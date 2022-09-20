Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: The 2022 Tulsa State Fair
TULSA, Okla. — The 2022 Tulsa State Fair begins next Thursday. Here’s everything you need to know:. Find more information about pricing and ride tickets here. There is paid parking at designated areas at the Expo Center. Entertainment & Attractions. This year’s attractions, in addition to the rides,...
Tulsans remember Casa Bonita as building is gutted inside
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsans are going crazy on social media over construction work at the old Casa Bonita building in east Tulsa. A Tulsa landmark, as some remember it, known for its tasty sopapillas, little table flags and caves is being ripped to pieces. Casa Bonita was a Mexican-themed...
moreclaremore.com
Sell Your Black Walnuts to Shepherd’s Cross in Claremore!
(Photo courtesy Hammons Black Walnuts) Black walnut hulling is held each fall at Shepherd’s Cross. Simply pick up black walnuts from the ground, bring them to the farm by the bag, bucket, or truckload. We will hull them, weight them, and pay you for them. This can be a great cost-free fundraiser for clubs, schools, churches & organizations. Shepherd’s Cross is one of only four buying stations in Oklahoma. We are a buyer for Hammons Black Walnuts, which is the only black walnut processing facility in the U.S. Black walnut hulling will proceed even in the case of inclement weather.
Tulsa’s Casa Bonita building owner details what future holds for the property
TULSA, Okla. — The owner of the old Casa Bonita building in east Tulsa has big plans for the property, that’s currently being gutted inside. Pictures have been circulating on social media of the interior of the former Tulsa icon in shambles. “Our plan is we’re going to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rare bee found at Cookson Wildlife Management Area
Officials say this is the first time the species has been documented in the Sooner State!
News On 6
Tulsa Masonic Lodge Hosts Donative Drive For Foster Families
The Tulsa Masonic Lodge is hosting a donation drive for Fostering Connections Saturday afternoon. Organizers say socks, underwear, diapers, and hygiene items are some of the things needed the most right now. Donations can be made at the Walmart at 66th and Memorial between 1 and 5 p.m. For more...
cherokeephoenix.org
Grand Funk Railroad parties down in Tulsa Jan. 19
TULSA, Okla. – “The American Band,” Grand Funk Railroad, is celebrating 53 years of hard rock with its 2022-2023 tour. On Thursday, Jan. 19, the five-piece group will hit the Hard Rock Live stage inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa at 8 p.m. Tickets start at...
Tulsa family business accomplishes American dream with restaurant
Tacos Don Francisco is the dream come true for Martha Aguirre and her family. Opening 23 years ago, the restaurant has fed thousands of Tulsans through the years.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTUL
Sand Springs police locate parents of found child
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — UPDATE: The child's parents have been located, police say. Sand Springs police are looking for the parents of a found child. Police ask anyone who knows who the child is to call dispatch at 918-245-8777.
News On 6
Pet Of The Week: Alcatraz
This week's pet of the week is Alcatraz, a two-year-old dachshund mix. Alcatraz gets along great with other dogs and has a sweet personality. He enjoys human companionship and would do best in a home where the family is home a lot or has other pets to keep him company.
News On 6
ORU Celebrates Newly Renovated Graduate School of Business
Oral Robert University’s newly renovated Fenimore and Fisher Graduate School of Business features new classrooms and labs for students to get a leg up. Inside is a trading floor, similar to what you would see at a stock exchange, where students will make real investments with their money. The 40,000-square-foot renovation was made possible by Alumni Terry Fisher and Richard Fenimore. Now, their names are branded in the College of Business Program title.
Nature Conservancy Works To Restore Oklahoma's Blue River
The Nature Conservancy is working to restore Oklahoma's Blue River by planting thousands of native trees nearby. The work, which has roots in Tulsa, is part of a greater effort to protect the river for future generations. The Blue River flows for more than 140 miles through southern Oklahoma. It...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
tmpresale.com
Pentatonix: A Christmas Spectaculars show in Tulsa, OK Nov 23rd, 2022 – presale code
The Pentatonix: A Christmas Spectacular pre-sale code the internet has been looking for is available for members to use During this pre-sale YOU WILL have the opportunity to buy great concert tickets ahead of members of the public!!!. Go on and treat yourself, your friends who might like to go...
News On 6
TU Students Living In Retirement Community Perform Concert For Residents
Two University of Tulsa students are calling a Senior Living Retirement Community home and spending much of the school year performing music for residents. Jordan and Madyson said they're loving life at Montereau. They've put on many informal performances since moving here last month, but Thursday was their first official show.
News On 6
Author Nicholas Sparks Holds Meet & Greet In Tulsa, Promotes New Book
Best-selling romance author Nicholas Sparks, who wrote books such as The Notebook, Message in a Bottle and Dear John held an event in Tulsa Thursday night. Magic City Books hosted Sparks for a meet-and-greet at Cascia Hall to promote his new book, Dreamland. News On 6's LeAnne Taylor emceed the event!
Amazon-owned building in southwest Tulsa finishes construction, sits vacant
TULSA, Okla. — Is it a surprise Amazon project? Will it open at all? Those are some of the questions surrounding a building belonging to online e-commerce giant Amazon.com in southwest Tulsa. The building sits on South 49th West Avenue next to the new Gilcrease Expressway Turnpike. It finished...
Aviation company reopens expanded facility in Tulsa, plans to hire more employees
TULSA, Okla. — Quality Aircraft Accessories has doubled the size of their Tulsa facility -- from around 12,000 square feet to 25,000. The Tulsa facility manages operations, repairs, and maintenance for piston engine aircrafts. The expansion cost several million dollars and is expected to streamline services provided in Green Country.
Funerals begin for Sand Springs crash victims
Three teens died in a crash in Sand Springs on September 15th. Two other teens are recovering after the crash.
Thieves steal AC units from midtown Tulsa gaming, hobby shop mid-heatwave
TULSA, Okla. — A midtown Tulsa business is dealing with a late-September Oklahoma heatwave hotter than Charmander’s tail without air conditioning thanks to thieves. Dice Addiction Games on East 11th and near South Yale opened for business Monday morning to find that the store that usually deals with battles involving dragon fire was itself dealing with heat hotter than the Pokémon Charmander’s tail.
blackchronicle.com
Stormy Night Across Oklahoma Prompts Several Tornado Warnings
A line of severe thunderstorms moved across central Oklahoma Saturday night prompting several tornado warnings throughout the evening, and a new severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for most of central Oklahoma overnight, until 4 a.m. There haven’t been any confirmed tornadoes from Saturday night’s storms, but there may have...
Comments / 0