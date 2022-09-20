The City of Palm Coast is set to host a free Water Treatment Study Group starting October 18, in efforts to provide education and exposure to those interested in pursuing a career in the water and wastewater industries. Comprised of volunteer instructors from regional utility departments here in Palm Coast and Flagler Beach, this course will allow direct insight into career opportunities, expectations and required education needed to begin or further a career in either of these industries, both of which are currently in high demand for workers.

PALM COAST, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO