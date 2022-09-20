ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone, NC

Boone, NC
Society
cbs17

Fiona nears Bermuda, brings NC coast rough surf

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Hurricane Fiona impacted the island territory of Bermuda overnight with torrential rain and wind gusts over 100 mph. As of Friday morning, Fiona remains a Category 3, major hurricane with maximum sustained winds 125 mph with higher gusts. Fiona has also increased its forward speed...
FOX Carolina

Huge donation being delivered to local food pantries

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - More than 70,000 pounds of food are set to be delivered over the next two months to our local food pantries thanks to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Food banks are struggling to keep their shelves full with the costs of...
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in North Carolina

There is no doubt that North Carolina is a truly wonderful state that has a lot to offer. From breathtaking beaches to wonderful hiking trails and charming towns, there is something for everybody in this beautiful state. No matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will most definitely find something for your liking here. And if you are looking for new places to explore, here are three ideas for a great weekend getaway in North Carolina.
wcyb.com

More than $2M in federal funds awarded for water projects in Southwest Virginia

More than $2 million in federal funding has been awarded to improve water service in Southwest Virginia. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine made the announcement Thursday. One million dollars in funding was awarded for Project Jonah water and sewer improvements. Project Jonah will be the world's "largest vertically integrated indoor aquaculture facility," according to an announcement made in 2020. The facility will be located at the border of Tazewell County and Russell County and is expected employ more than 200 people.
FOX8 News

The best times and places to watch the leaves change in North Carolina

(WGHP) – Whether your favorite thing about fall is the cooler weather, pumpkin spice or the return of soup season, one of the best parts about the transition season is the abundance of color that can be found across the country. As the season changes, leaves turn bright yellow, vibrant orange, blood red, and deep […]
elizabethton.com

Terry Parks Church

On Thursday, September 15, 2022, our beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend, Terry Parks Church, of the Poga Community in Butler, Tenn., took her Lord and Savior’s hand and entered into eternal rest after a valiant battle with cancer at the age of 66. Terry was preceded in death...
ourstate.com

8 Scenic Drives in the North Carolina Mountains

When the leaves start to turn in the fall, there’s no place like western North Carolina to view nature’s most colorful artwork. Curving and climbing across mountains, fields, and forests — with plenty of outdoor adventures, educational excursions, and good eatin’ along the way — these scenic drives will give you a reason to hit the highways, roll down the windows, and take it all in.
kiss951.com

This North Carolina Airport Wins In Top Category For ‘Best Large Airports’

Which North Carolina airport is going to take the top spot? Charlotte and Raleigh always battle to make it on these top lists. So let’s get into it and find out. After the chaos of summer travel most folks dread going to the airport these days, and that’s pretty evident in a new report, which says airport satisfaction is totally on the decline.
