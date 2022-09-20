Celtics waive veteran forward Bruno Caboclo

Former Memphis Grizzlies forward Bruno Caboclo. Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The Celtics have waived forward Bruno Caboclo, Shams Charania of The Athletic tweets.

Boston signed Caboclo to a training camp deal late last month with the expectation he’d compete for a roster spot, so the timing was somewhat surprising. It’s possible the Celtics found a more desirable option, or that Caboclo had a better offer overseas.

His contract included Exhibit 10 language, so it’s also possible he could resurface with the G League Maine Celtics.

The 20th overall pick in the 2014 draft, Caboclo appeared in a total of 105 NBA regular season games across seven seasons with the Raptors, Kings, Grizzlies, and Rockets. He averaged 4.2 PPG and 2.6 RPG on .403/.308/.836 shooting in 12.3 MPG.

Caboclo, who turns 27 on Wednesday, finished the 2020-21 season in France, then returned to his home country for the ’21-22 campaign, signing with Sao Paolo FC. Caboclo led the club to a BCL Americas title and earned MVP honors in the Novo Basquete Brasil, which is Brazil’s top basketball league.