Times-Union Newspaper
Warsaw Community High School Homecoming Parade 2022
The theme for the 2022 Warsaw Community High School Homecoming Parade was “50 United States.”. The different club and sports floated were decorated with what the students best felt represented their particular state. The WCHS boys tennis team chose Tennessee, or, as they spelled it, “Tennis-See.” They had Elvis...
WANE-TV
Salomon Farms Fall Harvest Fest returns this weekend
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- With the fall-like temperatures in the forecast, the Fall Harvest Fest is the perfect way to kick-off the fall season with your family. The two-day festival celebrates the history and culture of the American Farm. Many hands-on activities for the whole family to enjoy including, farm animals, a horse-drawn wagon ride around the park, corn husking, and so much more!
WANE-TV
International Leadership School offers an Islamic-based education in Fort Wayne, great demand exists
Four years ago, the International Leadership School started with 85 students in a commercial space off Parnell Avenue. By the next year, the Muslim-based religious school had grown to 147. This year there are 379 students. It’s grown from a K-5 to K-12 in the last year when 11th and...
wfft.com
Tox-Away Saturday events scheduled for Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Department of Environmental Management will host two events for residents to safely dispose of hazardous waste. The first event will be on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) facility located at 2260 Carroll Road. Residents are advised to enter the premises via Fort Recovery Road from Lima Road.
wfft.com
Asplundh Tree Expert holds job fair in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Asplundh Tree Expert, LLC is holding a job fair at the Holiday Inn in Fort Wayne Friday and Saturday. They are looking to interview candidates interested in working outdoors and they say they may hire some people on the spot. Regional Manager Stephen Williams says...
wfft.com
Fort Wayne Detective mourned
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) reported the death of one of their detectives. Police say Detective Donald Kidd, who served the force for 17 years, unexpectedly died late Thursday night. The FWPD asks that Kidd's family be kept in thought and prayers, and for privacy...
wfft.com
Turnstone partners with USA Hockey to bring prestigious events to Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Turnstone is partnering with USA Hockey to bring blind hockey and special divisions hockey to Fort Wayne. The second annual Blind Hockey Classic and the fourth annual Special Hockey Classic will be played at the SportONE/Parkview Icehouse in October. Turnstone works to empower people with...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Food insecure in Huntington now have more options
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Leaders with the Indiana Dream Center say more people in Huntington are struggling to find where their next meal will come from. Michelle Crone, Executive Director with IDC, says she’s noticed more people needing help since the start of the pandemic, and with rising costs, she says the problem is worse.
wfft.com
FWCS: Wayne High School student brought weapon to school
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- A Wayne High School student brought a weapon to school Thursday, according to Fort Wayne Community Schools officials. FWCS sent a notification to parents Thursday saying administrators were told a student may have brought a weapon to school. Administrators found the student, and the school...
Times-Union Newspaper
Salvation Army Limiting Type Of Donations
The Salvation Army, serving Kosciusko County, has announced that they are limiting the type of donations they will receive at their office at 501 E. Arthur St., Warsaw, beginning Oct. 1. The office has served as a drop-off point for items that were picked up by the Salvation Army Adult...
The disappearance of Tricia Reitler
For many young people across the nation, they are preparing themselves for the college experience. It should be a positive experience. It’s an oppor
fortwaynesnbc.com
Investigation underway after student brings gun to Wayne High School
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne Community Schools sent parents a letter saying a gun was confiscated from a student at Wayne High School on Thursday. The letter says Wayne High School administrators were told that a student may have brought a weapon to school. They say the student was located immediately and the gun was confiscated by the school resource officer.
WANE-TV
Beloved Bluffton restaurant lost to fire remembered in new book
BLUFFTON, Ind. (WANE) – Twenty-five years ago, the Dutch Mill in Bluffton burned down. It was a restaurant known for its immense amount of dining rooms (12), strange food options and being a friendly place that garnered the attention of just about everyone in the city. Now, two Bluffton...
wfft.com
Fort Wayne school districts see four bus crashes in eight days
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Lincoln Elementary parent Dijana has felt concerned about school-zone-speeders for a long time. “Just have patience. Like, there’s no need. I see people not using even signals,” Dijana said. The recent school bus crashes certainly have not made her feel any better. Three...
whatzup.com
Commodores bringing funk to Clyde
Although most of their hits came in the ’70s and ’80s, these R&B/funk legends have remained a force in the music industry. The Commodores consist of Walter “Clyde” Orange, J.D. Nicholas, and King “WAK,” along with their five-piece band, known as the “Mean Machine.” Together, they will lay down all the hits: “Easy,” “Brick House,” “Three Times a Lady,” and so many more.
Bluffton News-Banner
Wells Court Docket: 09-22-2022
——— Preliminary plea of not guilty entered for Robby W. Middleton, 56, Ossian, charged with operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalency of .15 percent or more with a prior conviction for the same offense, operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, and operating a motor vehicle after having been found to be an habitual traffic violator, all Level 6 felonies; open alcoholic beverage container during operation of a motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle with a false and/or fictitious license plate,both Class C infractions. Bond continued at $5,000.
wfft.com
Honeywell to host Rocky Horror Picture Show screening
WABASH, Ind. (WFFT) - A late-night screening of The Rocky Horror Picture Show will be hosted by Honeywell Arts & Entertainment on Friday, Oct. 28. The show will be at the Eagles Theatre starting at 11:30 p.m., with the doors opening at 10:30 p.m. Fans are encouraged to dress up...
2 Indiana women accused of leaving children in car to drink in bar
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Two Indiana women are accused of leaving a car full of children outside a bar while they went inside to drink, prosecutors said. Melissa C. Bentley, 31, and Alicia M. Terry, 31, both of Fort Wayne, were charged in newly released documents from Allen Superior Court, WANE-TV reported.
wfft.com
Parkview Health hospitals receive country's top nursing honor
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Parkview Health hospitals received the top nursing honor in the country. The Magnet Recognition Program distinguishes healthcare organizations that meet rigorous standards for nursing excellence. Only 9.4 percent of hospitals in the country have earned Magnet status. Senior Vice President for Nursing Professional Development Erin...
WANE-TV
Police: woman slams into semi in DeKalb County after animal distracts her
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A woman was hospitalized Friday afternoon after slamming into the back of a semitruck on state Route 101 about halfway between Woodburn and Butler. Joy Forester, 62, of Fort Wayne was traveling northbound on SR 101 when she rear-ended the back of a semitruck...
