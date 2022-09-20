ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Kinston’s first ENC Pride Festival coming Oct. 8

KINSTON, N.C. — ENC Pride’s inaugural Pride Festival is upcoming. ENC Pride’s goal is to unify the LGBTQIA+ community, its allies and all people in Eastern North Carolina. The Festival will be held on October 8 from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. The celebration will be a family-friendly event for all ages, focusing on the […]
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

26th annual Carolina Country Stampede this weekend in Williamston

The 26th annual Carolina Country Stampede will be held in Williamston this weekend. 26th annual Carolina Country Stampede this weekend …. Freeboot Friday has Uptown Greenville booming so …. Greenville restaurant owner helping Fiona victims. Beaufort Pirate Invasion kicks off weekend of festivities. Stokes Family Farm opens for the fall...
WILLIAMSTON, NC
newsfromthestates.com

Compute North, which planned to build a cryptomining center in Greenville, declares bankruptcy

Compute North, which had planned to build a large cryptomining facility in Greenville, has declared bankruptcy, according to court documents dated Sept. 22. Filed in the Southern District of Texas, the bankruptcy applies to the company’s main entity, as well as its subsidiaries spanning several states. That includes Compute North NC09, incorporated in North Carolina.
GREENVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenville, NC
Government
City
New Bern, NC
Pitt County, NC
Government
City
Jacksonville, NC
City
Washington, NC
County
Pitt County, NC
State
Washington State
City
Greenville, NC
WNCT

Greenville restaurant owner helping Fiona victims

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Recovery efforts continue in Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic after Hurricane Fiona slammed into the Caribbean Islands earlier this week. Greenville restaurant owner Jay Bastardo is collecting donations and supplies at both of his Villa Verde restaurants and at Harvey’s on Memorial Drive. He is a native of the Dominican […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

City of Greenville breaks ground on new Wildwood Park amenities

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Members of the Greenville community came out on Thursday to the groundbreaking ceremony at Wildwood Park for a new welcome center and play area. The expansion comes almost a year after the park opened in October 2021 but Greenville Recreation and Parks director Don Octigan says he’s excited for the community because the development has been in the works for quite some time.
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

NC Department of Commerce secretary to speak at BCCC

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Current NC Department of Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders, a native of Beaufort County, will be the featured speaker for the Vitalize Eastern North Carolina Group during an event happening Saturday. Sanders will speak at “An Economic Conference,” which will begin at 10 a.m. at Beaufort County Community College in Building […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Fairs#Response Time#Ambulance#Scams#Pirate#Washington Carteret Co#Bbb#Gpd#Residents
wkml.com

North Carolina Middle Schoolers Hospitalized After Eating THC Gummies

Several Pitt County, North Carolina middle schoolers had a pretty bad day at school recently when it was discovered that they had apparently ingested THC infused gummy candies during the school day. The Pitt County Sheriff posted a release saying “Several juvenile students at Hope Middle School were acting abnormally...
PITT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Schools in the east to get new buildings

PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Several counties across the state including Greene, Hyde, and Pamlico County Schools have received millions in state education lottery funding to make improvements within their respective school systems. Pamlico County and Greene County are both slated to get $50 million in funding. In Pamlico County,...
PAMLICO COUNTY, NC
towndock.net

Fifteen and a Half Hours in the Neuse

It was the first thing Ronnie Antry said to Kathy Rose and her family as they hoisted him out of the Neuse River. It was about a quarter to eleven in the morning, she said, when they found him floating in the water, no boat in sight. The day before,...
BEAUFORT, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
wcti12.com

Water main break delays traffic on Simmons Street in New Bern

NEW BERN, Craven County — A water main break off Simmons Street in New Bern is causing some traffic delays. City Engineer Jordan Hughes said he hopes to have the main fixed before the end of the school day. He said they got the call about this 12-inch break...
NEW BERN, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

FSS program sees third graduate

Margaretta Hines graduated from the Family Self-Sufficiency program on Thursday, Sept. 22. The five-year program, supplied through the Washington Housing Authority, assists individuals with achieving financial independence by receiving an education, gaining employment and finding housing. It is a voluntary program for individuals who receive Section 8 and Public Housing rental assistance, according to the Washington Housing Authority’s website.
WASHINGTON, NC
WNCT

Stokes Family Farm opens for the fall season

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Stokes Family Farm on Friday was putting together the finishing touches on the farm, all in preparation to open for the fall season. It’s the fourth year running for the family farm, a community and family-friendly attraction with festivities all year round. This year, the farm has added some new additions […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Nash County man can buy dream home after $200,000 win

RALEIGH, N.C. — Aaron Alston of Spring Hope said he can finally buy a sports car after a $5 scratch-off ticket won him a $200,000 prize. “I’ve always wanted a sports car,” Alston said. “Probably a Camaro.” Alston bought his lucky Carolina Jackpot ticket from Fuel Doc on South Barnes Street in Nashville. He took […]
NASH COUNTY, NC
WITN

Pet of the Week: Candace

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -WITN’s Pet of the Week for September 9 is Candace. Candace is about nine months old. Caretakers say she has the best fun-loving energy. The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina says she loves everyone and everything including younger and older kids. Her temporary parents say she...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Tickets on sale for 6th annual Roast at the Rock

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The annual Roast at the Rock is back and you can get your tickets now. The 6th annual event includes food, drinks, and live music. The tickets include all-you-can-eat oysters and bottomless beverages. If you are not a fan of oysters, there will also be BBQ...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Jacksonville City Council backing efforts to stop youth violence

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — Jacksonville City Council on Tuesday adopted a resolution to support community efforts to address youth violence in the community.  The effort comes in the formation of a community-led panel called The Jacksonville-Onslow Blue Ribbon Panel for the Prevention of Community Youth Violence. Members include individual leaders in the community, county officials, Onslow County Schools, city […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

School lunches no longer free in public school districts

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - After two school years of free lunch, students will now have to pay for school lunches again in their respective cafeterias. However, school officials say it’ll still be cheaper than packing your lunch at home. Federal and state government funding programs provided free lunches...
NEW BERN, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy