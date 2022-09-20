Read full article on original website
aledotimesrecord.com
A 1.3K mile C02 pipeline coming through western Illinois? Here's what you need to know
GALESBURG — If you live in western or central Illinois, there’s a chance a 1,300 mile-long pipeline could be built nearby. Named the Heartland Greenway, the project would bury a pipeline about a mile beneath the ground to transport carbon dioxide (CO2) from at least 20 different ethanol processor plants across five midwestern states.
Want To Know If Radar Detectors Are Legal In Illinois?
The other day a friend and I were talking about things you see in or on cars very often. Bench seats, cigarette lighters, and antennas on the exterior. Another thing I feel like I haven't spotted in a while is a radar detector. If there is one in the car, are radar detectors legal in Illinois?
wglt.org
Bloomington-Normal jobless rate drops below 4%
Bloomington-Normal added 3,500 jobs over the last year, according to the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES). The Twin City jobless rate dropped nearly a full point over the last year, from 4.8% in August 2021 to 3.9% in August 2022. That's the second lowest in Illinois behind the Quad Cities.
Here's When Hummingbirds Are Expected to Finish Their Migration Through Illinois
As the days get shorter and the air gets brisker in Illinois, many are bracing themselves for the winter — even hummingbirds. In fact, hummingbirds started their migration to the warm confines of the south long before a tinge of cold weather hit the area, according to experts. In...
MyStateline.com
When can Northern Illinois expect its first freeze?
Temperatures across northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin are getting cooler and cooler by the day. And it’s only a matter of time before we wake up and see frost on our windshields and lawns. With that topic in mind, our average first Fall freeze is only a few weeks away.
nprillinois.org
Retirees need to take action for latest property tax rebate
The State of Illinois is currently providing income and property tax rebates to many who qualify. But some will have to do some extra paperwork to get their money. The Illinois Department on Aging (IDoA) is encouraging older adults and retirees who were not required to file an Illinois income tax return for 2021 to claim their property tax rebate of up to $300 by submitting Form IL-1040-PTR to the Illinois Department of Revenue.
1470 WMBD
Debt collector faces at least five class action lawsuits: report
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. – A Central Illinois-based collection agency and so-called “customer engagement agency” is subject to at least five class action lawsuits around the country essentially accusing the firm of mishandling a massive data breach. The suits have been filed by former customers and employees of Bloomington-based...
A website lists one town in Illinois as “Unexpectedly Great”
It is a town in Illinois that you wouldn't think to spend a weekend getaway in. But one website in Illinois says not only should you take a weekend getaway there, but the town is unexpectedly great for a weekend getaway, which town is it...?. According to the website Thrillist.com,...
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: New COVID Booster Timing, Is Pandemic Over?
When is the best time to get the new COVID booster shots, particularly for people who recently recovered from the virus?. Chicago's top doctor weighed in on that and the effectiveness of the new vaccines. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:. Chicago's Top...
Central Illinois Proud
70k square-foot space aimed at inclusion officially opens
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Two organizations officially opened a new facility aimed at inclusion. The YMCA of Bloomington-Normal and Easterseals of Central Illinois joined ribbons at a ceremony Tuesday morning, Aug. 30. Both organizations will utilize the new 70-thousand square foot space in Bloomington. It’s a space that is...
Illinois, If You Smell Cucumbers In Your Garage Leave Immediately
I doubt anyone is making a salad in the garage which means the smell of Cucumbers could be a very bad thing. Allegedly some venomous snakes do smell like vegetables. With it getting colder outside more, and more animals try to move inside. While Bats and Birds usually go to...
smilepolitely.com
Country Fair is a massive lot of untapped potential
With the recent news that the CVS at the Country Fair Shopping Center in West Champaign is set to close on October 3rd, there are questions about the future of the shopping complex. If you’ve ever driven by or visited Country Fair, you’ll know that it largely resembles a massive empty parking lot with a Big Lots and a handful of other discount stores. Located near at the intersection of Springfield and Mattis Avenues, this unsightly shopping center is in close proximity to a large residential area with a number of homes and apartment complexes as well as another large strip mall, the Round Barn Shopping Center.
Road Trip Anyone? Illinois’ Most Underrated Town is Worth The Drive
Illinois gets a bum rap sometimes. Often because it's the home state of the third largest city in America and therefore people believe the smaller towns don't get enough attention. Either through politics or through tourism, Chicago is the squeaky wheel that garners much of the attention of the rest of the country.
kbsi23.com
Illinois taxpayers in line for one-time rebates
NEWSBREAK (KBSI) – Since prices for necessities like shelter and food have risen by 8.5% year-over-year, many U.S. state governments are cutting checks to help their residents cover household costs. The effort is mostly funded by tax revenue surpluses, either as automatic rebates mandated by state law or as...
wcbu.org
How Peoria is preparing to potentially take in overflows of bused migrants from Chicago
The City of Peoria is preparing for the potential arrival of asylum seekers in the coming weeks. Mayor Rita Ali said city officials began hearing rumors about the possibility about a week ago. “At that point, we started putting our thinking caps on,” she said. “We scheduled an emergency meeting...
wglt.org
As they return to the office, childcare costs and transportation are on workers’ minds
Working parents face serious challenges coming out of the pandemic, but access to quality childcare and public transportation are not unique to the COVID-19 era. A panel discussion convened Tuesday by the Illinois Prairie Community Foundation’s Women to Women Giving Circle brought together experts and concerned citizens to discuss potential solutions for families who are hanging on by a thread.
New Illinois law may help homeowners sued over solar panels
A home in Belleville is an eyesore, according to a lawsuit filed by the neighborhood homeowner’s association. It’s over the placement of solar panels.
2022 Fall Foliage Maps Predict When Leaves Will Reach Peak Colors in Illinois
Several 2022 fall foliage maps have emerged as the season turns a new leaf, giving an estimated insight into when Illinois' greenery will start to glow with new golden hues. According to the state’s tourism office, peak fall colors usually arrive the second week of October in the Chicago area and along the Mississippi River, with central Illinois seeing peak color in the middle of the month, and the southern portion of the state hitting its peak in the final week of the month.
wmay.com
Analyst warns Illinois law could bring higher property tax rates thanks to record inflation
(The Center Square) – For the first time in 30 years, an analyst warns local governments in Illinois can raise their property taxes to cover losses due to inflation. Local governments can seek a maximum 5% increase. In 1991, Illinois instituted a property tax cap that limits governments’ ability...
wglt.org
WGLT's Sound Ideas - Wednesday 9/21/22
On today's episode, District 87 considers a gun storage safety campaign, Illinois' longest serving judge hosts a talk on the intersection of politics and the law, and a Bloomington legal couple is honored for their years of community service. On today's episode, District 87 considers a gun storage safety campaign,...
