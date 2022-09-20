Read full article on original website
thefamuanonline.com
Cobb making history in Midway
One woman of color is dominating in a typical man’s profession, not too far from FAMU. On Sept. 8, Kristi Cobb — a two-time alumna of FAMU — was sworn in as Midway’s first female police chief. This memorable event took place a month after her one-year anniversary of being named captain of Midway’s Police Department.
ecbpublishing.com
Do You Remember? A Look at September
The days of September are quickly passing, and autumn is upon us. It’s a perfect time to stop, smell the freshness in the air, and reminisce about some of the Septembers in our county’s history. September has always been a busy month, but September of 1925 was a...
WCTV
Florida DOC recruiting amid major staffing shortages
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Crowds converging on the Civic Center on Thursday as hundreds of employers, looking to hire, were lined up at FSU’s career fair. As WCTV has reported, many businesses are understaffed and scrambling to fill open positions right now including the Florida Department of Corrections—where staffing is so short they’re asking national guard troops to help out.
Lawsuit: Florida A&M students sue state for discrimination
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A group of Florida A&M University students sued the state’s university system Thursday claiming the historically Black university is underfunded and subject of discriminatory practices compared to other state institutions. The federal lawsuit filed in Tallahassee claims the state is violating the Civil Rights...
FAMU students file lawsuit alleging funding discrimination
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Arguing that the state has failed to meet funding obligations and other commitments to Florida A&M University, six students on Thursday filed a potential class-action lawsuit accusing state officials of “intentional discrimination” against the historically Black school. The federal lawsuit alleged that the state...
Bay News 9
Lawsuit: Florida discriminates against Florida A&M
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A group of Florida A&M University students sued the state's university system Thursday claiming the historically Black university is underfunded and subject of discriminatory practices compared to other state institutions. The federal lawsuit filed in Tallahassee claims the state is violating the Civil Rights Act...
WCTV
Shark attack victim Addison Bethea reaches new milestone in her recovery
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Taking steps in a new direction, a Taylor County teen continues to make strides in her recovery nearly three months after a shark attack caused her to lose her left leg. That attack happened just off Keaton Beach while Addison Bethea was scalloping alongside her brother, Rhett...
WCTV
Sabal Palm providing free food through new public grocery lockers
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - New lockers at Sabal Palm Elementary aren’t for holding books, but for distributing groceries. They were recently installed through a partnership with Second Harvest. They’re available for anyone in need, even those who aren’t part of the Sabal Palm community -- and we can expect...
WCTV
World-renowned band Earth, Wind & Fire puts on a show for Tallahassee residents
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Wednesday night Tallahassee became a Boogie Wonderland as Earth, Wind and Fire took center stage at the Cascades Park Amphitheater. The sold-out event had many in Tallahassee eager with anticipation to see the award-winning band. People were ready to Just Groove Wednesday night in Tallahassee as...
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for September 21,2022
Logan Gruver, 28, Greenwood, Florida: Hold for Leon County: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Shane Wentz, 52, Sneads, Florida: Driving under the influence with property damage: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Isaiah Dudley, 59, Sneads, Florida: Criminal mischief, threats: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. There are a total of 184...
thewestsidegazette.com
Marijuana Possession Is a Crime That’s Forgiven in Some Cases
Editor’s note: This commentary is provided by the Medical Marijuana Education and Research Initiative (MMERI) of Florida A&M University. While possession of marijuana is still a crime in Florida, getting caught with it does not necessarily lead to arrest and criminal prosecution in some cities and counties. As State...
thefamuanonline.com
Tallahassee students don’t feel safe living off campus
Florida’s capital is home to eight colleges with the three largest being Florida State University. (FSU), Florida Agricultural & Mechanical University (FAMU) and Tallahassee Community. College (TCC). According to citytowninfo.com, there are an estimated 70,000 college students in Tallahassee. who need off campus housing due to limited space on...
WCTV
Morning Pep Rally visits Rickards High School
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -The fifth Morning Pep Rally of 2022 on The Good Morning Show featured the Raiders of Rickards High School. Morning Pep Rally is a chance for local schools and the community to show their support for the hometown team ahead of that night’s football game. If...
WCTV
UPDATE: One killed in crash in Tallahassee on FAMU’s campus
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Preliminary findings determined the victim was standing in the roadway operating the liftgate to a tractor-trailer moments before the crash, according to a TPD statement. A woman traveling east on Robert Trudy Perkins Way struck the man and he succumbed to his injuries on the scene.
thefamuanonline.com
One dead after crash on FAMU campus
Students at Florida A&M University believe that a man was killed this morning in what school officials are calling a “traffic incident” on the edge of. The Tallahassee Police Department confirmed the fatality, and added that the deceased was not a FAMU student. At 9:07 a.m. today, FAMU...
famunews.com
Lang and Mungen Busts Added to Gaither Statue
Dr. Gladys Lang, Coach Lang’s widow, reacts to seeing his bust unveiled. In 2001, the first statue was erected on FAMU’s campus. Donated by the FAMU Football Reunion, the depiction of Gaither was erected by former FAMU art professor Chester Williams. Two years later, the Football Reunion revisited the statue, adding many of Gaither’s assistant coaches busts to adorn the structure. Former FAMU Sports Hall of Fame football player Rudy Givens developed the initiative and raised the funds to get the project completed.
thefamuanonline.com
FAMU turnover rates impact students
There is always change happening at Florida A&M University, but change doesn’t always have a positive impact on the students, especially when the change is what seems to have become a revolving door of professors, deans and advisors. Year after year professors, advisors, and deans move onto new ventures...
famunews.com
FAMU Student Wins Gucci Changemaker Scholarship
Florida A&M University (FAMU) student Jalynn McDuffey is the 2022 recipient of the Gucci North America Changemakers Impact Fund and Scholars Program Scholarship. McDuffey is a sophomore broadcast journalism student from Miami. She said the Gucci Changemaker Scholarship is a dream come true and a program she has been interested...
WCTV
Officials to address troublesome intersection in Gadsden County
Campus event highlights mental health as part of suicide prevention month. Nearly 20 different vendors set up on the grounds of Landis Green at FSU with one goal in mind, to support and educate those in attendance. Florida department of corrections recruiting amid major staff shortage. Updated: 10 hours ago.
EMS prepare plan for possible tropical storm
The Emergency Management Department begins their preparedness plan as soon as storms are detected and are carefully monitored.
