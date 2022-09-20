Although most of their hits came in the ’70s and ’80s, these R&B/funk legends have remained a force in the music industry. The Commodores consist of Walter “Clyde” Orange, J.D. Nicholas, and King “WAK,” along with their five-piece band, known as the “Mean Machine.” Together, they will lay down all the hits: “Easy,” “Brick House,” “Three Times a Lady,” and so many more.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO