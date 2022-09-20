ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
610KONA

Why Is This Still In The Road On SR-240 In Tri-Cities?

Everyday for the last month I have to avoid hitting this THING with my tire as I turn the corner from the Blue Bridge on SR-240. Isn't that someone's job to remove huge chunks of stuff in the roadway? Who's job is it?. The THING I am talking about is...
TRI-CITIES, WA
610KONA

Tri-Cities Delays: US-395 Blue Bridge Lanes Closed Next Week

Get ready for major delays early next week because of inspections by the WSDOT. They will close down one lane each direction of the Blue Bridge and close off exits also. The details were released by the WSDOT in order for commuters next week to plan accordingly. The inspections will...
TRI-CITIES, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy