Miss Homecoming. The candidates this year are Emmy Beason, SueEllen Broussard, Jenna Codner, Kai Jones, and Grace McNairy. You can learn more about each candidate by clicking on their name. Below is a poll...
thebamabuzz.com
NEW: Pants Store now open in Downtown Auburn
Big news, Auburn folks! Did you know Pants Store is OPEN in Auburn? Keep reading for everything you need to know about the new downtown shop. The Pants Store is a very popular spot, especially for college-aged shoppers, in Tuscaloosa, Huntsville and Birmingham. The store blew up on TikTok when Bama Rush went viral.
wtvy.com
Fight after Eufaula football game leads to assault investigation
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVY) - On Friday, September 16, 2022 a 14-year-old was injured in a fight that took place after the football game. During the parking lot altercation, a 12-year-old injured the 14-year-old. A video of the fight was submitted as evidence. The incident has resulted in juvenile petitions being...
Significant flu activity already reported in one Alabama area
One part of Alabama is already experiencing “significant” flu activity, according to tracking by the Alabama Department of Public Health. Tracking for Sept. 4-10, the latest available, shows the east central region has the greatest number of influenza cases. The east central region is comprised of Coosa, Tallapoosa, Chambers, Autauga, Elmore, Macon, Lee, Lowndes, Montgomery, Bullock and Russell counties.
altoday.com
Alabama to expand broadband in rural counties through federal program
A federal investment aimed at improving broadband in rural areas in Alabama is in the works. Through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development ReConnect loan/grant program, according to a release, Alabama stands to rake in $28,817,588 in grants and another $24,865,787 as part of a loan that will extend high-speed internet access in 10 counties as part of the third round of grants.
WTVM
Moe’s Original Barbecue opens in Columbus on 6th Avenue
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Midcity Yards on 6th Avenue is expanding in Columbus, and one of the first restaurants in the new business complex opened its doors. Moe’s Original Bar-B-Que is now open for business. The Alabama BBQ-style restaurant has crossed over the river, as it has a location...
Alabama Democratic, Republican candidates speak at forum in Prattville
Eight candidates for statewide office in the Nov. 8 general election spoke this afternoon at a forum hosted by ARSEA/APEAL, which represents retired and active state employees. The event at the Marriott Hotel & Conference Center at Capitol Hill in Prattville included two candidates who are running for the same...
thebamabuzz.com
Montgomery interstate gateways to become a lot more colorful
Alabama’s Capital City is about to get a lot more colorful. Thanks to a partnership between the Montgomery Housing Authority and City of Montgomery, special RGB (red, green, blue) lighting will be installed at three prominent interstate gateway bridges under I-85 at:. Union Street. Decatur Street. Jackson Street. The...
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Ammunition Manufacturer Plans $250 Million Alabama Plant
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A manufacturer of ammunition plans to establish...
Alabama man killed as vehicle left road, struck fence then tree, state troopers report
An Alabama man was killed early Monday when his SUV left the roadway, struck a fence, then a tree, state troopers reported. Demestrius A. Conway, 38, of Eufaula, Alabama, was killed in an accident at approximately 2:40 a.m. Monday. Conway was fatally injured when the 2004 GMC Yukon he was...
altoday.com
Kay Ivey promises tax relief for citizens if given a second term
Governor Kay Ivey addressed the Kiwanis Club of Montgomery on Tuesday. In addition to the Governor’s normal talking points she added support for “providing tax relief in the pocket books of Alabamians.”. The Governor did not go into detail and did not say whether she favored one-time tax...
Alabama police officer dismissed after complaint alleges they inappropriately text a minor
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL)— Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022 WRBL received a phone call from a viewer asking about a local police officer who allegedly was inappropriately contacting a minor. After contacting the Phenix City Police Department, it was confirmed to WRBL an investigation was opened after the department received a complaint about an officer on […]
Man who went on I-85 shooting spree was circling courthouse before arrest, deputies say
TROUP COUNTY, Ga — A shooting spree on I-85 in East Alabama and West Georgia last month now has some new information. Chambers County, Alabama Sheriff Sid Lockhart says before 39-year-old Jerel Brown was taken into custody for going on a shooting spree in Georgia and Alabama last month, witnesses spotted him circling the block around the county courthouse.
