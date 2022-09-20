Read full article on original website
Middletown Township Monument, Despite Mixed Feelings from Residents, Is Here To Stay
The giant "M" has many local residents wondering what the point of making it was. A new monument in Middletown Township has become a source of discussion on aesthetics and utility for locals and visitors alike. James McGinnis wrote about the new monument for the Bucks County Courier Times. The...
This Bucks County Resident Rode the Whole Delaware Canal Towpath by Bike For Two Days
The local writer documented her experience through the area. A Bucks County writer recently took a bike ride through the whole Delaware Canal Towpath, making a few fun stops on the way. Brittany Brown wrote about her outdoor adventure for Visit Bucks County. Brown, known for her local travel blog...
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown celebrates new mural project
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown is celebrating another mural project that's helping to beautify the city. "Blooming" is located at the 100 block of South 7th Street. The mural by Paulina Quintanajornet contains sustainable-energy themes of solar, wind, and waterpower. The project is sponsored by the IBEW. It's one of three...
Castle in Doylestown Set For A Large Makeover, With a Community Center Being Added to Property
The castle will undergo needed renovations to keep it in top shape for all visitors. A popular castle that doubles as a museum will soon have its property revamped with much-needed add-ons and refurbishments. Bo Koltnow wrote about the Bucks County estate for WFMZ 69. Fonthill Castle, a regal estate...
An actor and Philly native comes home to encourage big change through small choices
Actor Elijah Everett is hosting a community empowerment event on Saturday at his alma mater, Academy Park High School in Sharon Hill, Pa. “I’ve seen the decline in our community there,” he said. “We have to get outside our norm of thinking.”
Yardley Distillery Restaurant Taking Over Friendly’s in Morrisville, PA
This is big news. I finally have the answer to what's replacing the old Friendly's Restaurant in Morrisville. Drum Roll, please. It's going to become a restaurant/annex of the Yardley Distillery and it sounds like it's going to be really cool. I just chatted with the sole owner of Yardley...
La La Lobster Announces Massive Expansion Across NJ & PA
One of your favorite seafood places is expanding all over New Jersey and Pennsylvania. This is great news if you don't have a La La Lobster near you...chances are you probably will soon. Lol. I just heard from the sole owner of La La Lobster, Nicole Rabena, and she filled...
Here are the Best Jewish Delis in Montgomery County
As a sandwich-obsessed region with a significant Jewish community, the Philadelphia area is full of excellent Jewish delis. Two of the best are close to home in Montgomery County, writes Maddy Sweitzer-Lammé for Philadelphia Magazine. Hymie’s in Merion Station offers all the classic Jewish deli staples, including a standout...
This Long-Awaited Japanese Restaurant Will Be Opening In Bucks County This Week
A new sushi restaurant will be opening in Bucks County this week, with local and visitors anxiously awaiting the establishment’s first day. Nozomu Sushi will open in New Hope this Friday. Located at 9 W. Mechanic St., the eatery will offer Japanese classics and every type of sushi imaginable.
New Falls Township Wawa Will Sell Beer, Wine As They Open This Coming Year
The new location will sell alcohol to its Bucks County customers.Image via iStock. One of Bucks County’s latest Wawa location will begin selling alcohol to customers when they open in the coming year.
WFMZ-TV Online
Niece of man found in Schuylkill River wants answers
READING, Pa. — Pictures from the past are being used to provide some solace in the present. "I think that was outside of church on Easter Sunday, on Perkiomen Avenue," Victoria Gunther, said, referring to a picture. The photos are really all Victoria Gunther and her family have at...
fox29.com
84th annual Dad Vail Regatta won't be on the Schuylkill River - or even in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia tradition is making major moves for its 84th year - literally!. The 84th annual Jefferson Dad Vail Regatta will be moving from the Schuylkill River in Philadelphia to the Cooper River in Pennsauken Township, New Jersey. Since 1953, the Schuylkill River has hosted the largest collegiate...
Food Network Declares ‘Best Hoagie on Earth’ is Just Outside of Philadelphia, PA
Sure, the Philadelphia region is home to the hoagie and countless eateries try to make the absolute best sandwich that they can, but one place, according to experts, makes the best. And not just the best in the area or even the best in the country -- it's the best...
WFMZ-TV Online
1 dead after crash in Bucks
SPRINGFIELD TWP., Pa. - One person is dead after a crash in Bucks County Friday afternoon. The crash happened at Springfield Street and Bethlehem Pike(Route 309) in Springfield Township around 4:30 p.m., according to county dispatchers. Dispatchers say the road is closed in the area of the crash. Traffic is...
WFMZ-TV Online
Just A Dream Frozen Yogurt shop in Forks Township to close
FORKS TWP., Pa. - Just A Dream Frozen Yogurt will soon be just a memory, but a sweet one. The yogurt store at 289 Town Center Blvd., in the Giant shopping center in Forks Township, will close for good Sunday. "The time has come to retire," the owners posted on...
New Hope House, Once Owned by Famous Philadelphia Artist, Hits the Market
The New Hope home was once owned by a famous artist from Philadelphia. An 1861 New Hope cottage that once belonged to Mary Elizabeth Price, an Impressionist painter and member of the female group of artists known as the Philadelphia Ten, has hit the market for $1.1 million, writes Angela Serratore for The New York Times.
WFMZ-TV Online
Mayor says he remains committed to keeping fishermen in Phillipsburg, despite pushback about Riverside lot
EASTON, Pa. - Some are worried paying for parking could deter future fishing events from happening in Phillipsburg. The town-owned lot on Riverside Way has continued to stir controversy since kiosks were added a few months ago. It's a way the town is making money, since before, many people were...
WFMZ-TV Online
Day after 6th birthday, Berks boy loses cancer battle
SPRING TWP., Pa. — A young Berks County boy lost his hard-fought battle with a cancerous brain tumor Thursday night, a day after celebrating his 6th birthday. The family of Ryder Knechtle announced his death Friday morning on the Rally for Ryder Facebook page. "We are so sad," his...
buckscountyherald.com
Body found in Bristol last month positively identified as man from Philadelphia
Bucks County Coroner Meredith Buck announced today that with the assistance of the FBI, the body found on Sunday, Aug. 21, in the vicinity of Route 413 and Maple Avenue in Bristol Township has been positively identified as Abdool Nazim, 46, a Guyanese/South American man. He was reported missing from Philadelphia on July 31.
