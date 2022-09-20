ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duplin County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Two ENC locations part of 101 small businesses to win grants in NC

RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina Board of Science, Technology & Innovation announced that 101 North Carolina small businesses have received 117 grants to advance the commercialization of innovative new technologies. The One North Carolina Small Business Program awarded a total of $4.95 million to innovative companies in 22 counties across the state. The grants […]
SMALL BUSINESS
WNCT

NC Department of Commerce secretary to speak at BCCC

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Current NC Department of Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders, a native of Beaufort County, will be the featured speaker for the Vitalize Eastern North Carolina Group during an event happening Saturday. Sanders will speak at “An Economic Conference,” which will begin at 10 a.m. at Beaufort County Community College in Building […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

3 ENC companies among the finalists for ‘Coolest Thing Made in NC’

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — On Thursday, the NC Chamber announced ten finalists for its annual “Coolest Thing Made in NC” competition. The online contest began with 80 nominees. Three nominees in the small business category are from Eastern North Carolina, including one from Carteret County: Crab Pot Christmas Trees by Fisherman Creation, Smyrna George’s BBQ […]
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Bern, NC
City
Jacksonville, NC
City
Washington, NC
State
Washington State
Duplin County, NC
Government
County
Duplin County, NC
WNCT

Commercial flounder season closing statewide for mobile gears

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. – The commercial flounder season is closing for mobile gears in internal coastal waters statewide. Additionally, a flounder trip limit is established for the Pound Net Northern Management Area. The mobile gear season is closing statewide because the quota is nearly caught in both management areas. Mobile gears is defined as all […]
CARS
WNCT

Large algae bloom, fish kill reported in Onslow County

SNEADS FERRY, N.C. (WNCT) — The Coastal Carolina Riverwatch is investigating a large algae bloom and reported fish kill in the Sneads Ferry area. The areas of concern are near the end of Fannie Creek Lane and a pond in the Chadwick Shores subdivision. On Wednesday, crews were collecting water, algae and fish samples. Coastal […]
SNEADS FERRY, NC
WNCT

Jacksonville City Council backing efforts to stop youth violence

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — Jacksonville City Council on Tuesday adopted a resolution to support community efforts to address youth violence in the community.  The effort comes in the formation of a community-led panel called The Jacksonville-Onslow Blue Ribbon Panel for the Prevention of Community Youth Violence. Members include individual leaders in the community, county officials, Onslow County Schools, city […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Fairs#Broadband#Internet#Response Time#Ambulance#Washington Carteret Co#Bbb#Gpd#Residents
WNCT

Kinston’s first ENC Pride Festival coming Oct. 8

KINSTON, N.C. — ENC Pride’s inaugural Pride Festival is upcoming. ENC Pride’s goal is to unify the LGBTQIA+ community, its allies and all people in Eastern North Carolina. The Festival will be held on October 8 from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. The celebration will be a family-friendly event for all ages, focusing on the […]
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Winston-Salem woman wins Ms. Full-Figured North Carolina title

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Brittany Neely competed in local pageants in Greenville, North Carolina growing up, but thought those years were far behind her. That was until she recently came across a competition unlike anything she had ever seen: a pageant for full-figured women. The now Winston-Salem resident and Winston-Salem State University alum decided to […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WNCT

Deputies investigating robbery of Craven County store

VANCEBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Craven County Sheriff’s Office investigators are looking into the robbery of a convenience store that happened Wednesday night. Deputies responded around 8:40 p.m. to Mills Country Store at 3710 River Road in Vanceboro in reference to a robbery. A suspect armed with a gun took cash from the register and fled […]
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WNCT

Free High School Equivalency, ELA Courses Starting up at PCC in October

WINTERVILLE, N.C. — With orientation less than a month away, the Pitt Community College Transitional Studies Department is making one last enrollment push this fall for students to join its High School Equivalency and English Language Acquisition programs.    According to PCC Transitional Studies Director Melissa Morlock, the college has classes that prepare students for […]
WINTERVILLE, NC
WNCT

Mega Millions plus Powerball equals half a billion in jackpots

RALEIGH, N.C. — Big money is getting bigger. North Carolinians can play this weekend for two jackpots in the Mega Millions and Powerball games that together top more than half a billion dollars. Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot stands at a $301 million annuity that is worth $160.3 million in cash. The Powerball jackpot stands at […]
LOTTERY
WNCT

New Bern remains No. 1, many other changes to Touchdown Friday Top 9

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — New Bern opened the high school football season as the top-ranked team in the WNCT coverage area. After Week 5, they are still there. New Bern beat Havelock last week, 27-0. The Bears have outscored their opponents 202-17 this season. The Bears host Jacksonville on Friday in another Big Carolina Conference […]
NEW BERN, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy