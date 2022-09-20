ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fans Are So Worried After Tom Brady Appears 'Gaunt' At Press Conference Amid Marriage Troubles

By Marissa Matozzo
 3 days ago
Splash News

Fans are analyzing new photos of Tom Brady at a September 15th press conference after a Tampa Bay Buccaneers game, and many are expressing that they are “worried regarding his appearance” on Twitter. The quarterback, 45, donned a backwards black hat and a gray graphic tee in the photos as many social media users are pointing out that his “face looks more gaunt” or that he looks “scarily different.” Others are posting memes from the images, and alluding to his relationship with his wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen.

The athlete seemed to have more “defined cheekbones” in the pics, as one user noted, and another wrote soon after they emerged online, “Not only does Brady’s face look a lot different than what we’ve seen throughout his career but it looks a lot different than what we saw during Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys, only four days before this press conference.”

These photos and fan reactions come just weeks after rumors of a rift between Brady and Bündchen, 42, became spreading across the internet like wildfire. Most recently, anonymous sources who reportedly spoke to People Magazine revealed that the longtime couple have allegedly been fighting about the NFL player’s decision to play another season. The duo have allegedly felt “a lot of tension” in their marriage after Brady made the choice to keep working.

Bündchen supposedly “wasn’t thrilled” with her husband after he ended his retirement from professional football earlier this year after only two months, a source close to Brady supposedly told the outlet.”There’s a lot of tension. She was so happy when he announced his retirement, and she wasn’t thrilled at all when he went back on that.” The insider reportedly continued, “They’re hitting a rough patch, but I know they’re trying, or at least he’s trying, to figure it out and make it work. He wants to get through this and for things to get better.”

Most recently, in Elle Magazine’s October 2022 issue, Bündchen opened up about her concerns for her husband’s safety while on the field, and her desire for him to be more “present” in their family activities. “Obviously, I have my concerns—this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present,” she said. “I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too.”

An insider reportedly told Entertainment Tonight that the Vogue cover girl and football icon (who share son Benjamin, 12, and daughter Vivian, 9) are living separately as they determine the next step in their marriage. “Gisele has been telling Tom for a while he needs to spend more time with the family and after he retired, she thought she was getting what she asked for,” the source allegedly said. “Once Tom decided to go back to the NFL she was devastated. Gisele is very hurt.”

A second source supposedly expanded on this, telling ET, “Gisele is upset with Tom and wants some space right now. She is getting pushed to her limit. She has always supported Tom and has been there for him, but she is over it. She doesn’t think Tom has been himself lately.”

As some fans continue to share the images of Brady's striking appearance at the press conference, others are urging each other not to "poke fun" and to "remember" that Brady and Bündchen "are real people" and "parents," too.

