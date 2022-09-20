Read full article on original website
Related
Agriculture Online
Purdue study: Fewer farm-related deaths in Indiana in 2021
According to the newly released Indiana Farm Fatality Summary from Purdue University's Agricultural Safety and Health Program, there were 20 work-related, on-farm deaths in Indiana in 2021. This is down from 25 the previous year and is the fewest deaths recorded in eight years. "Farm fatalities for the past 50...
Agriculture Online
Missouri lawmakers push ahead on tax cuts, rural credits in special session
Missouri lawmakers are moving swiftly to complete the special session agenda set by Gov. Mike Parson, with both the House and Senate passing incentives for farms and rural businesses and the Senate finishing work on a tax cut. Only one thing hasn’t gone the way Parson and legislative leaders hoped....
Comments / 0