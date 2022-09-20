ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doylestown, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Allentown celebrates new mural project

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown is celebrating another mural project that's helping to beautify the city. "Blooming" is located at the 100 block of South 7th Street. The mural by Paulina Quintanajornet contains sustainable-energy themes of solar, wind, and waterpower. The project is sponsored by the IBEW. It's one of three...
ALLENTOWN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Bucks County, PA
Government
City
Doylestown, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Bucks County, PA
Doylestown, PA
Government
MONTCO.Today

Here are the Best Jewish Delis in Montgomery County

As a sandwich-obsessed region with a significant Jewish community, the Philadelphia area is full of excellent Jewish delis. Two of the best are close to home in Montgomery County, writes Maddy Sweitzer-Lammé for Philadelphia Magazine. Hymie’s in Merion Station offers all the classic Jewish deli staples, including a standout...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barbara Burke
WFMZ-TV Online

Niece of man found in Schuylkill River wants answers

READING, Pa. — Pictures from the past are being used to provide some solace in the present. "I think that was outside of church on Easter Sunday, on Perkiomen Avenue," Victoria Gunther, said, referring to a picture. The photos are really all Victoria Gunther and her family have at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birds#Castle
WFMZ-TV Online

1 dead after crash in Bucks

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Pa. - One person is dead after a crash in Bucks County Friday afternoon. The crash happened at Springfield Street and Bethlehem Pike(Route 309) in Springfield Township around 4:30 p.m., according to county dispatchers. Dispatchers say the road is closed in the area of the crash. Traffic is...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Just A Dream Frozen Yogurt shop in Forks Township to close

FORKS TWP., Pa. - Just A Dream Frozen Yogurt will soon be just a memory, but a sweet one. The yogurt store at 289 Town Center Blvd., in the Giant shopping center in Forks Township, will close for good Sunday. "The time has come to retire," the owners posted on...
FORKS TOWNSHIP, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
Germany
WFMZ-TV Online

Day after 6th birthday, Berks boy loses cancer battle

SPRING TWP., Pa. — A young Berks County boy lost his hard-fought battle with a cancerous brain tumor Thursday night, a day after celebrating his 6th birthday. The family of Ryder Knechtle announced his death Friday morning on the Rally for Ryder Facebook page. "We are so sad," his...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Body found in Bristol last month positively identified as man from Philadelphia

Bucks County Coroner Meredith Buck announced today that with the assistance of the FBI, the body found on Sunday, Aug. 21, in the vicinity of Route 413 and Maple Avenue in Bristol Township has been positively identified as Abdool Nazim, 46, a Guyanese/South American man. He was reported missing from Philadelphia on July 31.
BRISTOL, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy