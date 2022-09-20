ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jazz to sign Cody Zeller to training-camp deal

By Dana Gauruder
Hoops Rumors
Hoops Rumors
 3 days ago
Cody Zeller has landed with the Jazz on a camp deal. Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports

The Jazz will sign Cody Zeller to a training-camp deal, according to Tony Jones and Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Zeller, 29, began his NBA career in 2013 with Charlotte and remained with the Hornets through the 2020-21 season. He signed a one-year, minimum-salary contract with the Trail Blazers last season and appeared in 27 games off the bench before suffering right patellar avulsion fracture.

He was waived just before the trade deadline as Portland cleared roster space in the CJ McCollum trade with New Orleans.

Zeller has averaged 8.5 points and 6.0 rebounds in 22.2 minutes through 494 NBA games.

With 17 guaranteed contracts already on the books, plus one two-way contract and three reported Exhibit 10 deals and, the Jazz will need to make more roster moves prior to the opening of camp.

A best-case scenario will be for Zeller to earn a roster spot as a backup big man on the rebuilding club.

