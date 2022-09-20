Dogs attack, critically hurt 1-year-old girl in Northeast Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — A baby girl went to a Philadelphia hospital, fighting for her life after police say two dogs attacked her.

Investigators say that just before noon Tuesday, the 1-year-old girl was attacked by the dogs at a home near the corner of Brighton and Leonard streets in Northeast Philadelphia.

The girl doesn't live at the home, according to police, but she was there with a guardian who stopped to feed the animals.

NBC10 reports that the girl was attacked on the back deck of the home. Police say someone inside the home shot and killed both of the dogs.

The baby was taken to the hospital, where officials said she was listed in critical condition.

There was no initial word on whether charges would be filed.