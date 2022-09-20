Read full article on original website
LeBron James reacts to Robert Sarver selling Suns, Mercury
LeBron James has issued a response to the news that Robert Sarver will sell the Phoenix Suns in the wake of a workplace misconduct investigation. Sarver announced Wednesday that he would sell both the Suns and the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury after the NBA found that he used racist language and engaged in sexually inappropriate conduct as Suns owner. James offered a swift reaction on Twitter by saying he was “proud to be part of a league committed to progress.”
Lakers fans react to Pistons swooping in on Bojan Bogdanovic trade with Jazz
The Los Angeles Lakers had been constantly linked to a trade for Utah Jazz veteran Bojan Bogdanovic, who would’ve brought much-needed wing shooting to the team. But, the possibility of the Croatian landing in Southern California went out the window on Thursday as the Detroit Pistons swung a trade for him, sending Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee back to Utah in return.
Jazz acquire ex-Dwyane Wade Heat teammate in trade
Dwyane Wade may now be a minority owner of the Utah Jazz, but he is still a Heat Lifer at heart. The Jazz agreed to trade forward Bojan Bogdanovic to the Detroit Pistons on Thursday, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania. In exchange, Utah is receiving 23-year-old guard Saben Lee and 31-year-old big Kelly Olynyk.
San Antonio Spurs Could Land Russell Westbrook For Doug McDermott, Josh Richardson, Or Jakob Poeltl
The Los Angeles Lakers might be reportedly bolstered by the additions of role players Doug McDermott, Josh Richardson, and former Ute Jakob Poeltl. Recent rumors suggest the San Antonio Spurs are an interested party to acquire Russell Westbrook. Westbrook’s undetermined future with the Lakers has been a constant talking point...
TRADE: Detroit Pistons Reportedly Finalizing Deal With Utah Jazz
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Detroit Pistons are finalizing a deal to acquire Bojan Bogdanovic from the Utah Jazz.
Thunder GM Sam Presti Ushers Out Rumors With Nod to Donovan Mitchell
There’s been no shortage of rumors about Shai Gilgeous-Alexander this off-season, Sam Presti addressed those on Thursday.
Dallas Mavericks Land Jae Crowder In Intriguing Trade Scenario
Building an NBA team is often compared to piecing together a puzzle. You could have the pieces to make a beautiful picture, but if they don’t fit together, they’re useless. Assembling an NBA roster is no different. Contrary to popular belief, you can’t just throw the most talented...
Adam Silver Releases Statement on Sarver’s Plan to Sell Suns, Mercury
The NBA’s commissioner shared his response to Sarver’s plan to sell both basketball teams.
Celtics Reporter Amanda Pflugrad Calls Coverage of Ime Udoka Allegations 'Disgusting'
Boston Celtics reporter Amanda Pflugrad is speaking up about the "disgusting" coverage of the allegations against Ime Udoka both in the media and by basketball fans on social media. "As a female of the Celtics organization, watching these last few days unfold has been heartbreaking," Pflugrad wrote on Twitter Friday....
Windhorst: Knicks Thought Evan Mobley's Contract Would Limit Cavs' Mitchell Pursuit
Evan Mobley is a young building block for the Cleveland Cavaliers, and the New York Knicks reportedly thought Cleveland wouldn't go all-in on a Donovan Mitchell trade based on how it could impact its ability to re-sign the big man down the line. ESPN's Brian Windhorst (h/t RealGM) explained the...
Woj: Ime Udoka Could Emerge as 'Coach of Interest' for Jobs That Become Available
Ime Udoka reportedly could become a "coach of interest" for other NBA teams after he received a full-season suspension from the Boston Celtics for violations of team policies on Thursday following reports of an intimate relationship with a female staffer. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on SportsCenter the lack of certainty...
Report: Celtics' Ime Udoka Accused of Making Unwanted Comments Toward Female Staffer
Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka was reportedly accused of making "unwanted comments" toward a female staff member, which led to the internal investigation that resulted in his full-season suspension announced Thursday. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported some Celtics executives found out about the relationship in July and believed...
Celtics' Brad Stevens Says Speculation Around Ime Udoka 'Unfair' to Women on Staff
Boston Celtics president Brad Stevens said the social-media speculation related to allegations against head coach Ime Udoka was "unfair" to women on the NBA team's staff. The Celtics announced Thursday night that Udoka would be suspended for the 2022-23 season for "violations of team policies," but the statement didn't come until 21 hours after Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic reported Udoka engaged in an "improper intimate and consensual relationship" with a female staffer, leading to unfounded rumors.
Power Ranking Every NBA Franchise Over the Past 5 Years
In the NBA, five years is an eternity. It's roughly the average career span of a player, and it's long enough that franchises can shift completely from rebuilding to contending or vice versa. Plenty has changed in the Association over the past five seasons, but some teams have navigated this...
Robert Sarver To Sell Phoenix Suns Amid Controversy
If you have been paying attention to the NBA over the past week, then you are well aware of Robert Sarver and what has been happening with the Phoenix Suns owner. He was suspended for a whole year by the NBA and he was even fined $10 million. These punishments stem from Sarver's gratuitous use of the N-word, all while delivering sexist and homophobic remarks while operating the Suns' front office.
Celtics' Robert Williams Out 8-12 Weeks After Undergoing Surgery on Knee Injury
Boston Celtics center Robert Williams is expected to be on the shelf for the next eight-to-12 weeks. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Celtics announced the timeline Friday after Williams underwent surgery on his left knee. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski initially reported Tuesday that Williams required arthroscopic...
7-Time WNBA All-Star Candice Dupree Hired on Gregg Popovich's Spurs Coaching Staff
The San Antonio Spurs are reportedly hiring seven-time WNBA All-Star Candice Dupree as an assistant under coach Gregg Popovich. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the hiring of Dupree, who began her journey earlier this year as part of the NBA Assistant Coaches Program. As part of the...
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard Cleared for 5-on-5 Activity amid Knee Injury Rehab
Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard has been cleared for five-on-five activities, team president Lawrence Frank told reporters Thursday. Frank said Leonard "feels great" as the team prepares to open training camp next week. The five-time All-Star missed the entire 2021-22 season amid recovery from a partial ACL tear. With...
Bulls' Lonzo Ball to Have Surgery on Knee Injury; Will Be Re-Evaluated in 4-6 Weeks
Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball will undergo an arthroscopic debridement of his left knee that could keep him out for the start of the regular season, the team announced Wednesday. He will be re-evaluated in four-to-six weeks. The Bulls open their regular season exactly four weeks from Wednesday on Oct....
Knicks 'Thrilled' with Team Despite Not Making Donovan Mitchell Trade, Leon Rose Says
New York Knicks president Leon Rose told Alan Hahn of MSG Network that he is "thrilled" with where the team is right now in response to a question regarding the team's pursuit of three-time All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell, whom the Utah Jazz ultimately traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Rose told...
