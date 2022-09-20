Read full article on original website
wtoc.com
First reading of STVR ordinance at Tybee City Council meeting
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Tybee Island has a jam-packed agenda Thursday for their council meeting. One of the biggest ticket items is the first reading of the proposed STVR ordinance. As a reminder, this is something the city has been working on for years. There has been a moratorium in place preventing people from registering new properties as an STVR while city council works out final rules.
Construction of 536 new homes approved by City Council
The Statesboro City Council met for their regular bi-monthly meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 20th. The council approved three new developments in the city of Statesboro that will add 536 new homes into the city. They include 396 new townhouses and 140 single family homes. More information and details on these new homes are included in the story below.
Southeast Georgia weekly traffic interruption advisory
Georgia DOT continues essential road work throughout southeast Georgia. As a result, work on construction and maintenance projects will continue Saturday, Sept. 24 through Friday, Sept. 30. All work subject to change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are cautioned to reduce their speed while traveling thru work zones,...
wtoc.com
City of Savannah plans ahead for medical marijuana oil dispensaries
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The wait is almost over for anyone who wants medical marijuana. It’s not legal yet, but the City of Savannah had a workshop Thursday night to discuss getting ahead of it. It’s a joint effort right now between the city and the Savannah Police Department...
Ogeechee Riverkeeper planning fall clean-up and outreach events
Ogeechee Riverkeeper works to raise awareness and engage the local community through outreach and education with various events and volunteer opportunities throughout the year. In its beginnings, Ogeechee Riverkeeper (ORK) was a merge between two non-profit organizations, the Canoochee Riverkeeper and Friends of the Ogeechee River. Specifically, the ORK is...
vanishinggeorgia.com
Log Tobacco Barn, Long County
This barn likely dates to the 1930s [perhaps 1920s], when tobacco production became a larger sector of the commercial agricultural economy in Georgia. Before that time, production was scattered and more specialized. An interesting feature of several tobacco barns I’ve documented in Long County is their height, which is notably shorter than most barns found elsewhere in Georgia. I’m unsure as to the reason for this.
WJCL
Savannah's Huxsie Scott receives proclamation from the mayor
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A showstopping musical performance took over the start of Thursday night’s Savannah City Council meeting. Savannah native Huxsie Scott, a well-known jazz/blues singer, was invited by Mayor Van Johnson to perform at City Hall. She received a proclamation from the city for her decades of...
WJCL
Beaufort and Jasper County residents report brown, discolored water. Here's what officials say
BEAUFORT, S.C. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. The Beaufort-Jasper Water & Sewer Authority informed customers earlier this week of discolored water in their system. The company is saying the issue is primarily south of Highway 278 in Beaufort and Jasper counties. One viewer shared the following photo with...
wtoc.com
Busy stretch of road in Richmond Hill set to receive upgrades
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - A stretch of roadway in Richmond Hill where a child was struck and killed last year is set to receive some upgrades. The Bryan County Board of Commissioners recently passed a cost sharing agreement with the City of Richmond Hill to address how they’ll spend millions of dollars to improve Brisbon Road.
wtoc.com
Road in Hinesville receives designation to honor former Fort Stewart military leader
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - A road in Hinesville has a new designation to honor a former Fort Stewart military leader who has risen to a position in the president’s cabinet. Hinesville City Council and the Liberty County Commission have voted to show their support for naming 15th Street after Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. It’s all thanks to efforts from the Liberty County Boys and Girls Club.
wtoc.com
Liberty County Schools new transportation director hired
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - School districts across America facing bus driver shortages, and communities in the Coastal Empire are no exception. Making that situation more difficult for Liberty County Schools, they started this year without a transportation director. But now, they’ve filled that role and the woman who filled it,...
valdostatoday.com
Georgia DOL hosts Hinesville job fair
ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Labor will be holding a multi-employer job fair offering several job opportunities in different fields. The Georgia Department of Labor will host a multi-employer job fair for Liberty, Long, and Bryan Counties on Thursday, October 20, 2022, from 9 am until 1 pm. The event will take place at the Liberty County Performing Arts Center, 2140 East Oglethorpe Highway, Hinesville, GA 31313. This event is co-sponsored by Coastal WorkSource Georgia and Liberty College and Career Academy.
wtoc.com
Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger stopped in Glennville
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger stopped in Glennville Wednesday. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger spoke to the Glennville Rotary Club Wednesday, emphasizing the importance of restoring voter confidence before the November election. Raffensperger took questions from Rotary club members all with a main message Georgians are...
BJWSA warns of water discoloration in parts of Beaufort, Jasper counties
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — Some residents in Beaufort and Jasper counties may see discoloration in their water, but Beaufort Jasper Water and Sewer Authority (BJWSA) officials say this isn’t a cause for concern. The discoloration is the result of higher-than-normal levels of manganese and iron in the water distribution system. Officials say these concentrations do […]
WJCL
GBI completes probe into Savannah police shootings. District Attorney to consider charges
The Chatham County District Attorney's Office has its hands full. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has finished its probe of all five recent shootings by Savannah police officers. Of those cases, four of them were fatal. Now, Chatham County District Attorney Shalena Cook Jones must decide if the officers involved...
WJCL
Grocery giveaway feeds hundreds at Savannah's Oglethorpe Mall
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia gave out enough food to feed over 800 families Friday. The event happened at Oglethorpe Mall in Savannah. Before they began handing out grocery items lines of cars stretched across the mall parking lot. The nonprofit gave out milk, meat, fresh...
allongeorgia.com
Bulloch Sheriff’s Office Investigating Shooting on Hopeulikit Lane
Bulloch County deputies responded to a call Thursday night in reference to a person with a gunshot wound. The man, Alex Lawrence Smith, was discovered on the porch of the home. Smith had been involved in an altercation with the homeowner and pulled out a gun, which prompted the homeowner to do the same and shoot him. Smith was transported to Memorial Medical Center in Savannah, where he is in stable condition. BCSO Investigator Pre Cone is investigating the case.
Come stroll .5K at Ferst Readers Booktoberfest on Oct. 1
Of Bulloch County will hold its Booktoberfest Boro Brews for Books fundraiser on Saturday, October 1. The downhill, .5K (yes, that’s point 5) stroll will begin at 3pm on the front porch of Eagle Creek Brewing Company on Savannah Avenue and end at the back patio of Tandoor and Tap on East Main.
allongeorgia.com
Ten Bulloch County Teachers Receive $2.5K in Extra Yard for Teachers Grants
Ten Bulloch County Schools educators will receive a total of $2,500 in Extra Yard for Teachers grants thanks to the College Football Playoff Foundation and Georgia Southern Athletics. Each teacher will receive a $250 classroom improvement grant to fund the project outlined in the competitive grant application submitted to GA...
WJCL
Reidsville mayor abruptly cancels meeting about controversial police officer
REIDSVILLE, Ga. — The Tattnall County mayor, who used his authority to re-instate a police officer that the city’s police chief recommended firing, has not explained his decision as his office originally said he would. WJCL 22 News reported earlier this month about the controversy surrounding Reidsville police...
