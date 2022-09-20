ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thefamuanonline.com

Cobb making history in Midway

One woman of color is dominating in a typical man’s profession, not too far from FAMU. On Sept. 8, Kristi Cobb — a two-time alumna of FAMU — was sworn in as Midway’s first female police chief. This memorable event took place a month after her one-year anniversary of being named captain of Midway’s Police Department.
MIDWAY, FL
ecbpublishing.com

Do You Remember? A Look at September

The days of September are quickly passing, and autumn is upon us. It’s a perfect time to stop, smell the freshness in the air, and reminisce about some of the Septembers in our county’s history. September has always been a busy month, but September of 1925 was a...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Florida DOC recruiting amid major staffing shortages

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Crowds converging on the Civic Center on Thursday as hundreds of employers, looking to hire, were lined up at FSU’s career fair. As WCTV has reported, many businesses are understaffed and scrambling to fill open positions right now including the Florida Department of Corrections—where staffing is so short they’re asking national guard troops to help out.
FLORIDA STATE
Action News Jax

Lawsuit: Florida A&M students sue state for discrimination

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A group of Florida A&M University students sued the state’s university system Thursday claiming the historically Black university is underfunded and subject of discriminatory practices compared to other state institutions. The federal lawsuit filed in Tallahassee claims the state is violating the Civil Rights...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tallahassee, FL
Health
State
New Jersey State
City
Tallahassee, FL
City
Bell, FL
Local
Florida Health
Action News Jax

FAMU students file lawsuit alleging funding discrimination

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Arguing that the state has failed to meet funding obligations and other commitments to Florida A&M University, six students on Thursday filed a potential class-action lawsuit accusing state officials of “intentional discrimination” against the historically Black school. The federal lawsuit alleged that the state...
FLORIDA STATE
Bay News 9

Lawsuit: Florida discriminates against Florida A&M

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A group of Florida A&M University students sued the state's university system Thursday claiming the historically Black university is underfunded and subject of discriminatory practices compared to other state institutions. The federal lawsuit filed in Tallahassee claims the state is violating the Civil Rights Act...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Sabal Palm providing free food through new public grocery lockers

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - New lockers at Sabal Palm Elementary aren’t for holding books, but for distributing groceries. They were recently installed through a partnership with Second Harvest. They’re available for anyone in need, even those who aren’t part of the Sabal Palm community -- and we can expect...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capital Punishment#Multiple Sclerosis#Paralysis
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for September 21,2022

Logan Gruver, 28, Greenwood, Florida: Hold for Leon County: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Shane Wentz, 52, Sneads, Florida: Driving under the influence with property damage: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Isaiah Dudley, 59, Sneads, Florida: Criminal mischief, threats: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. There are a total of 184...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
thewestsidegazette.com

Marijuana Possession Is a Crime That’s Forgiven in Some Cases

Editor’s note: This commentary is provided by the Medical Marijuana Education and Research Initiative (MMERI) of Florida A&M University. While possession of marijuana is still a crime in Florida, getting caught with it does not necessarily lead to arrest and criminal prosecution in some cities and counties. As State...
LEON COUNTY, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Tallahassee students don’t feel safe living off campus

Florida’s capital is home to eight colleges with the three largest being Florida State University. (FSU), Florida Agricultural & Mechanical University (FAMU) and Tallahassee Community. College (TCC). According to citytowninfo.com, there are an estimated 70,000 college students in Tallahassee. who need off campus housing due to limited space on...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
WCTV

Morning Pep Rally visits Rickards High School

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -The fifth Morning Pep Rally of 2022 on The Good Morning Show featured the Raiders of Rickards High School. Morning Pep Rally is a chance for local schools and the community to show their support for the hometown team ahead of that night’s football game. If...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

UPDATE: One killed in crash in Tallahassee on FAMU’s campus

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Preliminary findings determined the victim was standing in the roadway operating the liftgate to a tractor-trailer moments before the crash, according to a TPD statement. A woman traveling east on Robert Trudy Perkins Way struck the man and he succumbed to his injuries on the scene.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

One dead after crash on FAMU campus

Students at Florida A&M University believe that a man was killed this morning in what school officials are calling a “traffic incident” on the edge of. The Tallahassee Police Department confirmed the fatality, and added that the deceased was not a FAMU student. At 9:07 a.m. today, FAMU...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
famunews.com

Lang and Mungen Busts Added to Gaither Statue

Dr. Gladys Lang, Coach Lang’s widow, reacts to seeing his bust unveiled. In 2001, the first statue was erected on FAMU’s campus. Donated by the FAMU Football Reunion, the depiction of Gaither was erected by former FAMU art professor Chester Williams. Two years later, the Football Reunion revisited the statue, adding many of Gaither’s assistant coaches busts to adorn the structure. Former FAMU Sports Hall of Fame football player Rudy Givens developed the initiative and raised the funds to get the project completed.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

FAMU turnover rates impact students

There is always change happening at Florida A&M University, but change doesn’t always have a positive impact on the students, especially when the change is what seems to have become a revolving door of professors, deans and advisors. Year after year professors, advisors, and deans move onto new ventures...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
famunews.com

FAMU Student Wins Gucci Changemaker Scholarship

Florida A&M University (FAMU) student Jalynn McDuffey is the 2022 recipient of the Gucci North America Changemakers Impact Fund and Scholars Program Scholarship. McDuffey is a sophomore broadcast journalism student from Miami. She said the Gucci Changemaker Scholarship is a dream come true and a program she has been interested...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Officials to address troublesome intersection in Gadsden County

Campus event highlights mental health as part of suicide prevention month. Nearly 20 different vendors set up on the grounds of Landis Green at FSU with one goal in mind, to support and educate those in attendance. Florida department of corrections recruiting amid major staff shortage. Updated: 10 hours ago.
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy