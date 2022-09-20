ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: The 2022 Tulsa State Fair

TULSA, Okla. — The 2022 Tulsa State Fair begins next Thursday. Here’s everything you need to know:. Find more information about pricing and ride tickets here. There is paid parking at designated areas at the Expo Center. Entertainment & Attractions. This year’s attractions, in addition to the rides,...
TULSA, OK
moreclaremore.com

Sell Your Black Walnuts to Shepherd’s Cross in Claremore!

(Photo courtesy Hammons Black Walnuts) Black walnut hulling is held each fall at Shepherd’s Cross. Simply pick up black walnuts from the ground, bring them to the farm by the bag, bucket, or truckload. We will hull them, weight them, and pay you for them. This can be a great cost-free fundraiser for clubs, schools, churches & organizations. Shepherd’s Cross is one of only four buying stations in Oklahoma. We are a buyer for Hammons Black Walnuts, which is the only black walnut processing facility in the U.S. Black walnut hulling will proceed even in the case of inclement weather.
CLAREMORE, OK
Tulsa, OK
Society
Local
Oklahoma Government
Tulsa, OK
Lifestyle
Tulsa, OK
Government
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Lifestyle
City
Osage, OK
Local
Oklahoma Society
News On 6

Tulsa Masonic Lodge Hosts Donative Drive For Foster Families

The Tulsa Masonic Lodge is hosting a donation drive for Fostering Connections Saturday afternoon. Organizers say socks, underwear, diapers, and hygiene items are some of the things needed the most right now. Donations can be made at the Walmart at 66th and Memorial between 1 and 5 p.m. For more...
TULSA, OK
cherokeephoenix.org

Grand Funk Railroad parties down in Tulsa Jan. 19

TULSA, Okla. – “The American Band,” Grand Funk Railroad, is celebrating 53 years of hard rock with its 2022-2023 tour. On Thursday, Jan. 19, the five-piece group will hit the Hard Rock Live stage inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa at 8 p.m. Tickets start at...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Pet Of The Week: Alcatraz

This week's pet of the week is Alcatraz, a two-year-old dachshund mix. Alcatraz gets along great with other dogs and has a sweet personality. He enjoys human companionship and would do best in a home where the family is home a lot or has other pets to keep him company.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

ORU Celebrates Newly Renovated Graduate School of Business

Oral Robert University’s newly renovated Fenimore and Fisher Graduate School of Business features new classrooms and labs for students to get a leg up. Inside is a trading floor, similar to what you would see at a stock exchange, where students will make real investments with their money. The 40,000-square-foot renovation was made possible by Alumni Terry Fisher and Richard Fenimore. Now, their names are branded in the College of Business Program title.
TULSA, OK
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
News On 6

TU Students Living In Retirement Community Perform Concert For Residents

Two University of Tulsa students are calling a Senior Living Retirement Community home and spending much of the school year performing music for residents. Jordan and Madyson said they're loving life at Montereau. They've put on many informal performances since moving here last month, but Thursday was their first official show.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Author Nicholas Sparks Holds Meet & Greet In Tulsa, Promotes New Book

Best-selling romance author Nicholas Sparks, who wrote books such as The Notebook, Message in a Bottle and Dear John held an event in Tulsa Thursday night. Magic City Books hosted Sparks for a meet-and-greet at Cascia Hall to promote his new book, Dreamland. News On 6's LeAnne Taylor emceed the event!
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Thieves steal AC units from midtown Tulsa gaming, hobby shop mid-heatwave

TULSA, Okla. — A midtown Tulsa business is dealing with a late-September Oklahoma heatwave hotter than Charmander’s tail without air conditioning thanks to thieves. Dice Addiction Games on East 11th and near South Yale opened for business Monday morning to find that the store that usually deals with battles involving dragon fire was itself dealing with heat hotter than the Pokémon Charmander’s tail.
TULSA, OK
blackchronicle.com

Stormy Night Across Oklahoma Prompts Several Tornado Warnings

A line of severe thunderstorms moved across central Oklahoma Saturday night prompting several tornado warnings throughout the evening, and a new severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for most of central Oklahoma overnight, until 4 a.m. There haven’t been any confirmed tornadoes from Saturday night’s storms, but there may have...

