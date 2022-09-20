Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: The 2022 Tulsa State Fair
TULSA, Okla. — The 2022 Tulsa State Fair begins next Thursday. Here’s everything you need to know:. Find more information about pricing and ride tickets here. There is paid parking at designated areas at the Expo Center. Entertainment & Attractions. This year’s attractions, in addition to the rides,...
news9.com
Balloon Used To Take Aerial Photos Spotted Flying Over Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. - A strange balloon was spotted flying thousands of feet in the air over Tulsa this week. Osage SkyNews 6 Pilot Dustin Stone tracked down the people flying the balloon to help explain what it was doing.
Tulsans remember Casa Bonita as building is gutted inside
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsans are going crazy on social media over construction work at the old Casa Bonita building in east Tulsa. A Tulsa landmark, as some remember it, known for its tasty sopapillas, little table flags and caves is being ripped to pieces. Casa Bonita was a Mexican-themed...
Tulsa’s Meals on Wheels opens new, 23,250 square foot facility
TULSA, Okla. — Meals on Wheels of Metro Tulsa cut the ribbon on its brand-new, 23,250-square-foot facility in south Tulsa Thursday. Located near 51st and Yale, the new facility has an 8,500-square-foot kitchen inside. FOX23 recently got an in-depth tour. MOWOMT President and CEO Katie Oatsvall told FOX23 she...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Funeral services for Sand Springs student Kylee Weaver to be held Friday
TULSA, Okla. — Family and friends said goodbye to Kylee Weaver, 16, on Friday morning at HillSpring Church. Cyra Saner, 16, Ethan Gibson, 17, and Kylee Weaver, 16, died when the vehicle they were in crashed last week, near Charles Page High School during lunchtime, Sand Springs police said.
news9.com
Watch: Inside Look at Meals On Wheels Of Metro Tulsa's New Headquarters
Meals on Wheels is settling into a new home in Tulsa with more space and resources to serve senior citizens in the community. When you walk into the Meals on Wheels headquarters, you'll see photos of clients and volunteers through the years showing just a small part of the non-profit's big impact. City and community leaders cut the ribbon and the new Meals on Wheels Metro Tulsa headquarters is officially open. Construction started last July on the building at 51st and Darlington, but the project's been years in the making.
pryorinfopub.com
Pryor Main Streets Fall Festival Art Walk is Tomorrow Night
PRYOR, Oklahoma ~ With temperatures forecasted to drop into the mid 70's tomorrow night, the only thing that will be on fire is the streets of Pryor. Pryor Main Streets Fall Festival Art Walk is tomorrow night from 4 to 8:30 pm, with activities all along Adair and Graham. Pryor...
Tulsa’s Casa Bonita building owner details what future holds for the property
TULSA, Okla. — The owner of the old Casa Bonita building in east Tulsa has big plans for the property, that’s currently being gutted inside. Pictures have been circulating on social media of the interior of the former Tulsa icon in shambles. “Our plan is we’re going to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Rare bee found at Cookson Wildlife Management Area
Officials say this is the first time the species has been documented in the Sooner State!
Tulsa family business accomplishes American dream with restaurant
Tacos Don Francisco is the dream come true for Martha Aguirre and her family. Opening 23 years ago, the restaurant has fed thousands of Tulsans through the years.
KTUL
Sand Springs police locate parents of found child
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — UPDATE: The child's parents have been located, police say. Sand Springs police are looking for the parents of a found child. Police ask anyone who knows who the child is to call dispatch at 918-245-8777.
Pryor High School highlights healthy, unique options at lunchtime
PRYOR, Okla. — Pryor is home to companies like Google, Canoo and other tech companies. It’s also home to some of the healthiest school lunches in Green Country. Pryor High School students have 14 options for lunch, and 7 for breakfast. Anywhere from a salad bar, build-your-own-sub, to cultural food like tacos and Korean food. The options change daily.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News On 6
Pet Of The Week: Alcatraz
This week's pet of the week is Alcatraz, a two-year-old dachshund mix. Alcatraz gets along great with other dogs and has a sweet personality. He enjoys human companionship and would do best in a home where the family is home a lot or has other pets to keep him company.
90 Oklahoma High Schools Recognized with Award
Tulsa, Okla. — Bixby, Booker T. Washington, and Jenks are among 90 high schools in the state that have received the College Success Award from GreatSchools.org. This award honors public high schools that excel at preparing students to enroll and succeed in college, as determined by available data in each state.
Abandoned home destroyed overnight in fire
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa firefighters are working to learn what caused a house fire in north Tulsa. Firefighters said it started around 3:30 a.m. Friday near MLJ Jr. Blvd. Firefighters said the house was empty and boarded up. They were able to put out the fire in about 15...
Amazon-owned building in southwest Tulsa finishes construction, sits vacant
TULSA, Okla. — Is it a surprise Amazon project? Will it open at all? Those are some of the questions surrounding a building belonging to online e-commerce giant Amazon.com in southwest Tulsa. The building sits on South 49th West Avenue next to the new Gilcrease Expressway Turnpike. It finished...
West Tulsa fire leaves one home destroyed
A fire in west Tulsa leaves one home destroyed. Sapulpa firefighters were called out to the house on South 41st West Avenue off West 61st Street around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. Battalion Chief Darren Inbody says a nearby business called it in and at one point the house was almost...
bartlesvilleradio.com
The Oklahoma Correctional Association in Bartlesville for State Convention
Bartlesville is playing host to the Oklahoma Correctional Association (OCA) this week through Friday for their state convention at the Hilton Garden Inn downton. Washington County Sheriff let us know that the group chose our city and that many of his deputies and detention workers will attend event. Owen asks...
blackchronicle.com
Stormy Night Across Oklahoma Prompts Several Tornado Warnings
A line of severe thunderstorms moved across central Oklahoma Saturday night prompting several tornado warnings throughout the evening, and a new severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for most of central Oklahoma overnight, until 4 a.m. There haven’t been any confirmed tornadoes from Saturday night’s storms, but there may have...
City of Tulsa and THA receive $50 million from HUD
“This is the biggest grant we’ve given this year," HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge said. The $50 million grant will go toward the Envision Comanche plan at 36th Street North and Peoria.
Comments / 0