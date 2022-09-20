Read full article on original website
Related
NebraskaTV
Kearney Area Children's Museum hosts "no-school" camps for kids
KEARNEY, Neb. — When school is out, the kids will play. The Kearney Area Children's Museum (KACM) holds what they call "no-school" camps when Kearney Public Schools are off. They said not only was this a way to meet the need for childcare in the community, but it also kept kids' minds sharp before they go back to school.
NebraskaTV
Aksarben is 'dream job' for show manager who's proof stock shows build young leaders
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Aksarben may be Nebraska spelled backwards, but the livestock show with that name is carrying the state forward. Livestock shows are a labor of love, and for Kelsey Loseke, there’s nowhere she’d rather be. “My happy place is in the barn, at stock...
NebraskaTV
Career fairs being held by Grand Island Casino Resort
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Anyone looking to shuffle the deck on a new career, this may be the time to double down. Roll the dice and check out one of the career fairs being held by the Grand Island Casino Resort. Play the pass line and catch one of...
NebraskaTV
University of Nebraska Board of Regents to meet about multimedia rights agreement
LINCOLN, Neb. — The University of Nebraska Board of Regents is set to meet about a multimedia rights agreement with Playfly Sports Properties, LLC. If approved, the 15-year, exclusive agreement with Playfly would begin Oct. 1 and run through June 30, 2038. The proposed deal is worth $300 million,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NebraskaTV
Two Rivers: Keeping Kids Healthy
KEARNEY, Neb. — With kids being back in school, it is important for them to stay healthy for a good learning experience. Von Lutz, clinical services supervisor with Two Rivers Public Health Department. As our children return to school, here are some important health facts. Encourage good oral health...
NebraskaTV
Political subdivisions with high tax requests will now hear from property owners annually
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — All counties in the state are now required to send out postcards due to legislative bills that were passed by the Nebraska Legislature during their 107th Session (2021-2022) - specifically, LB644 as amended by LB927. The postcard is triggered by the tax requests of certain...
NebraskaTV
Webster County jail could be replaced in coming months
RED CLOUD, Neb. — Nebraska’s oldest county jail could soon be replaced with a new, state-of-the-art facility, if its residents vote "yes" in November. This is because the Webster County jail is over a century old. “It was built sometime in 1887 or 1888. While we still pass...
NebraskaTV
UNL Board of Regents to vote on alcohol sales at Husker basketball games
LINCOLN, Neb. — The University of Nebraska Board of Regents will meet Friday, September 30, at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. in the Ponderosa Room on the second floor of the Nebraskan Student Union, 1013 W. 27th St. The meeting is open to the public and will also be live-streamed at www.nebraska.edu.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NebraskaTV
Quick Bites: Healthy Snack Mix
KEARNEY, Neb. — Hy-Vee Dietician Kaiti George shares a healthy snack idea that's perfect for when you're on the go. 1/4 cup yogurt covered raisins, peanuts, or pretzels. 1.Place everything into a baggie and shake up to mix. Enjoy!
NebraskaTV
Cozad man heading to district court for involvement in Paradise City shooting
BUFFALO COUNTY, Neb. — A Cozad man charged in a shooting at a strip club in July is heading to district court. Buffalo County Court records say Corey Brestel, 24, is charged with possession of a defaced firearm. On July 31, two men who are a part of the...
NebraskaTV
Hastings man sentenced for meth charges
HASTINGS, Neb. — A Hastings man will spend time in prison on drug charges. Federal officials said Zachary Ellis, 28, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for distribution of 50 grams or more of actual meth and 50 grams or more of methamphetamine mixture. According to authorities, on...
NebraskaTV
Teen charged in GI Walmart parking lot shooting pleads not guilty
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Grand Island teen charged with attempted murder for a shooting at a Walmart earlier this year has pleaded not guilty to his charges. Hall County District Court records say Yahir Cardenas, 17, is charged with 19 total counts, including attempted first-degree murder and assault.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NebraskaTV
Kearney teens charged in connection to fatal shooting take plea deals
KEARNEY, Neb. — Two people charged in connection to a fatal Kearney shooting have taken plea deals. According to Buffalo County District Court records, Joshua Morris, and Mariah Chamberlin, both 19 of Kearney, each pled no contest Tuesday to one count of possession of more than a pound of marijuana. In exchange for their pleas, prosecutors dismissed additional charges of possession of a defaced firearm, possession or receiving a stolen firearm and distribution of an exceptionally hazardous drug.
NebraskaTV
Elm Creek QB leading the charge for the Buffaloes
ELM CREEK, Neb. — It wasn’t long ago Elm Creek quarterback Beau Knapp wasn’t sure when he’d take the football field again. The now senior along with a handful of other teammates were out due to injury. Now the team is healthy and off to a perfect 4-0 start.
Comments / 0