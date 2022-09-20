Read full article on original website
610KONA
Why Is This Still In The Road On SR-240 In Tri-Cities?
Everyday for the last month I have to avoid hitting this THING with my tire as I turn the corner from the Blue Bridge on SR-240. Isn't that someone's job to remove huge chunks of stuff in the roadway? Who's job is it?. The THING I am talking about is...
610KONA
Tri-Cities Delays: US-395 Blue Bridge Lanes Closed Next Week
Get ready for major delays early next week because of inspections by the WSDOT. They will close down one lane each direction of the Blue Bridge and close off exits also. The details were released by the WSDOT in order for commuters next week to plan accordingly. The inspections will...
Business Insider
GOP unveils 'Commitment to America' platform, passing off stock footage of Russia and Ukraine as the US and a Lehman Brothers ad as a quote by Lincoln
After a year of workshopping, Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy unveiled the new GOP platform, featuring Russian stock images and a fake Abe Lincoln quote.
