Kinston’s first ENC Pride Festival coming Oct. 8
KINSTON, N.C. — ENC Pride’s inaugural Pride Festival is upcoming. ENC Pride’s goal is to unify the LGBTQIA+ community, its allies and all people in Eastern North Carolina. The Festival will be held on October 8 from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. The celebration will be a family-friendly event for all ages, focusing on the […]
Pitt County Fair operating with volunteer security after private firm fired
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The remaining days of the Pitt County Fair will be operating with a volunteer security detail after the group that was hired to maintain security was fired because it was not licensed by the state. WNCT’s Caitlin Richards reports the security group Dem Boyz Security was hired to work the county […]
WNCT
26th annual Carolina Country Stampede this weekend in Williamston
The 26th annual Carolina Country Stampede will be held in Williamston this weekend. 26th annual Carolina Country Stampede this weekend …. Freeboot Friday has Uptown Greenville booming so …. Greenville restaurant owner helping Fiona victims. Beaufort Pirate Invasion kicks off weekend of festivities. Stokes Family Farm opens for the fall...
newsfromthestates.com
Compute North, which planned to build a cryptomining center in Greenville, declares bankruptcy
Compute North, which had planned to build a large cryptomining facility in Greenville, has declared bankruptcy, according to court documents dated Sept. 22. Filed in the Southern District of Texas, the bankruptcy applies to the company’s main entity, as well as its subsidiaries spanning several states. That includes Compute North NC09, incorporated in North Carolina.
Greenville restaurant owner helping Fiona victims
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Recovery efforts continue in Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic after Hurricane Fiona slammed into the Caribbean Islands earlier this week. Greenville restaurant owner Jay Bastardo is collecting donations and supplies at both of his Villa Verde restaurants and at Harvey’s on Memorial Drive. He is a native of the Dominican […]
WITN
City of Greenville breaks ground on new Wildwood Park amenities
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Members of the Greenville community came out on Thursday to the groundbreaking ceremony at Wildwood Park for a new welcome center and play area. The expansion comes almost a year after the park opened in October 2021 but Greenville Recreation and Parks director Don Octigan says he’s excited for the community because the development has been in the works for quite some time.
WITN
Greenville shelter expansion to offer housing for 30 more people
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A homeless shelter in Greenville is working on a new building. The pandemic along with the housing crisis have forced them to need more space, but it hasn’t been an easy road to get to this point. WITN talked to shelter leaders and people who...
NC Department of Commerce secretary to speak at BCCC
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Current NC Department of Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders, a native of Beaufort County, will be the featured speaker for the Vitalize Eastern North Carolina Group during an event happening Saturday. Sanders will speak at “An Economic Conference,” which will begin at 10 a.m. at Beaufort County Community College in Building […]
wkml.com
North Carolina Middle Schoolers Hospitalized After Eating THC Gummies
Several Pitt County, North Carolina middle schoolers had a pretty bad day at school recently when it was discovered that they had apparently ingested THC infused gummy candies during the school day. The Pitt County Sheriff posted a release saying “Several juvenile students at Hope Middle School were acting abnormally...
Freeboot Friday has Uptown Greenville booming so far during football season
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s the last home football game for East Carolina University for the next three weeks. It also means it’s the last Freeboot Friday until October. During the first four weeks of the college football season, Freeboot Friday has also been taking place in Uptown Greenville. It’s not very often the Pirates […]
WITN
Schools in the east to get new buildings
PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Several counties across the state including Greene, Hyde, and Pamlico County Schools have received millions in state education lottery funding to make improvements within their respective school systems. Pamlico County and Greene County are both slated to get $50 million in funding. In Pamlico County,...
towndock.net
Fifteen and a Half Hours in the Neuse
It was the first thing Ronnie Antry said to Kathy Rose and her family as they hoisted him out of the Neuse River. It was about a quarter to eleven in the morning, she said, when they found him floating in the water, no boat in sight. The day before,...
wcti12.com
Water main break delays traffic on Simmons Street in New Bern
NEW BERN, Craven County — A water main break off Simmons Street in New Bern is causing some traffic delays. City Engineer Jordan Hughes said he hopes to have the main fixed before the end of the school day. He said they got the call about this 12-inch break...
thewashingtondailynews.com
FSS program sees third graduate
Margaretta Hines graduated from the Family Self-Sufficiency program on Thursday, Sept. 22. The five-year program, supplied through the Washington Housing Authority, assists individuals with achieving financial independence by receiving an education, gaining employment and finding housing. It is a voluntary program for individuals who receive Section 8 and Public Housing rental assistance, according to the Washington Housing Authority’s website.
Stokes Family Farm opens for the fall season
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Stokes Family Farm on Friday was putting together the finishing touches on the farm, all in preparation to open for the fall season. It’s the fourth year running for the family farm, a community and family-friendly attraction with festivities all year round. This year, the farm has added some new additions […]
Nash County man can buy dream home after $200,000 win
RALEIGH, N.C. — Aaron Alston of Spring Hope said he can finally buy a sports car after a $5 scratch-off ticket won him a $200,000 prize. “I’ve always wanted a sports car,” Alston said. “Probably a Camaro.” Alston bought his lucky Carolina Jackpot ticket from Fuel Doc on South Barnes Street in Nashville. He took […]
WITN
Pet of the Week: Candace
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -WITN’s Pet of the Week for September 9 is Candace. Candace is about nine months old. Caretakers say she has the best fun-loving energy. The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina says she loves everyone and everything including younger and older kids. Her temporary parents say she...
WITN
Tickets on sale for 6th annual Roast at the Rock
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The annual Roast at the Rock is back and you can get your tickets now. The 6th annual event includes food, drinks, and live music. The tickets include all-you-can-eat oysters and bottomless beverages. If you are not a fan of oysters, there will also be BBQ...
Jacksonville City Council backing efforts to stop youth violence
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — Jacksonville City Council on Tuesday adopted a resolution to support community efforts to address youth violence in the community. The effort comes in the formation of a community-led panel called The Jacksonville-Onslow Blue Ribbon Panel for the Prevention of Community Youth Violence. Members include individual leaders in the community, county officials, Onslow County Schools, city […]
WITN
School lunches no longer free in public school districts
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - After two school years of free lunch, students will now have to pay for school lunches again in their respective cafeterias. However, school officials say it’ll still be cheaper than packing your lunch at home. Federal and state government funding programs provided free lunches...
