bossierpress.com
Louisiana National Guard hosts Suicide Awareness 5K in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS – More than 500 Louisiana National Guardsmen and members of the local community participated in the LANG Resilience, Risk Reduction and Suicide Prevention Program (R3SP) Fearless 5K and Wellness Expo at Jackson Barracks in New Orleans, Sept. 18. “September is suicide awareness and prevention month, and I...
bossierpress.com
LOUISIANA TRADITION BEARERS CELEBRATED DURING FOLKLIFE MONTH IN OCTOBER
October 2022 marks Louisiana’s eighth annual Folklife Month, a celebration of the state’s living traditions and the individuals who sustain them. Selected by local folklorists and other culture workers, six tradition bearers will be honored during events throughout the month. The recipients share a record of continuing and exceptional accomplishment in perpetuating the state’s traditional cultures.
NOLA.com
Steve Gleason, Tulane, Warren Riley, more: See who's vying for Louisiana's 10th medical marijuana license
What do Steve Gleason, Tulane University, the chair of the Louisiana Democratic Party, and the former superintendent of the New Orleans Police Department have in common?. All of them, and a host of others, are angling to land Louisiana’s coveted 10th medical marijuana pharmacy license, which grants access to an exclusive club of businesses selling legal marijuana to a market that has exploded in the past year.
Tropical Storm Ian Formed in Caribbean Tonight, No Threat to Louisiana
Tropical Storm Hermine Expected to Form in Caribbean Today, No Threat to Louisiana
bossierpress.com
College football: Perseverance on and off the field marks Walters’ NSU journey
NATCHITOCHES – Football was supposed to be a ticket to college for Jaheim Walters, a place he could escape and leave his troubles behind for a couple of hours each day. Upon arriving at Northwestern State in the fall of 2020, that shifted quickly. Walters, a New Orleans native...
theadvocate.com
Louisiana workers are still quitting at record levels; 'it's a great time to move'
Two years ago, Jason Richoux faced a choice to stick to his guns or make a move into the unknown. Richoux spent nearly 18 years in marketing and advertising, working for agencies and corporations along the way. He joined a Mandeville solar company as its marketing director in 2019. But...
Power Rankings: Best Steaks In SW Louisiana
4. Fezzo’s - Scott. If your favorite steak joint didn't make the list, tell us where it is in the comments of our Facebook post.
KNOE TV8
Criminal justice professor discusses rash of crime across Louisiana
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to the FBI, Louisiana led the nation in the number of homicides in 2020. This year, New Orleans has been named the murder capital of the country. Just within the last two weeks, KSLA has covered at least eight shootings in Shreveport. Three of those shootings were fatal.
theadvocate.com
Just before she died, the Queen thanked this champion of Acadian heritage in Louisiana
Warren Perrin and the Acadian Heritage and Cultural Foundation Inc. in Erath received an unexpected yet welcome message from Buckingham Palace this week: The Queen’s thanks for a message from Perrin written to her Aug. 17. Perrin said Tuesday the letter was received at the Acadian Museum in Erath,...
klax-tv.com
Louisiana Bar Foundation Provides Legal Aid to Low Income People
The Louisiana Bar Foundation is an organization of Louisiana attorneys seeking to provide legal aid to people in the state who can’t afford legal representation. ABC 31 News’ Joel Massey has more on the organization and the work it’s doing. Alan Brackett, president of the non-profit Louisiana...
WWL-TV
Multiple Louisiana schools victims of 'swatting' incidents
BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. — Many schools across Louisiana became victims of ‘swatting’ incidents Thursday, prompting massive emergency response from law enforcement agencies who feared active shooter situations. Swatting is a crime in which someone calls in a fake report of a mass casualty or active shooter incident,...
LDH rescinds COVID-19 vaccine mandate for Louisiana students
BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Parents and guardians have stood together in opposition to the COVID-19 shot being a requirement for children to attend school. On Wednesday, September 21, 2022, it has been announced that the Louisiana Department of Health decided to rescind the mandate for Louisiana students. According to reports, Attorney General Jeff Landry […]
Natchez Democrat
Aldermen overturn Ferriday police chief’s suspension ordered by mayor
FERRIDAY, La. — A quorum of aldermen called a special meeting on Wednesday and voted to overturn the police chief’s suspension with pay ordered Friday by Mayor Rydell Turner. Louisiana law states that special meetings can be called by either the mayor or by a majority of the...
KPLC TV
Discovery of nesting sea turtles could make the case for restoring a Louisiana island chain
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Scientists visiting the Chandeleur Islands recently discovered more evidence of sea turtles, following a surprising nesting season on Louisiana’s most remote spot 75 miles east of New Orleans. Last June, state biologists looking for evidence of sea turtles spotted 53 turtle crawls, the trails in...
brproud.com
Louisiana child care assistance waitlist begins Oct. 1
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A waitlist for Louisiana families to apply for child care assistance begins on October 1, according to the state department of education. The Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) said eligible families who apply for the Child Care Assistance Program on or after Oct. 1 will be placed on the waitlist. The program provides financial assistance to low-income families while working or attending school and serves 24,500 Louisiana children at this time, according to the department.
iheart.com
This Restaurant Has The 'Absolute Best' Ribs In Louisiana
The South is known for many things, including its style of barbecue which varies depending on the region. From tangy Memphis- and Carolina-style barbecue to the smoky flavor of Texas-style dishes, you can find delicious barbecue platters basically anywhere you go. Mashed compiled a list of the "absolute best" ribs...
kalb.com
LSP: False reports of shooters at Leesville, DeRidder high schools
CENTRAL LOUISIANA, La. (KALB) - According to Louisiana State Police, there were false calls reporting a possible shooter at both Leesville High School and DeRidder High School Thursday morning. KALB confirmed with LSP and the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office that the reports are a hoax. State troopers cleared both schools...
Two Men Sentenced in Federal Court in Louisiana in Connection with Possessing Large Amounts of Cocaine and Heroin
Two Men Sentenced in Federal Court in Louisiana in Connection with Possessing Large Amounts of Cocaine and Heroin. New Orleans, Louisiana – On September 22, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Luis Rivas, age 59, a Colombian citizen who was living in New Orleans, Louisiana, and Angel Santiago Hernandez, age 49, a Colombian citizen who was living in Houston, Texas were sentenced in a federal court in Louisiana on September 21, 2022, before the Honorable Jane Triche Milazzo on charges of violating the Federal Controlled Substances Act.
