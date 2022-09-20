The Federal Reserve Expected To Announce Another Rate Hike

The third consecutive interest rate hike expected to be announced by the Federal Reserve Wednesday afternoon. It's all in an effort to drive down inflation. Bankrate's Greg McBride expects the Fed to announce a hike of three quarters of a percentage point, bringing the year to date total to 3 full percentage points and it's not going to end anytime soon. Mortgage rates have doubled since the beginning of the year and credit card rates are sky high as well. His advice????? Pay down debt as soon as you can, boost your emergency savings and keep making retirement account contributions.