Looking to buy a home? Soaring mortgage rates mean much higher payments
RALEIGH – The Federal Reserve has taken another strong stance to combat inflation, as many economists expected. But yet another interest rate hike – the third consecutive 75-basis point increase this year, with more expected – just might crash the housing market. Or at least, that’s the...
Duke Energy has been biggest leaker of any US utility company for six of the last 11 years, EPA records show
At Duke Energy substations across North Carolina and South Carolina, a destructive greenhouse gas is leaking into the atmosphere at an alarming rate. Sulfur hexafluoride (SF6) is one of the most potent and longest-lasting climate pollutants, known as "the immortals" because the molecules can in the atmosphere for thousands of years. A single pound of SF6 can heat the planet more than 25,000 pounds of carbon dioxide.
North Carolina beekeepers see purple and blue honey, but it's rare
What’s old is new again. A Reddit post has gone viral for pointing out a fact that many North Carolinians already knew: The state has purple and blue honey, which is rare and not seen in other states. Timberlake-based Zombees Honey of NC co-owner Whitney Barnes first saw purple...
BNSF: Rail accident victims should have to use arbitration
BNSF Railway Co. has asked a federal court to require victims of a deadly Amtrak crash in Missouri to pursue settlements through arbitration, rather than lawsuits. BNSF owns the railroad tracks used by Amtrak when a Southwest Chief train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago collided with a pickup truck that was blocking an intersection near Mendon, Missouri. Three train passengers and the truck driver died and dozens more were injured in the June 27 collision.
NC prison commissioner lured back to run new Cabinet agency
RALEIGH, N.C. — The head of North Carolina's prison operations during the COVID-19 pandemic is Gov. Roy Cooper's choice to become secretary of a new standalone Cabinet-level agency tasked with adult corrections. Cooper announced on Thursday that Todd Ishee, who was named state prisons commissioner in 2019, will lead...
Indiana abortion clinics reopening after judge blocks ban
INDIANAPOLIS — After an Indiana judge on Thursday blocked the state's abortion ban from being enforced, phones starting ringing across Indiana abortion clinics, which are preparing to resume the procedure a week after the ban had gone into effect. “People are getting the word that abortion is now legal...
Alabama halts execution because of time, IV access concerns
— Alabama officials called off the Thursday lethal injection of a man convicted in a 1999 workplace shooting because of time concerns and trouble accessing the inmate’s veins. Alabama Corrections Commissioner John Hamm said the state halted the scheduled execution of Alan Miller after they determined they could not...
Outrage over Chemours' plans to expand production after widespread chemical pollution in NC drinking water
Chemours is planning to expand production at their Fayetteville Works chemical plant, despite continued contamination issues in North Carolina drinking water from the facility's chemical pollution. Public meetings about the expansion are taking place Tuesday in Bladen County and Wednesday in Brunswick County. Many community and environmental groups say they...
White House hosts local officials, touts impact of policies
WASHINGTON — The White House on Thursday launched a new effort to show local governments what it can do for their communities, hosting North Carolina officials to highlight funding opportunities and hear firsthand how coronavirus relief, infrastructure dollars and other policies are faring locally. The event reflects an expansion...
Wisconsin agent charged in nonfatal shooting of unarmed man
MADISON, WIS. — A Wisconsin Department of Justice agent was charged Thursday with reckless endangerment in the nonfatal shooting of an unarmed man as officers were carrying out an arrest warrant during a traffic stop in Madison. Mark Wagner was charged in the Feb. 3 shooting of Quadren Wilson,...
1 killed, 1 hurt when glider crashes off Outer Banks
SOUTHERN SHORES, N.C. — One person was killed and another injured when an ultralight glider crashed into the ocean off the Outer Banks on Wednesday, officials said. The town of Southern Shores said two people were on board the glider around 10 a.m. when it malfunctioned and hit the water near the town about 210 miles (338 kilometers) northeast of Raleigh, news outlets reported.
Three rip current rescues made at NC beach after waves reach nearly 9 feet from Fiona swells
Fiona had maximum sustained winds of 130 miles per hour on Thursday afternoon, moving north/northeast. It won't make landfall in the U.S. but is still causing dangerous rip currents, rough surf, some overwash and beach erosion beginning Thursday and continuing through most of the weekend.
Editorial: Voters shouldn't back candidates who are election deniers
The following is the opinion of Capitol Broadcasting Company. When it comes to upholding the results of elections in North Carolina and the United States – the most recent of which in 2020 for president have been shown to have been fair and free of manipulation – there is no room for equivocation.
Several NC teens hospitalized after ingesting THC gummies at their middle school
GREENVILLE, N.C. — Several students at a North Carolina middle school were treated Friday at a local hospital after showing signs of being impaired. The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says at about 9:30 a.m. Friday, several Hope Middle School students were acting abnormally and showing signs of impairment.
Son of lieutenant governor's chief of staff dies in apparent accidental shooting
WILLOW SPRINGS, N.C. — The Wake County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a young man, who family members said shot himself by accident. Jake LiVecchi, 20, is the son of Brian LiVecchi, the chief of staff and general counsel for Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson. The elder...
Woman injured in shootout with state trooper in western NC
A North Carolina state trooper shot and injured a kidnapping suspect Wednesday morning on Interstate 40 in Burke County. The State Highway Patrol was called around 6:45 a.m. to reports of multiple hit-and-run collisions occurring between McDowell and Burke counties along I-40. Troopers found a truck pulled over near mile marker 114 with a woman in the bed.
