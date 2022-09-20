Read full article on original website
Two ENC locations part of 101 small businesses to win grants in NC
RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina Board of Science, Technology & Innovation announced that 101 North Carolina small businesses have received 117 grants to advance the commercialization of innovative new technologies. The One North Carolina Small Business Program awarded a total of $4.95 million to innovative companies in 22 counties across the state. The grants […]
Pitt County Fair operating with volunteer security after private firm fired
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The remaining days of the Pitt County Fair will be operating with a volunteer security detail after the group that was hired to maintain security was fired because it was not licensed by the state. WNCT’s Caitlin Richards reports the security group Dem Boyz Security was hired to work the county […]
NC Department of Commerce secretary to speak at BCCC
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Current NC Department of Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders, a native of Beaufort County, will be the featured speaker for the Vitalize Eastern North Carolina Group during an event happening Saturday. Sanders will speak at “An Economic Conference,” which will begin at 10 a.m. at Beaufort County Community College in Building […]
3 ENC companies among the finalists for ‘Coolest Thing Made in NC’
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — On Thursday, the NC Chamber announced ten finalists for its annual “Coolest Thing Made in NC” competition. The online contest began with 80 nominees. Three nominees in the small business category are from Eastern North Carolina, including one from Carteret County: Crab Pot Christmas Trees by Fisherman Creation, Smyrna George’s BBQ […]
Commercial flounder season closing statewide for mobile gears
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. – The commercial flounder season is closing for mobile gears in internal coastal waters statewide. Additionally, a flounder trip limit is established for the Pound Net Northern Management Area. The mobile gear season is closing statewide because the quota is nearly caught in both management areas. Mobile gears is defined as all […]
Large algae bloom, fish kill reported in Onslow County
SNEADS FERRY, N.C. (WNCT) — The Coastal Carolina Riverwatch is investigating a large algae bloom and reported fish kill in the Sneads Ferry area. The areas of concern are near the end of Fannie Creek Lane and a pond in the Chadwick Shores subdivision. On Wednesday, crews were collecting water, algae and fish samples. Coastal […]
Jacksonville City Council backing efforts to stop youth violence
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — Jacksonville City Council on Tuesday adopted a resolution to support community efforts to address youth violence in the community. The effort comes in the formation of a community-led panel called The Jacksonville-Onslow Blue Ribbon Panel for the Prevention of Community Youth Violence. Members include individual leaders in the community, county officials, Onslow County Schools, city […]
Anson County Sherriff Landric Reid dies unexpectedly: NC Sheriffs’ Association
The North Carolina Sheriffs' Association confirmed Anson County Sheriff Landric Reid died unexpectedly on Wednesday.
Kinston’s first ENC Pride Festival coming Oct. 8
KINSTON, N.C. — ENC Pride’s inaugural Pride Festival is upcoming. ENC Pride’s goal is to unify the LGBTQIA+ community, its allies and all people in Eastern North Carolina. The Festival will be held on October 8 from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. The celebration will be a family-friendly event for all ages, focusing on the […]
Craven County family continues search for person who killed relative
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A family spoke out Wednesday morning and offered a reward for information on the person who killed their relative in 2018. On July 27, 2018, Leon “Dre” Carmon was found dead in his vehicle on Woodrow McCoy Road in the Cove City area of Craven County. Deputies with the Craven […]
Winston-Salem woman wins Ms. Full-Figured North Carolina title
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Brittany Neely competed in local pageants in Greenville, North Carolina growing up, but thought those years were far behind her. That was until she recently came across a competition unlike anything she had ever seen: a pageant for full-figured women. The now Winston-Salem resident and Winston-Salem State University alum decided to […]
Deputies investigating robbery of Craven County store
VANCEBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Craven County Sheriff’s Office investigators are looking into the robbery of a convenience store that happened Wednesday night. Deputies responded around 8:40 p.m. to Mills Country Store at 3710 River Road in Vanceboro in reference to a robbery. A suspect armed with a gun took cash from the register and fled […]
Wanted woman arrested in La. for SC murder
A wanted woman has been arrested in Louisiana on Thursday following the death of a man in Union County.
Former Spring Lake finance director pleads guilty to embezzling from town, DOJ says
The former finance director for the Town of Spring Lake has pleaded guilty to embezzling money from the town, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina.
Hurricane Fiona could produce hazardous weather conditions on NC seashore
Officials with the National Park Service said visitors should avoid a 2-mile stretch of beach between the north end of Rodanthe and South Shore Drive on Thursday and Friday, based on National Weather Service forecasts.
Free High School Equivalency, ELA Courses Starting up at PCC in October
WINTERVILLE, N.C. — With orientation less than a month away, the Pitt Community College Transitional Studies Department is making one last enrollment push this fall for students to join its High School Equivalency and English Language Acquisition programs. According to PCC Transitional Studies Director Melissa Morlock, the college has classes that prepare students for […]
Woman bribed undercover agent to protect illicit massage parlors in Cary, Wilmington, DOJ says
The North Carolina Department of Justice says a woman has been sentenced to prison for making bribe payments to protect her illicit massage parlors in Cary and Wilmington from law enforcement scrutiny.
Woman accused of kidnapping driver on I-40 involved in shootout with NC trooper
Interstate-40 East was closed for several hours in Burke County Tuesday following an armed kidnapping and shooting involving an NC State trooper.
Mega Millions plus Powerball equals half a billion in jackpots
RALEIGH, N.C. — Big money is getting bigger. North Carolinians can play this weekend for two jackpots in the Mega Millions and Powerball games that together top more than half a billion dollars. Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot stands at a $301 million annuity that is worth $160.3 million in cash. The Powerball jackpot stands at […]
New Bern remains No. 1, many other changes to Touchdown Friday Top 9
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — New Bern opened the high school football season as the top-ranked team in the WNCT coverage area. After Week 5, they are still there. New Bern beat Havelock last week, 27-0. The Bears have outscored their opponents 202-17 this season. The Bears host Jacksonville on Friday in another Big Carolina Conference […]
