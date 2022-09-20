Read full article on original website
Related
palmcoastobserver.com
Palm Coast encourages residents to prepare for storm; coastal impacts may begin Tuesday
The city of Palm Coast is working closely with Emergency Management partners to monitor Tropical Depression 9. The depression has the potential to become Tropical Storm Hermine and potentially a hurricane. Current models, which can change at any time, indicate that the storm’s path may approach the state of Florida.
ormondbeachobserver.com
Ormond Beach is offering self-serve sand for hurricane prep
It's never too early to start your hurricane preparations. The city of Ormond Beach is offering self-serve sand and up to 10 complimentary fillable bags for its residents at the Nova Community Center, located at 440 N. Nova Road. Residents will need to bring their own shovel and be able to fill and load the bags into their vehicles.
flaglerlive.com
County Approves BJ’s Wholesale Club Despite Unresolved Jam of Traffic Problems Ahead
A traffic nightmare may be developing on State Road 100 and on Seminole Woods Boulevard as several new commercial developments are crunching their way through the county’s regulatory steps. But the biggest development, a BJ’s Club and five satellite businesses, is moving along despite lacking a full analysis of traffic issues ahead.
click orlando
Flagler dunes could face more erosion; city leaders monitor storm development
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – As Flagler Beach sees strong rip tides and big swells as a result of Hurricane Fiona in the Atlantic, the city is preparing for possible dune erosion as a tropical depression moving through the Caribbean is on track toward Florida. In Flagler Beach, where the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ormondbeachobserver.com
County Council: Brower continues fight to eliminate beach tolls
The Volusia County Council voted 6-1 on Tuesday, Sept. 20, to amend the county's toll contract with TTEC Government Solutions, LLC, which includes a one-year contract extension through Sept. 30, 2023, and bringing toll staff wages to $15 an hour. This will cost the county an additional $528,333 from its...
palmcoastobserver.com
Palm Coast Utility Department to hold Water Study Treatment Group
The City of Palm Coast is set to host a free Water Treatment Study Group starting October 18, in efforts to provide education and exposure to those interested in pursuing a career in the water and wastewater industries. Comprised of volunteer instructors from regional utility departments here in Palm Coast and Flagler Beach, this course will allow direct insight into career opportunities, expectations and required education needed to begin or further a career in either of these industries, both of which are currently in high demand for workers.
daytonatimes.com
Master plan for fairgrounds unveiled
A conceptual plan unfolded at Tuesday’s County Council meeting of an enhanced Volusia County Fairgrounds that would serve as a bustling hub of local history, agricultural exhibition, conservation education, entertainment and sporting events. Located on State Road 44 just east of DeLand, the fairgrounds is the site of the...
palmcoastobserver.com
Proposed 416-unit apartment complex wins planning board's support
A proposal for a new 416-unit apartment complex earned the support of Palm Coast's planning board at a meeting on Sept. 20. Palm Coast City Council prepares for the Pink Army 5k. The Palm Coast City Council read its annual proclamation supporting AdventHealth's breast cancer awareness efforts during a meeting...
IN THIS ARTICLE
hometownnewsvolusia.com
Ponce Inlet tackles beach vendor concerns
The proposed millage rate and fiscal year 2022-23 budget took a back seat at the Ponce Inlet Town Council meeting Sept. 15 as the standing room only crowd of vocal citizens were there to make their feelings known about recent decisions Volusia County made, which will affect two parks in the town.
hometownnewsvolusia.com
Condo planned for 'challenging' site in Ormond Beach
Dime Rock Properties proposes redeveloping a difficult lot with a residential condominium in Ormond Beach’s core beachside area. One obstacle is a 10- by 12-foot FPL vault, a concrete box with the utility’s heavy duty electronic equipment, which sits on the lot. FPL would not grant an easement.
hometownnewsvolusia.com
Committee has a plan for historic Daytona rec center
The future of the City Island Recreation Center is closer to being decided thanks to the hard work of the Orange Avenue Recreation Center Committee. On September 7, the committee issued and presented their final report to the Daytona Beach City Commission Workshop. The report was so well-received that the workshop group “Applauded when we were done,” said committee Chairperson Anne Ruby in a telephone conversation.
palmcoastobserver.com
Palm Coast passes fiscal year 2023 budget, property tax rate with 4-1 vote
The Palm Coast City Council passed the city's 2023 fiscal year budget and property tax rate with a 4-1 vote at its Sept. 21 special budget meeting. Councilman Ed Danko was the dissenting vote. The 2023 budget totals $328,187,636, around 29% higher than the 2022 fiscal year budget. The property...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
flaglernewsweekly.com
Professional Women of Flagler County Shake It Up with ‘Meet to the Beat’ Networking
PALM COAST, Fla. (September 27, 2022) Flagler Auditorium loves to shake things up, and on Wednesday evening, hosting the Professional Women of Flagler County for their business social, it was music, dancing and networking, all rolled into one. The ‘Meet to the Beat’ networking social had more than a dozen...
flaglernewsweekly.com
Jobs, Investments & Healthcare: AdventHealth Central Florida CEO Delivers Positive Forecast for Flagler
PALM COAST, Fla. (September 21, 2022) Starting her presentation with humor, 20 minutes of listening to a health care CEO has never flown by so quickly as it did on Wednesday as Dr. Audrey Gregory, President and CEO of AdventhHealth’s Central Florida Division, North Region addressed the Flagler Tiger Bay Club.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Permit issued for $11 million W.W. Gay headquarters
The city issued a permit Sept. 21 for Auld & White Constructors to build the Florida Mechanical Systems Inc. administration building for W.W. Gay Mechanical Contractor Inc. at 524 Stockton St. at a construction cost of $11 million. The city approved a permit Aug. 26 for site work on 3.74...
Bay News 9
Historic Daytona Beach park set for $2 million renovation
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — More than $2 million will go toward renovating a historic Daytona Beach park thanks to a local foundation and the efforts of city officials. Daisy Stocking Park is undergoing a $2 million renovation. Work on the park, which opened in 1971, is set to be...
flaglernewsweekly.com
For the Win: First Responder Truck Pull Kicks Off Pink Army Season
PALM COAST, Fla. (September 20, 2022) – “We’re doing a fire truck pull because the Sheriff’s Office is going to beat the fire departments if they don’t cheat this time,” said Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly, throwing down the gauntlet. “We’re here to make...
flaglernewsweekly.com
Flagler OARS Music Festival Draws Hundreds
Pam Birtolo, Executive Director of Flagler Open Arms Recovery Services (Flagler OARS) is pleased to announce that the organization’s 2nd Annual Music Festival for recovery drew talent and over 350 attendees, which was a larger crowd than last year. The festival was held at Veterans Park, 101 N Ocean Shore Blvd. in Flagler Beach from 4:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 17th.
ormondbeachobserver.com
State audit details financial, IT missteps at Volusia County Schools
A state audit report has identified a series of blunders at Volusia County Schools, including flawed implementation of a multimillion dollar software program, insufficient accounting of district resources, and a security breach that sent hundreds of thousands of district dollars to a bank account that appears to be linked to an overseas fraud scheme. “District security management needs improvement,” the report states.
flaglerlive.com
Flagler District Pays $6 Million for 685 Students to Attend Private Schools, Many Out of County, or Homeschooled
A new state law requires the Flagler County school district this year to pay just over $6 million to underwrite the private-school education of 685 students, including at parochial and out-of-county schools. The money also goes to families home-schooling their children. The district is also required to pay $750 per...
Comments / 0