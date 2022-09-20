ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

This Stepmother Doesn’t Think Her Husband is Treating Their Kids Equally & Reddit is Pointing a Finger Right Back at Her

By Thea Glassman
SheKnows
SheKnows
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y2NvS_0i3SvgvC00
Sad man and woman after quarrel thinking about problems. Anastasia Cherkasova/Getty

A stepmom turned to Reddit’s “AITA” forum to find out who was in the wrong in an argument between herself and her husband David — and it became quickly clear whose side everyone was on. She began by explaining that she’s been married to her husband for five years and they have a blended family of her daughter Amy, 21, and his daughter Erin, 21.

Both young women started college a few years ago. Amy got a scholarship and Erin didn’t, so her dad covered the tuition with the college fund he saved for her. The rest she would pay for by herself. “What’s going on now is David said we have a fair amount of savings, and he wants to give some of that to Erin for her student loans,” the Reddit user wrote.

She argued that it wasn’t fair because none of that money was going to Amy and she should get an equal payment to help cover rent. This is just the “tip of the iceberg” when it comes to her trouble with her husband and her stepdaughter.

“Erin plays violin with the local orchestra, she had her first (small) show about a month ago- we went all the way to MA because David wanted to see her perform,” she wrote. “He was also the one who bought her the violin as a gift when she got into college, but no gift for Amy.”

David made the point that Erin is “alone” because she’s going to college out-of-state, and that just made the Reddit user more annoyed. “I replied that then she should’ve stayed here instead of running off to a different state, and picking up things like violin to show that she’s better than everyone,” she wrote. “He got really mad at me for saying that, I’m just trying to be fair but AITA?”

People collectively thought she was TA here. “Your husband is right. You’ve only been together FIVE years so your daughters must have been 17 when you got together, almost adults!” one person wrote. “You and your ex are responsible for YOUR daughter and your husband is responsible for his daughter. You speak derogatorily about his daughter as well, mocking her for going to school out of state, for taking up the violin. You sound resentful that your husband wanted to see her first performance? Wow. ”

Many people emphasized that it’s fair for her husband to want to focus his financial responsibility on Erin. “Erin [is] his daughter. She should always be his #1 priority. Amy is your daughter, who should be your #1 priority,” a user noted. “You both became step parents to the other fairly late in their lives. You can absolutely play those roles for your children if that’s how it’s agreed, but your own children are obviously each still your own separate priorities. It is 100% okay for your husband to provide financially for his daughter with his money any way he chooses.”

Others pointed out that there was another issue going on here. This stepmother clearly resents her stepdaughter, as seen with the tone she uses while discussing her. “Your belittling comment about Erin playing the violin shows a massive lack of maturity,” a Reddit user pointed out. Another added: “You obviously don’t care for Erin. You didn’t have anything nice or even accepting to say about her in this post. YTA just for the way you’ve worded this message about a member of your family.”

People are really going to bat for one side here! Where do you land with this argument?

These celebrity fathers are all proud to be “girl dads.”

Comments / 1

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stepmother
Tracey Folly

My ex-husband died and now the government won't give me the contents of my safe deposit box

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. After my ex-husband died, I went to the bank to retrieve the contents of our safe deposit box. However, the bank teller informed me the government had seized the contents of the box. When I asked why I was told that because we hadn't paid the bill in years. Fair. That was accurate.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Daily Mail

Nicole Kidman's niece Lucia Hawley, 23, reveals she has already been told to get 'preventative' Botox and says there's an 'unspoken expiry date' for ageing women like her famous aunt

Antonia Kidman's daughter Lucia Hawley says that she already feels the pressure to 'have it all' at age 23. The niece of Oscar winner Nicole Kidman revealed in a column for Nine Honey that she has already been encouraged to use Botox despite her youth. 'I was told by one...
CELEBRITIES
Kath Lee

"We're family and you should be ashamed for involving courts and lawyers." Husband enraged when asked to sign contract

Even if both partners are millionaires, making a marriage last can be difficult. When money issues are involved, things can quickly become problematic. Just ask any happily married couple and they would tell you that love isn't enough to keep the marriage together. Trust, loyalty, respect, and the pursuit of common goals are the bedrock on which a happy marriage can be constructed and maintained. Even though most couples are aware of this intellectually, emotionally, and spiritually, many of them disregard it financially.
SheKnows

This Stepmother is in Hot Water With Her Whole Family After Making This Parenting Choice & Reddit is Backing Her Up

A stepmother took to Reddit to pose one big question: did she do wrong by her stepkids and partner? Recently, she explained, they all traveled together for the first time. It felt like a big step and she’s also been feeling “extra scrutiny” from the family lately. At one point during the trip, they visited the swimming pool. Her partner said he was going to go upstairs to get his swimsuit and was gone for 40 minutes. The kids, who are 9 and 13, continued playing in the pool while their stepmother watched them. It was a small pool, she wrote,...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
SheKnows

A New Mom Left Home Over Her MIL and Husband's Unacceptable Treatment & Reddit is Raising Every Single Red Flag

Reddit is coming together to warn one mom about the toxic behavior she’s experiencing at the hands of her mother-in-law and husband. The mom, who gave birth to her son five weeks ago, took to to the forum to share that her MIL has been camping out in the living room ever since: inviting people over, being messy with the space, and not helping out with the newborn. The only contribution she makes is cooking dinner. “I said nothing because if I open my mouth, my husband would start scolding me saying his mom is there to help and I should...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Slate

My Brother Says I’m Not “Allowed” to Have Kids Because I Have to Care For His

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) I’m a first-generation American, but my parents come from a culture that prioritizes sons and expects daughters to care for their parents in old age. Throughout my childhood, my parents made it clear that my brother was preferred, and my brother bullied me and encouraged his friends to also. He currently lives near our parents and they provide child care when he has custody. He’s very interconnected with them, while I live an hour away and keep them all at arm’s length. Since they prefer to communicate through him rather than directly, this is easy.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
SheKnows

King Charles’ Cousin Criticizes the Royal Family’s Extra Dishing of ‘Hellish Hazing’ Geared at Meghan Markle

According to King Charles III‘s cousin, royal Serbian descendant Christina Oxenberg, the royal family’s cold behavior toward Meghan Markle isn’t out of the ordinary — they simply give her an extra helping of “hellish hazing” compared to other women entering the family. Because, you know, treating every outsider like crap makes it okay to disrespect Meghan even more.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

SheKnows

68K+
Followers
8K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy