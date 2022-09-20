ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Times-Union Newspaper

Warsaw Community High School Homecoming Parade 2022

The theme for the 2022 Warsaw Community High School Homecoming Parade was “50 United States.”. The different club and sports floated were decorated with what the students best felt represented their particular state. The WCHS boys tennis team chose Tennessee, or, as they spelled it, “Tennis-See.” They had Elvis...
WARSAW, IN
WANE-TV

Salomon Farms Fall Harvest Fest returns this weekend

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- With the fall-like temperatures in the forecast, the Fall Harvest Fest is the perfect way to kick-off the fall season with your family. The two-day festival celebrates the history and culture of the American Farm. Many hands-on activities for the whole family to enjoy including, farm animals, a horse-drawn wagon ride around the park, corn husking, and so much more!
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Tox-Away Saturday events scheduled for Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Department of Environmental Management will host two events for residents to safely dispose of hazardous waste. The first event will be on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) facility located at 2260 Carroll Road. Residents are advised to enter the premises via Fort Recovery Road from Lima Road.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Local
Indiana Society
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Fort Wayne, IN
Society
wfft.com

Asplundh Tree Expert holds job fair in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Asplundh Tree Expert, LLC is holding a job fair at the Holiday Inn in Fort Wayne Friday and Saturday. They are looking to interview candidates interested in working outdoors and they say they may hire some people on the spot. Regional Manager Stephen Williams says...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Fort Wayne Detective mourned

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) reported the death of one of their detectives. Police say Detective Donald Kidd, who served the force for 17 years, unexpectedly died late Thursday night. The FWPD asks that Kidd's family be kept in thought and prayers, and for privacy...
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Food insecure in Huntington now have more options

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Leaders with the Indiana Dream Center say more people in Huntington are struggling to find where their next meal will come from. Michelle Crone, Executive Director with IDC, says she’s noticed more people needing help since the start of the pandemic, and with rising costs, she says the problem is worse.
HUNTINGTON, IN
Person
Johnny Appleseed
wfft.com

FWCS: Wayne High School student brought weapon to school

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- A Wayne High School student brought a weapon to school Thursday, according to Fort Wayne Community Schools officials. FWCS sent a notification to parents Thursday saying administrators were told a student may have brought a weapon to school. Administrators found the student, and the school...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Salvation Army Limiting Type Of Donations

The Salvation Army, serving Kosciusko County, has announced that they are limiting the type of donations they will receive at their office at 501 E. Arthur St., Warsaw, beginning Oct. 1. The office has served as a drop-off point for items that were picked up by the Salvation Army Adult...
WARSAW, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Investigation underway after student brings gun to Wayne High School

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne Community Schools sent parents a letter saying a gun was confiscated from a student at Wayne High School on Thursday. The letter says Wayne High School administrators were told that a student may have brought a weapon to school. They say the student was located immediately and the gun was confiscated by the school resource officer.
FORT WAYNE, IN
#Local Life#Localevent#Jrotc
WANE-TV

Beloved Bluffton restaurant lost to fire remembered in new book

BLUFFTON, Ind. (WANE) – Twenty-five years ago, the Dutch Mill in Bluffton burned down. It was a restaurant known for its immense amount of dining rooms (12), strange food options and being a friendly place that garnered the attention of just about everyone in the city. Now, two Bluffton...
BLUFFTON, IN
wfft.com

Fort Wayne school districts see four bus crashes in eight days

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Lincoln Elementary parent Dijana has felt concerned about school-zone-speeders for a long time. “Just have patience. Like, there’s no need. I see people not using even signals,” Dijana said. The recent school bus crashes certainly have not made her feel any better. Three...
FORT WAYNE, IN
whatzup.com

Commodores bringing funk to Clyde

Although most of their hits came in the ’70s and ’80s, these R&B/funk legends have remained a force in the music industry. The Commodores consist of Walter “Clyde” Orange, J.D. Nicholas, and King “WAK,” along with their five-piece band, known as the “Mean Machine.” Together, they will lay down all the hits: “Easy,” “Brick House,” “Three Times a Lady,” and so many more.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Bluffton News-Banner

Wells Court Docket: 09-22-2022

——— Preliminary plea of not guilty entered for Robby W. Middleton, 56, Ossian, charged with operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalency of .15 percent or more with a prior conviction for the same offense, operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, and operating a motor vehicle after having been found to be an habitual traffic violator, all Level 6 felonies; open alcoholic beverage container during operation of a motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle with a false and/or fictitious license plate,both Class C infractions. Bond continued at $5,000.
OSSIAN, IN
Festival
Society
wfft.com

Honeywell to host Rocky Horror Picture Show screening

WABASH, Ind. (WFFT) - A late-night screening of The Rocky Horror Picture Show will be hosted by Honeywell Arts & Entertainment on Friday, Oct. 28. The show will be at the Eagles Theatre starting at 11:30 p.m., with the doors opening at 10:30 p.m. Fans are encouraged to dress up...
WABASH, IN
wfft.com

Parkview Health hospitals receive country's top nursing honor

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Parkview Health hospitals received the top nursing honor in the country. The Magnet Recognition Program distinguishes healthcare organizations that meet rigorous standards for nursing excellence. Only 9.4 percent of hospitals in the country have earned Magnet status. Senior Vice President for Nursing Professional Development Erin...
FORT WAYNE, IN

