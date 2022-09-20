Meals on Wheels is settling into a new home in Tulsa with more space and resources to serve senior citizens in the community. When you walk into the Meals on Wheels headquarters, you'll see photos of clients and volunteers through the years showing just a small part of the non-profit's big impact. City and community leaders cut the ribbon and the new Meals on Wheels Metro Tulsa headquarters is officially open. Construction started last July on the building at 51st and Darlington, but the project's been years in the making.

TULSA, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO