WCTV
Governor declares state of emergency for South Florida ahead of storm
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Today, Governor Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order 22-218, declaring a State of Emergency for 24 South Florida counties in the potential path of Tropical Depression 9. Additionally, Governor DeSantis has requested a federal pre-landfall Emergency Declaration in anticipation of impacts from the storm. This declaration will...
WCTV
Florida department of corrections recruiting amid major staff shortage
Campus event highlights mental health as part of suicide prevention month. Nearly 20 different vendors set up on the grounds of Landis Green at FSU with one goal in mind, to support and educate those in attendance. Officials to address troublesome intersection in Gadsden County. Updated: 8 hours ago. Residents...
WCTV
State Picks North Florida Farmer for Pot License
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -The owner of a Suwanee County farm is in line to be the state’s newest medical-marijuana operator, beating out 11 other applicants competing for a license earmarked for a Black farmer with ties to Florida. The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced it had issued a...
WCTV
Voting equipment to be replaced after ‘unauthorized access’
ATLANTA (AP) - Georgia’s secretary of state has announced plans to replace election equipment in one county after what he called unauthorized access to the equipment just two months after the 2020 election. A computer forensics team traveled to Coffee County, southeast of Atlanta, in January 2021. A company...
