Pineville, LA

Louisiana National Guard hosts Suicide Awareness 5K in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS – More than 500 Louisiana National Guardsmen and members of the local community participated in the LANG Resilience, Risk Reduction and Suicide Prevention Program (R3SP) Fearless 5K and Wellness Expo at Jackson Barracks in New Orleans, Sept. 18. “September is suicide awareness and prevention month, and I...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
LOUISIANA TRADITION BEARERS CELEBRATED DURING FOLKLIFE MONTH IN OCTOBER

October 2022 marks Louisiana’s eighth annual Folklife Month, a celebration of the state’s living traditions and the individuals who sustain them. Selected by local folklorists and other culture workers, six tradition bearers will be honored during events throughout the month. The recipients share a record of continuing and exceptional accomplishment in perpetuating the state’s traditional cultures.
LOUISIANA STATE
Steve Gleason, Tulane, Warren Riley, more: See who's vying for Louisiana's 10th medical marijuana license

What do Steve Gleason, Tulane University, the chair of the Louisiana Democratic Party, and the former superintendent of the New Orleans Police Department have in common?. All of them, and a host of others, are angling to land Louisiana’s coveted 10th medical marijuana pharmacy license, which grants access to an exclusive club of businesses selling legal marijuana to a market that has exploded in the past year.
LOUISIANA STATE
Criminal justice professor discusses rash of crime across Louisiana

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to the FBI, Louisiana led the nation in the number of homicides in 2020. This year, New Orleans has been named the murder capital of the country. Just within the last two weeks, KSLA has covered at least eight shootings in Shreveport. Three of those shootings were fatal.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Louisiana Bar Foundation Provides Legal Aid to Low Income People

The Louisiana Bar Foundation is an organization of Louisiana attorneys seeking to provide legal aid to people in the state who can’t afford legal representation. ABC 31 News’ Joel Massey has more on the organization and the work it’s doing. Alan Brackett, president of the non-profit Louisiana...
LOUISIANA STATE
Multiple Louisiana schools victims of 'swatting' incidents

BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. — Many schools across Louisiana became victims of ‘swatting’ incidents Thursday, prompting massive emergency response from law enforcement agencies who feared active shooter situations. Swatting is a crime in which someone calls in a fake report of a mass casualty or active shooter incident,...
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
LDH rescinds COVID-19 vaccine mandate for Louisiana students

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Parents and guardians have stood together in opposition to the COVID-19 shot being a requirement for children to attend school. On Wednesday, September 21, 2022, it has been announced that the Louisiana Department of Health decided to rescind the mandate for Louisiana students. According to reports, Attorney General Jeff Landry […]
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana child care assistance waitlist begins Oct. 1

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A waitlist for Louisiana families to apply for child care assistance begins on October 1, according to the state department of education. The Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) said eligible families who apply for the Child Care Assistance Program on or after Oct. 1 will be placed on the waitlist. The program provides financial assistance to low-income families while working or attending school and serves 24,500 Louisiana children at this time, according to the department.
LOUISIANA STATE
This Restaurant Has The 'Absolute Best' Ribs In Louisiana

The South is known for many things, including its style of barbecue which varies depending on the region. From tangy Memphis- and Carolina-style barbecue to the smoky flavor of Texas-style dishes, you can find delicious barbecue platters basically anywhere you go. Mashed compiled a list of the "absolute best" ribs...
LOUISIANA STATE
LSP: False reports of shooters at Leesville, DeRidder high schools

CENTRAL LOUISIANA, La. (KALB) - According to Louisiana State Police, there were false calls reporting a possible shooter at both Leesville High School and DeRidder High School Thursday morning. KALB confirmed with LSP and the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office that the reports are a hoax. State troopers cleared both schools...
LEESVILLE, LA
Two Men Sentenced in Federal Court in Louisiana in Connection with Possessing Large Amounts of Cocaine and Heroin

Two Men Sentenced in Federal Court in Louisiana in Connection with Possessing Large Amounts of Cocaine and Heroin. New Orleans, Louisiana – On September 22, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Luis Rivas, age 59, a Colombian citizen who was living in New Orleans, Louisiana, and Angel Santiago Hernandez, age 49, a Colombian citizen who was living in Houston, Texas were sentenced in a federal court in Louisiana on September 21, 2022, before the Honorable Jane Triche Milazzo on charges of violating the Federal Controlled Substances Act.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

