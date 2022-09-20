ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

KRMG

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: The 2022 Tulsa State Fair

TULSA, Okla. — The 2022 Tulsa State Fair begins next Thursday. Here’s everything you need to know:. Find more information about pricing and ride tickets here. There is paid parking at designated areas at the Expo Center. Entertainment & Attractions. This year’s attractions, in addition to the rides,...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Watch: Inside Look at Meals On Wheels Of Metro Tulsa's New Headquarters

Meals on Wheels is settling into a new home in Tulsa with more space and resources to serve senior citizens in the community. When you walk into the Meals on Wheels headquarters, you'll see photos of clients and volunteers through the years showing just a small part of the non-profit's big impact. City and community leaders cut the ribbon and the new Meals on Wheels Metro Tulsa headquarters is officially open. Construction started last July on the building at 51st and Darlington, but the project's been years in the making.
TULSA, OK
pryorinfopub.com

Pryor Main Streets Fall Festival Art Walk is Tomorrow Night

PRYOR, Oklahoma ~ With temperatures forecasted to drop into the mid 70's tomorrow night, the only thing that will be on fire is the streets of Pryor. Pryor Main Streets Fall Festival Art Walk is tomorrow night from 4 to 8:30 pm, with activities all along Adair and Graham. Pryor...
PRYOR, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Pryor High School highlights healthy, unique options at lunchtime

PRYOR, Okla. — Pryor is home to companies like Google, Canoo and other tech companies. It’s also home to some of the healthiest school lunches in Green Country. Pryor High School students have 14 options for lunch, and 7 for breakfast. Anywhere from a salad bar, build-your-own-sub, to cultural food like tacos and Korean food. The options change daily.
PRYOR, OK
News On 6

Pet Of The Week: Alcatraz

This week's pet of the week is Alcatraz, a two-year-old dachshund mix. Alcatraz gets along great with other dogs and has a sweet personality. He enjoys human companionship and would do best in a home where the family is home a lot or has other pets to keep him company.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

90 Oklahoma High Schools Recognized with Award

Tulsa, Okla. — Bixby, Booker T. Washington, and Jenks are among 90 high schools in the state that have received the College Success Award from GreatSchools.org. This award honors public high schools that excel at preparing students to enroll and succeed in college, as determined by available data in each state.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Abandoned home destroyed overnight in fire

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa firefighters are working to learn what caused a house fire in north Tulsa. Firefighters said it started around 3:30 a.m. Friday near MLJ Jr. Blvd. Firefighters said the house was empty and boarded up. They were able to put out the fire in about 15...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

West Tulsa fire leaves one home destroyed

A fire in west Tulsa leaves one home destroyed. Sapulpa firefighters were called out to the house on South 41st West Avenue off West 61st Street around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. Battalion Chief Darren Inbody says a nearby business called it in and at one point the house was almost...
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

The Oklahoma Correctional Association in Bartlesville for State Convention

Bartlesville is playing host to the Oklahoma Correctional Association (OCA) this week through Friday for their state convention at the Hilton Garden Inn downton. Washington County Sheriff let us know that the group chose our city and that many of his deputies and detention workers will attend event. Owen asks...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
blackchronicle.com

Stormy Night Across Oklahoma Prompts Several Tornado Warnings

A line of severe thunderstorms moved across central Oklahoma Saturday night prompting several tornado warnings throughout the evening, and a new severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for most of central Oklahoma overnight, until 4 a.m. There haven’t been any confirmed tornadoes from Saturday night’s storms, but there may have...

