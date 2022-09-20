Read full article on original website
Netflix’s ‘Thai Cave Rescue’ Focuses on the Thai Boys, Not the Foreign Rescuers
Four years ago, news of a Thai soccer team called the Wild Boars stuck in the Tham Luang Nang Non cave in Chiang Rai, Northern Thailand made its way around the world. It took 18 days for the 12 boys and their coach to be saved, an operation broadcast on TV and witnessed online.
Feel the Byrne: 1980s Fashion Is Soft Peacocking Done Right
If summer was our moment for 70s short-shorts, then fall is the season for easily layerable 80s apparel. Those dirty Reagan years were… chaotic (we’re also blaming him for Howard the Duck), but the era was also when we mastered the art of personality-driven ‘fits with acid wash denim, chunky sweaters, and bomber jackets galore ideal for cold weather dressing.
Amazon’s Newest Training Exec Used to Be a Private Prison Manager
An ex-private prison manager was recently promoted to be a director of some of Amazon's worker training programs. Dayna Howard now holds the title of "Director, Learning and Development – Consumer" after a recent promotion at Amazon, according to her LinkedIn page. Learning and Development is what Amazon calls employee training. Earlier in her career, Howard was a quality assurance manager for the Corrections Corp. of America between 2000 and 2005. The company, now known as CoreCivic, is one of the largest private prison companies in the U.S. and runs 65 state and federal detention facilities. Matt Stoller, Director of Research at the American Economic Liberties Project, pointed out the promotion in his newsletter this week.
Inside Australia's Happy Hardcore Community
Not knowing how to shuffle, muzz, hakk or gabber, I’m unsure how to dance to the music at Reignite – a hands-in-the-air, happy hardcore stomp fest at Sydney’s Metro Theatre. But there’s no judgement from anyone there. Here at the heart of Sydney’s over-policed hardcore community...
The Coolest Drops This Week, From Gritty NYC Crocs to Chloë Sevigny Glasses
It’s the middle of September, and you know what that means…it’s Werewolf Bar Mitzvah season, peeps! Don’t stay up too late working on your haftorah, because you don’t wanna sleep through all the absolutely quiche drops landing this week. Mary Frances "Francky" Knapp. Last week...
Asics' Iconic Line of Normcore Shoes Has a New, Futuristic Spin
If you’re feeling like everyone and their mom is rocking Nikes, and are also a bit tapped out on Vans, it could be time to get dadcore, and consider a super fresh take on one of Asics’ classic styles. We’ve already talked about how the Asics Gel-1130 is the ultimate unisex, normcore-retro street shoe, sported by everyone from Deadheads to DJs to cool French girls. But now, Asics has dropped a shoe that looks not only to the past for inspiration, but also to the future. Behold: the Gel-Quantum 180 VII.
‘Ring Nation’ Is a Terrible Idea That’s Unstoppable Because Amazon Owns Everything
On Tuesday, 40 civil rights groups published an open letter calling on MGM Television executives to cancel the studio's upcoming reality show Ring Nation, which will feature former NSA employee and comedian Wanda Sykes presenting humorous surveillance footage captured from Ring doorbell cameras. The groups say the studio is "normalizing...
Hoka’s Anacapa Mid GTX Boot Will Make You a Better Hiker
Trekking up a big mountain is no small feat. You need to have solid cardiovascular health, watch your footing when maneuvering over gravel and logs, and have a game plan in the event that you come face-to-face with an animal that could eat you as a mid-afternoon snack. It can be daunting if you’re a newbie, but I’m all about living life on the edge—and hey, you’ve gotta get off your laptop sometimes and bump fists with nature.
Fendi SS23 was a Y2K-tinged wardrobe for grown-up Powerpuff Girls
Kim Jones has been thinking a lot about Y2K of late. Sure, nostalgia for the era has lingered in the air for a few seasons now, but something about the period between the late-90s to early-00s remains at the forefront of many designers’ minds — and not just because they’ve been spending time on TikTok. Perhaps it’s because it was the time when fashion really got fun, experimenting with unexpected high-low pairings; the time when is first started dipping its toe into typically lowbrow popular culture, and riffing on the nascent optimism of the early days of the Internet, which allowed us to log on and disappear into a fantasy universe of chatrooms and video games.
