ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL News

Duke Energy has been biggest leaker of any US utility company for six of the last 11 years, EPA records show

At Duke Energy substations across North Carolina and South Carolina, a destructive greenhouse gas is leaking into the atmosphere at an alarming rate. Sulfur hexafluoride (SF6) is one of the most potent and longest-lasting climate pollutants, known as "the immortals" because the molecules can in the atmosphere for thousands of years. A single pound of SF6 can heat the planet more than 25,000 pounds of carbon dioxide.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WRAL News

BNSF: Rail accident victims should have to use arbitration

BNSF Railway Co. has asked a federal court to require victims of a deadly Amtrak crash in Missouri to pursue settlements through arbitration, rather than lawsuits. BNSF owns the railroad tracks used by Amtrak when a Southwest Chief train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago collided with a pickup truck that was blocking an intersection near Mendon, Missouri. Three train passengers and the truck driver died and dozens more were injured in the June 27 collision.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alaska Business
City
Anchorage, AK
Local
Alaska Government
City
Nome, AK
State
Alaska State
WRAL News

NC prison commissioner lured back to run new Cabinet agency

RALEIGH, N.C. — The head of North Carolina's prison operations during the COVID-19 pandemic is Gov. Roy Cooper's choice to become secretary of a new standalone Cabinet-level agency tasked with adult corrections. Cooper announced on Thursday that Todd Ishee, who was named state prisons commissioner in 2019, will lead...
POLITICS
WRAL News

Indiana abortion clinics reopening after judge blocks ban

INDIANAPOLIS — After an Indiana judge on Thursday blocked the state's abortion ban from being enforced, phones starting ringing across Indiana abortion clinics, which are preparing to resume the procedure a week after the ban had gone into effect. “People are getting the word that abortion is now legal...
INDIANA STATE
WRAL News

Alabama halts execution because of time, IV access concerns

— Alabama officials called off the Thursday lethal injection of a man convicted in a 1999 workplace shooting because of time concerns and trouble accessing the inmate’s veins. Alabama Corrections Commissioner John Hamm said the state halted the scheduled execution of Alan Miller after they determined they could not...
ALABAMA STATE
WRAL News

Outrage over Chemours' plans to expand production after widespread chemical pollution in NC drinking water

Chemours is planning to expand production at their Fayetteville Works chemical plant, despite continued contamination issues in North Carolina drinking water from the facility's chemical pollution. Public meetings about the expansion are taking place Tuesday in Bladen County and Wednesday in Brunswick County. Many community and environmental groups say they...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alaska Permanent Fund#Alaskans#Alaska Anchorage#Interior Alaska#Business Industry#Linus Business#Pfd#Greek
WRAL News

White House hosts local officials, touts impact of policies

WASHINGTON — The White House on Thursday launched a new effort to show local governments what it can do for their communities, hosting North Carolina officials to highlight funding opportunities and hear firsthand how coronavirus relief, infrastructure dollars and other policies are faring locally. The event reflects an expansion...
POTUS
WRAL News

Wisconsin agent charged in nonfatal shooting of unarmed man

MADISON, WIS. — A Wisconsin Department of Justice agent was charged Thursday with reckless endangerment in the nonfatal shooting of an unarmed man as officers were carrying out an arrest warrant during a traffic stop in Madison. Mark Wagner was charged in the Feb. 3 shooting of Quadren Wilson,...
MADISON, WI
WRAL News

1 killed, 1 hurt when glider crashes off Outer Banks

SOUTHERN SHORES, N.C. — One person was killed and another injured when an ultralight glider crashed into the ocean off the Outer Banks on Wednesday, officials said. The town of Southern Shores said two people were on board the glider around 10 a.m. when it malfunctioned and hit the water near the town about 210 miles (338 kilometers) northeast of Raleigh, news outlets reported.
SOUTHERN SHORES, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
WRAL News

Woman injured in shootout with state trooper in western NC

A North Carolina state trooper shot and injured a kidnapping suspect Wednesday morning on Interstate 40 in Burke County. The State Highway Patrol was called around 6:45 a.m. to reports of multiple hit-and-run collisions occurring between McDowell and Burke counties along I-40. Troopers found a truck pulled over near mile marker 114 with a woman in the bed.
BURKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
65K+
Followers
70K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy