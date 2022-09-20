BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A waitlist for Louisiana families to apply for child care assistance begins on October 1, according to the state department of education. The Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) said eligible families who apply for the Child Care Assistance Program on or after Oct. 1 will be placed on the waitlist. The program provides financial assistance to low-income families while working or attending school and serves 24,500 Louisiana children at this time, according to the department.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO