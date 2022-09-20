ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hunterdon County, NJ

WFMZ-TV Online

Just A Dream Frozen Yogurt shop in Forks Township to close

FORKS TWP., Pa. - Just A Dream Frozen Yogurt will soon be just a memory, but a sweet one. The yogurt store at 289 Town Center Blvd., in the Giant shopping center in Forks Township, will close for good Sunday. "The time has come to retire," the owners posted on...
FORKS TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Helping Harvest given helping hand in fighting hunger

SPRING TWP., Pa. — Helping Harvest has scored a giant victory in its fight against hunger in Berks and Schuylkill counties. Employees of The Giant Company's supermarkets converged on the food bank in Spring Township on Friday. They spent their morning packing potatoes for upcoming food drives and mobile markets.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Niece of man found in Schuylkill River wants answers

READING, Pa. — Pictures from the past are being used to provide some solace in the present. "I think that was outside of church on Easter Sunday, on Perkiomen Avenue," Victoria Gunther, said, referring to a picture. The photos are really all Victoria Gunther and her family have at...
WFMZ-TV Online

Day after 6th birthday, Berks boy loses cancer battle

SPRING TWP., Pa. — A young Berks County boy lost his hard-fought battle with a cancerous brain tumor Thursday night, a day after celebrating his 6th birthday. The family of Ryder Knechtle announced his death Friday morning on the Rally for Ryder Facebook page. "We are so sad," his...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Retired cops could boost police numbers with new proposal

(The Center Square) – As Pennsylvania police departments struggle to recruit new officers, a proposed program would allow Philadelphia to recruit retired cops. While some questions about costs remain, the proposal is one strategy to boost police department numbers. House Bill 2830, sponsored by Rep. Jared Solomon, D-Philadelphia, would...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

1 dead after crash in Bucks

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Pa. - One person is dead after a crash in Bucks County Friday afternoon. The crash happened at Springfield Street and Bethlehem Pike(Route 309) in Springfield Township around 4:30 p.m., according to county dispatchers. Dispatchers say the road is closed in the area of the crash. Traffic is...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Habitat for Humanity breaks ground on Miltimore project

READING, Pa. — Reading's Buttonwood Gateway project took another big step forward Thursday. Habitat for Humanity of Berks County held a ceremony to celebrate the start of its Miltimore Street project, which involves the construction of 11 homes for moderate-income buyers. "It's time to want to live in Reading,"...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Sustainable warehouse forum held at Lafayette College

EASTON, Pa. - When you think industrial, you don't think sustainable. But the two are merging. That was the topic of the sustainable warehouse forum hosted by Green Building United and the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission at Lafayette College Friday. "Green Building United brings together allied professions - so architects...
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Reading launches citywide street-paving project

READING, Pa. — Drivers traveling through parts of Reading are in for a smoother ride. The city announced Wednesday that it has launched an autumn paving project that will see nearly four miles of streets resurfaced before winter sets in. Through Oct. 31, the city said its crews will...
WFMZ-TV Online

PennDOT pushes Real IDs ahead of May 3, 2023, deadline

HARRISBURG, Pa. — PennDOT wants to remind people that they have only a few more months to get their Real ID-compliant driver's license or identification card. Real IDs are federally-mandated forms of identification. They have enhanced safety features and take the place of the driver's license or identification card that state residents have now.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Phillipsburg Land Use Board memorializes two big projects

PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. – The Phillipsburg Land Use Board on Thursday voted to memorialize the granting of applications on two major projects in the area. The first was the plan at 170 Howard St., where a 300,000-square-foot cold storage facility is proposed. The developer previously said employees at the facility would earn $25-$31, and the plans call for hiring 100.
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Hispanic Center Lehigh Valley launching program that aims to help Latino community climb the professional ladder

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The new Cultural and Linguistic Workforce Development Center aims to break the cycle of poverty in Latino communities. It's an extension of the Hispanic Center Lehigh Valley, and a partnership with Northampton Community College, the literacy center, and St. Luke's. Executive Director of the Hispanic Center, Victoria...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

B. Braun expands plant; company anticipates expansion will bring hundreds of jobs to the area in coming years

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - B. Braun Medical Inc. employees along with local and state officials cut the ribbon, marking the beginning of its expanded Allentown plant. "It feels great. It's been a long time coming. There's been a lot of hard work by a lot of people here in the Lehigh Valley and here at B. Braun Medical," said Michael Bartholomew, vice president and general manager of Allentown operations at B. Braun.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Fatal crash closes stretch of Route 222 in Maidencreek

MAIDENCREEK TWP., Pa. — A fatal crash involving a car and a tractor-trailer closed the main route of travel between Berks County and the Lehigh Valley for several hours Friday. The crash was reported shortly after 8 a.m. on Route 222 in the area of Burgert Lane in Maidencreek...
WFMZ-TV Online

Easton woman saved by blood transfusion volunteers with Red Cross

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - An Easton woman whose life was saved from a blood transfusion is now volunteering with the American Red Cross. She was also among the dozens of donors at the Moravian University blood drive Wednesday. 69 News first introduced you to Maria Callanan after a blood transfusion that...
EASTON, PA

