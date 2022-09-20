Read full article on original website
Audit finds $91M unused as thousands await hurricane repairs in North Carolina
A new federal audit shows just how woefully delayed the response has been for recent hurricane victims in North Carolina.
With NC hurricane season underway, do you ‘Know Your Zone’?
20 coastal counties are participating in a program that provides details what to do in an emergency based on your specific address.
Hampton Roads watching the potential for Hurricane Ian
September is National Preparedness Month, and many on the East Coast have hurricane preps on their minds. Tropical Depression Nine has now formed in the Caribbean Sea. It could become Hurricane Ian.
Governor Cooper tours Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina
September is hunger action month, an initiative to help inspire people to take action and raise awareness and help people experiencing food insecurity.
publicradioeast.org
The farmer and the bear battle it out over peanuts at harvest time in eastern North Carolina
North Carolina one of the largest peanut-producing states in the U.S., but eastern North Carolina farmers have some four-legged, fierce competition for the popular legumes. Bertie County Farmer Kirk Tice said it’s harvest time, and it’s again a race between the farmer and the black bear on his farm this week.
wvtf.org
In the 1970s, a project to build new dams along the New River inspired thousands to organize
A company building the Mountain Valley Pipeline through Virginia says they expect to complete construction by 2023. This comes after years of legal disputes, and a grassroots protest movement that’s delayed the MVP several times. Nearly 50 years ago, a different major infrastructure project in southwest Virginia inspired residents,...
cbs17
Fiona nears Bermuda, brings NC coast rough surf
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Hurricane Fiona impacted the island territory of Bermuda overnight with torrential rain and wind gusts over 100 mph. As of Friday morning, Fiona remains a Category 3, major hurricane with maximum sustained winds 125 mph with higher gusts. Fiona has also increased its forward speed...
FOX Carolina
Huge donation being delivered to local food pantries
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - More than 70,000 pounds of food are set to be delivered over the next two months to our local food pantries thanks to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Food banks are struggling to keep their shelves full with the costs of...
country1037fm.com
Video:Hickory Family Captures Bear Hiding In Tree After Scare From Dog
Hey Dude! You are the apex predator here. Apparently one bear in Hickory, North Carolina forgot that he could probably take the family dog if he wanted to. A black bear was frightened into scurrying up a tree after the family dog barked at it him. Luckily for us the...
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in North Carolina
There is no doubt that North Carolina is a truly wonderful state that has a lot to offer. From breathtaking beaches to wonderful hiking trails and charming towns, there is something for everybody in this beautiful state. No matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will most definitely find something for your liking here. And if you are looking for new places to explore, here are three ideas for a great weekend getaway in North Carolina.
wcyb.com
More than $2M in federal funds awarded for water projects in Southwest Virginia
More than $2 million in federal funding has been awarded to improve water service in Southwest Virginia. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine made the announcement Thursday. One million dollars in funding was awarded for Project Jonah water and sewer improvements. Project Jonah will be the world's "largest vertically integrated indoor aquaculture facility," according to an announcement made in 2020. The facility will be located at the border of Tazewell County and Russell County and is expected employ more than 200 people.
WYFF4.com
More than 7,000 Duke Energy customers without power this morning in South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Update at 10:40 a.m. Under 100 outages reported. Just under 4,000 customers without power. Duke Energy tells WYFF News 4 that a "critter" made contact with a power line which caused the outage. Spokesman Ryan Mosier said at 9:40 a.m. that crews at the scene expect...
my40.tv
Pardee urges state to reject all 3 bids to bring more hospital beds to the mountains
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — As three hospital systems compete to fill the need for more acute care beds in the mountains, a fourth hospital system is entering the conversation -- but not the competition. The 2022 State Medical Facilities Plan listed the need for 67 more acute care beds...
The best times and places to watch the leaves change in North Carolina
(WGHP) – Whether your favorite thing about fall is the cooler weather, pumpkin spice or the return of soup season, one of the best parts about the transition season is the abundance of color that can be found across the country. As the season changes, leaves turn bright yellow, vibrant orange, blood red, and deep […]
WXII 12
NWS issues advisory for North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia coastlines ahead of Hurricane Fiona
A high surf advisory has been issued for parts of the Carolinas and Georgia ahead of Hurricane Fiona's path. Fiona, now a Category 4 storm and the first major hurricane of the season, is not forecast to make landfall but will have impacts on our coastal waters. On Wednesday, the...
elizabethton.com
Terry Parks Church
On Thursday, September 15, 2022, our beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend, Terry Parks Church, of the Poga Community in Butler, Tenn., took her Lord and Savior’s hand and entered into eternal rest after a valiant battle with cancer at the age of 66. Terry was preceded in death...
What impacts will NC see from Hurricane Fiona?
Hurricanes, especially major ones like Fiona, create a lot of wave energy. While North Carolina won't get a direct hit, these are some impacts expected at the coast this week.
ourstate.com
8 Scenic Drives in the North Carolina Mountains
When the leaves start to turn in the fall, there’s no place like western North Carolina to view nature’s most colorful artwork. Curving and climbing across mountains, fields, and forests — with plenty of outdoor adventures, educational excursions, and good eatin’ along the way — these scenic drives will give you a reason to hit the highways, roll down the windows, and take it all in.
kiss951.com
This North Carolina Airport Wins In Top Category For ‘Best Large Airports’
Which North Carolina airport is going to take the top spot? Charlotte and Raleigh always battle to make it on these top lists. So let’s get into it and find out. After the chaos of summer travel most folks dread going to the airport these days, and that’s pretty evident in a new report, which says airport satisfaction is totally on the decline.
