ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asotin County, WA

Comments / 0

Related
NEWStalk 870

WA Sheriff Buys Homeless Bus Tickets & Invites to WA Leaders Homes

Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich has written a harsh letter to Washington State leaders about the homeless camp problem in his city. The letter sent September 22nd 2022 is in response to the homeless camp in Spokane in which Knezovich describes as " inhumane conditions created by WSDOT's inaction." His letter, which you can read in full below, describes his plans for solving the problem that are nothing short of controversial. Here is what he is going to do.
SPOKANE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Asotin County, WA
Government
Local
Washington Business
Local
Washington Government
City
Pacific, WA
County
Asotin County, WA
State
Washington State
City
Clarkston, WA
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Washington ranked No. 4 state in nation for rent hikes

(The Center Square) – A recent report confirms what a lot of Washingtonians already know: rental costs in the Evergreen State are skyrocketing. Washington ranked No. 4 in the nation in terms of the percentage of tenants – 17.5% – who saw their rent increase by at least $250 over the last year, according to informational website HelpAdvisor’s analysis of U.S. Census survey data of 61 million Americans queried about their rental situation in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.
WASHINGTON STATE
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

WA Dept. of Fish and Wildlife plans prescribed fires in Eastern Washington

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife plans to begin its annual prescribed fires across Eastern Washington in October, if conditions allow. Prescribed fires are a forest management practice that agencies use to reduce the risk and severity of future wildfires in certain areas. WDFW does prescribed burns in wildlife areas where animals may be threatened.
WASHINGTON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Unemployment#Linus Business#Business Economics#Unemployment Rates#Fourth Lowest#State#Esd
gigharbornow.org

Wait continues for new data on lead contamination near Donkey Creek

As the rocker Tom Petty told us, “The waiting is the hardest part.’’. A 20-year quest by state agencies to pinpoint the levels of toxic lead contamination of waters in and near Gig Harbor will continue for a while longer, as hiring slowly resumes at the Washington state Department of Ecology, and investigation and mitigation efforts inch forward.
GIG HARBOR, WA
Chronicle

State Employees Likely to Get $1,000 Bonuses for COVID Booster, Raises

Washington state employees would get $1,000 bonuses for receiving a COVID-19 booster shot under a tentative agreement between the state and the largest union representing state workers. The deal, between the state and the Washington Federation of State Employees, also includes 4% pay raises in 2023, 3% pay raises in...
WASHINGTON STATE
seattlemedium.com

Cannabis Industry Update in Washington State

There is much talk about where funds go from legal state marijuana sales. Some are still dealing with inequality in the pot industry, however. Mayor Harrell has recently signed legislation to improve equity in the local cannabis industry. The law is for those who have been shut out. In addition to equity, the state of Washington has needs that are met through taxes received from sales.
WASHINGTON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
NEWStalk 870

This Impossible Way To Fish In Washington Ends In Jail

Believe it or not, there are 7 ways to catch fish in Washington State that are completely illegal. Obviously a hook, line, and fishing pole are not on the list, but what is? One of these ways is so unlikely and impossible I would be surprised if anyone has ever been charged. However the law exists so someone has to have done it at least once!
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

Washington in 'Markedly Different Place' in COVID Pandemic

OLYMPIA — Looking ahead at the fall and winter — seasons known for spikes in respiratory illness — Washington is in a much different place than it was a year ago, health officials said Thursday. COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are down, with only about 7% of hospital...
WASHINGTON STATE
MyNorthwest.com

Highway 2 set to reopen Saturday as crews stabilize neighboring hillsides

Highway 2 between Index and Skykomish is scheduled to reopen Saturday at 10 a.m., the Washington State Department of Transportation announced Friday. State crews are cutting hundreds of trees in an effort to repair damage from the Bolt Creek fire and eliminate any threat of the massive arbors falling onto drivers.
SKYKOMISH, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Highway 2, Stevens Pass expected to reopen Monday

SKYKOMISH, Wash. — Crews are working to reopen a miles-long stretch of U.S. Highway 2, including Stevens Pass, on Monday. The highway has been closed between Sunset Falls and Skykomish due to fire and tree danger. The closure began on Sept. 10 when the Bolt Creek wildfire erupted. Hundreds...
SKYKOMISH, WA
Big Country News

CBD Products for Pets Must be Removed From Idaho Store Shelves by November, say ISDA Officials

BOISE - The Idaho State Department of Agriculture says there has been significant interest in hemp and hemp-derived products in animal food. However, officials say hemp or hemp-derived products, including CBD, are not recognized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or the Association of American Feed Control Officials as legal animal feed ingredients. Similarly, Idaho law does not recognize hemp as a feed or remedy ingredient.
IDAHO STATE
Big Country News

Inslee Visits Nordic Countries to Talk Energy and Climate Change

OLYMPIA — Gov. Jay Inslee and other representatives from Washington have spent the past week on a trade mission to Finland, Sweden and Norway focusing on energy, technology, sustainability and climate change. Representatives from the Department of Commerce, the Port of Seattle, the Greater Seattle Chamber of Commerce and employers in the state, such as Microsoft, joined the governor.
WASHINGTON STATE
Big Country News

Big Country News

Lewiston, ID
14K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The free local news source for the LC Valley, Camas Prairie and Palouse!

 https://www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy