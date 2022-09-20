232,000 Nebraskans qualify for student loan forgiveness program set to start in October

Read full article on original website
KPVI Newschannel 6
What to Do With Your Remaining Student Loan Debt
Twenty million people, or nearly 45% of federal student loan borrowers, will see their debt wiped away through President Joe Biden’s student loan cancellation, according to an August press release by the White House. However, for the 23 million borrowers with debt left over, now is the time to develop a payoff plan.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Half of a million in federal money headed to WV higher education
(The Center Square) – More than a half of a million dollars in federal money is headed to West Virginia to support its higher education institutions, per a decision from the U.S. Department of Education. Nearly $396,000 will head to West Virginia University to support the Child Care Access...
