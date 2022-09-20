ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

LeBron James reacts to Robert Sarver selling Suns, Mercury

LeBron James has issued a response to the news that Robert Sarver will sell the Phoenix Suns in the wake of a workplace misconduct investigation. Sarver announced Wednesday that he would sell both the Suns and the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury after the NBA found that he used racist language and engaged in sexually inappropriate conduct as Suns owner. James offered a swift reaction on Twitter by saying he was “proud to be part of a league committed to progress.”
Bleacher Report

Woj: Ime Udoka Could Emerge as 'Coach of Interest' for Jobs That Become Available

Ime Udoka reportedly could become a "coach of interest" for other NBA teams after he received a full-season suspension from the Boston Celtics for violations of team policies on Thursday following reports of an intimate relationship with a female staffer. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on SportsCenter the lack of certainty...
BOSTON, MA
Bleacher Report

Report: Celtics' Ime Udoka Accused of Making Unwanted Comments Toward Female Staffer

Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka was reportedly accused of making "unwanted comments" toward a female staff member, which led to the internal investigation that resulted in his full-season suspension announced Thursday. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported some Celtics executives found out about the relationship in July and believed...
BOSTON, MA
Bleacher Report

Celtics' Brad Stevens Says Speculation Around Ime Udoka 'Unfair' to Women on Staff

Boston Celtics president Brad Stevens said the social-media speculation related to allegations against head coach Ime Udoka was "unfair" to women on the NBA team's staff. The Celtics announced Thursday night that Udoka would be suspended for the 2022-23 season for "violations of team policies," but the statement didn't come until 21 hours after Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic reported Udoka engaged in an "improper intimate and consensual relationship" with a female staffer, leading to unfounded rumors.
BOSTON, MA
Bleacher Report

Power Ranking Every NBA Franchise Over the Past 5 Years

In the NBA, five years is an eternity. It's roughly the average career span of a player, and it's long enough that franchises can shift completely from rebuilding to contending or vice versa. Plenty has changed in the Association over the past five seasons, but some teams have navigated this...
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

Robert Sarver To Sell Phoenix Suns Amid Controversy

If you have been paying attention to the NBA over the past week, then you are well aware of Robert Sarver and what has been happening with the Phoenix Suns owner. He was suspended for a whole year by the NBA and he was even fined $10 million. These punishments stem from Sarver's gratuitous use of the N-word, all while delivering sexist and homophobic remarks while operating the Suns' front office.
PHOENIX, AZ
Bleacher Report

Celtics' Robert Williams Out 8-12 Weeks After Undergoing Surgery on Knee Injury

Boston Celtics center Robert Williams is expected to be on the shelf for the next eight-to-12 weeks. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Celtics announced the timeline Friday after Williams underwent surgery on his left knee. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski initially reported Tuesday that Williams required arthroscopic...
BOSTON, MA
