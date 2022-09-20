ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Island, NE

NebraskaTV

Kearney Area Children's Museum hosts "no-school" camps for kids

KEARNEY, Neb. — When school is out, the kids will play. The Kearney Area Children's Museum (KACM) holds what they call "no-school" camps when Kearney Public Schools are off. They said not only was this a way to meet the need for childcare in the community, but it also kept kids' minds sharp before they go back to school.
KEARNEY, NE
NebraskaTV

Career fairs being held by Grand Island Casino Resort

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Anyone looking to shuffle the deck on a new career, this may be the time to double down. Roll the dice and check out one of the career fairs being held by the Grand Island Casino Resort. Play the pass line and catch one of...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

Two Rivers: Keeping Kids Healthy

KEARNEY, Neb. — With kids being back in school, it is important for them to stay healthy for a good learning experience. Von Lutz, clinical services supervisor with Two Rivers Public Health Department. As our children return to school, here are some important health facts. Encourage good oral health...
KEARNEY, NE
NebraskaTV

Webster County jail could be replaced in coming months

RED CLOUD, Neb. — Nebraska’s oldest county jail could soon be replaced with a new, state-of-the-art facility, if its residents vote "yes" in November. This is because the Webster County jail is over a century old. “It was built sometime in 1887 or 1888. While we still pass...
WEBSTER COUNTY, NE
NebraskaTV

UNL Board of Regents to vote on alcohol sales at Husker basketball games

LINCOLN, Neb. — The University of Nebraska Board of Regents will meet Friday, September 30, at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. in the Ponderosa Room on the second floor of the Nebraskan Student Union, 1013 W. 27th St. The meeting is open to the public and will also be live-streamed at www.nebraska.edu.
LINCOLN, NE
NebraskaTV

Quick Bites: Healthy Snack Mix

KEARNEY, Neb. — Hy-Vee Dietician Kaiti George shares a healthy snack idea that's perfect for when you're on the go. 1/4 cup yogurt covered raisins, peanuts, or pretzels. 1.Place everything into a baggie and shake up to mix. Enjoy!
KEARNEY, NE
NebraskaTV

Hastings man sentenced for meth charges

HASTINGS, Neb. — A Hastings man will spend time in prison on drug charges. Federal officials said Zachary Ellis, 28, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for distribution of 50 grams or more of actual meth and 50 grams or more of methamphetamine mixture. According to authorities, on...
HASTINGS, NE
NebraskaTV

Teen charged in GI Walmart parking lot shooting pleads not guilty

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Grand Island teen charged with attempted murder for a shooting at a Walmart earlier this year has pleaded not guilty to his charges. Hall County District Court records say Yahir Cardenas, 17, is charged with 19 total counts, including attempted first-degree murder and assault.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

Kearney teens charged in connection to fatal shooting take plea deals

KEARNEY, Neb. — Two people charged in connection to a fatal Kearney shooting have taken plea deals. According to Buffalo County District Court records, Joshua Morris, and Mariah Chamberlin, both 19 of Kearney, each pled no contest Tuesday to one count of possession of more than a pound of marijuana. In exchange for their pleas, prosecutors dismissed additional charges of possession of a defaced firearm, possession or receiving a stolen firearm and distribution of an exceptionally hazardous drug.
KEARNEY, NE
NebraskaTV

Elm Creek QB leading the charge for the Buffaloes

ELM CREEK, Neb. — It wasn’t long ago Elm Creek quarterback Beau Knapp wasn’t sure when he’d take the football field again. The now senior along with a handful of other teammates were out due to injury. Now the team is healthy and off to a perfect 4-0 start.
ELM CREEK, NE

