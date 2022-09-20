ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Coast, FL

ormondbeachobserver.com

Ormond Beach is offering self-serve sand for hurricane prep

It's never too early to start your hurricane preparations. The city of Ormond Beach is offering self-serve sand and up to 10 complimentary fillable bags for its residents at the Nova Community Center, located at 440 N. Nova Road. Residents will need to bring their own shovel and be able to fill and load the bags into their vehicles.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

County Council: Brower continues fight to eliminate beach tolls

The Volusia County Council voted 6-1 on Tuesday, Sept. 20, to amend the county's toll contract with TTEC Government Solutions, LLC, which includes a one-year contract extension through Sept. 30, 2023, and bringing toll staff wages to $15 an hour. This will cost the county an additional $528,333 from its...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Palm Coast Utility Department to hold Water Study Treatment Group

The City of Palm Coast is set to host a free Water Treatment Study Group starting October 18, in efforts to provide education and exposure to those interested in pursuing a career in the water and wastewater industries. Comprised of volunteer instructors from regional utility departments here in Palm Coast and Flagler Beach, this course will allow direct insight into career opportunities, expectations and required education needed to begin or further a career in either of these industries, both of which are currently in high demand for workers.
PALM COAST, FL
daytonatimes.com

Master plan for fairgrounds unveiled

A conceptual plan unfolded at Tuesday’s County Council meeting of an enhanced Volusia County Fairgrounds that would serve as a bustling hub of local history, agricultural exhibition, conservation education, entertainment and sporting events. Located on State Road 44 just east of DeLand, the fairgrounds is the site of the...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Proposed 416-unit apartment complex wins planning board's support

A proposal for a new 416-unit apartment complex earned the support of Palm Coast's planning board at a meeting on Sept. 20. Palm Coast City Council prepares for the Pink Army 5k. The Palm Coast City Council read its annual proclamation supporting AdventHealth's breast cancer awareness efforts during a meeting...
PALM COAST, FL
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Ponce Inlet tackles beach vendor concerns

The proposed millage rate and fiscal year 2022-23 budget took a back seat at the Ponce Inlet Town Council meeting Sept. 15 as the standing room only crowd of vocal citizens were there to make their feelings known about recent decisions Volusia County made, which will affect two parks in the town.
PONCE INLET, FL
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Condo planned for 'challenging' site in Ormond Beach

Dime Rock Properties proposes redeveloping a difficult lot with a residential condominium in Ormond Beach’s core beachside area. One obstacle is a 10- by 12-foot FPL vault, a concrete box with the utility’s heavy duty electronic equipment, which sits on the lot. FPL would not grant an easement.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Committee has a plan for historic Daytona rec center

The future of the City Island Recreation Center is closer to being decided thanks to the hard work of the Orange Avenue Recreation Center Committee. On September 7, the committee issued and presented their final report to the Daytona Beach City Commission Workshop. The report was so well-received that the workshop group “Applauded when we were done,” said committee Chairperson Anne Ruby in a telephone conversation.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Permit issued for $11 million W.W. Gay headquarters

The city issued a permit Sept. 21 for Auld & White Constructors to build the Florida Mechanical Systems Inc. administration building for W.W. Gay Mechanical Contractor Inc. at 524 Stockton St. at a construction cost of $11 million. The city approved a permit Aug. 26 for site work on 3.74...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Bay News 9

Historic Daytona Beach park set for $2 million renovation

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — More than $2 million will go toward renovating a historic Daytona Beach park thanks to a local foundation and the efforts of city officials. Daisy Stocking Park is undergoing a $2 million renovation. Work on the park, which opened in 1971, is set to be...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

Flagler OARS Music Festival Draws Hundreds

Pam Birtolo, Executive Director of Flagler Open Arms Recovery Services (Flagler OARS) is pleased to announce that the organization’s 2nd Annual Music Festival for recovery drew talent and over 350 attendees, which was a larger crowd than last year. The festival was held at Veterans Park, 101 N Ocean Shore Blvd. in Flagler Beach from 4:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 17th.
FLAGLER BEACH, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

State audit details financial, IT missteps at Volusia County Schools

A state audit report has identified a series of blunders at Volusia County Schools, including flawed implementation of a multimillion dollar software program, insufficient accounting of district resources, and a security breach that sent hundreds of thousands of district dollars to a bank account that appears to be linked to an overseas fraud scheme. “District security management needs improvement,” the report states.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL

