Normal, IL

Want To Know If Radar Detectors Are Legal In Illinois?

The other day a friend and I were talking about things you see in or on cars very often. Bench seats, cigarette lighters, and antennas on the exterior. Another thing I feel like I haven't spotted in a while is a radar detector. If there is one in the car, are radar detectors legal in Illinois?
ILLINOIS STATE
wglt.org

Bloomington-Normal jobless rate drops below 4%

Bloomington-Normal added 3,500 jobs over the last year, according to the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES). The Twin City jobless rate dropped nearly a full point over the last year, from 4.8% in August 2021 to 3.9% in August 2022. That's the second lowest in Illinois behind the Quad Cities.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
MyStateline.com

When can Northern Illinois expect its first freeze?

Temperatures across northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin are getting cooler and cooler by the day. And it’s only a matter of time before we wake up and see frost on our windshields and lawns. With that topic in mind, our average first Fall freeze is only a few weeks away.
ILLINOIS STATE
nprillinois.org

Retirees need to take action for latest property tax rebate

The State of Illinois is currently providing income and property tax rebates to many who qualify. But some will have to do some extra paperwork to get their money. The Illinois Department on Aging (IDoA) is encouraging older adults and retirees who were not required to file an Illinois income tax return for 2021 to claim their property tax rebate of up to $300 by submitting Form IL-1040-PTR to the Illinois Department of Revenue.
ILLINOIS STATE
1470 WMBD

Debt collector faces at least five class action lawsuits: report

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. – A Central Illinois-based collection agency and so-called “customer engagement agency” is subject to at least five class action lawsuits around the country essentially accusing the firm of mishandling a massive data breach. The suits have been filed by former customers and employees of Bloomington-based...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

70k square-foot space aimed at inclusion officially opens

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Two organizations officially opened a new facility aimed at inclusion. The YMCA of Bloomington-Normal and Easterseals of Central Illinois joined ribbons at a ceremony Tuesday morning, Aug. 30. Both organizations will utilize the new 70-thousand square foot space in Bloomington. It’s a space that is...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
smilepolitely.com

Country Fair is a massive lot of untapped potential

With the recent news that the CVS at the Country Fair Shopping Center in West Champaign is set to close on October 3rd, there are questions about the future of the shopping complex. If you’ve ever driven by or visited Country Fair, you’ll know that it largely resembles a massive empty parking lot with a Big Lots and a handful of other discount stores. Located near at the intersection of Springfield and Mattis Avenues, this unsightly shopping center is in close proximity to a large residential area with a number of homes and apartment complexes as well as another large strip mall, the Round Barn Shopping Center.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
97X

Road Trip Anyone? Illinois’ Most Underrated Town is Worth The Drive

Illinois gets a bum rap sometimes. Often because it's the home state of the third largest city in America and therefore people believe the smaller towns don't get enough attention. Either through politics or through tourism, Chicago is the squeaky wheel that garners much of the attention of the rest of the country.
ILLINOIS STATE
kbsi23.com

Illinois taxpayers in line for one-time rebates

NEWSBREAK (KBSI) – Since prices for necessities like shelter and food have risen by 8.5% year-over-year, many U.S. state governments are cutting checks to help their residents cover household costs. The effort is mostly funded by tax revenue surpluses, either as automatic rebates mandated by state law or as...
ILLINOIS STATE
wglt.org

As they return to the office, childcare costs and transportation are on workers’ minds

Working parents face serious challenges coming out of the pandemic, but access to quality childcare and public transportation are not unique to the COVID-19 era. A panel discussion convened Tuesday by the Illinois Prairie Community Foundation’s Women to Women Giving Circle brought together experts and concerned citizens to discuss potential solutions for families who are hanging on by a thread.
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
NBC Chicago

2022 Fall Foliage Maps Predict When Leaves Will Reach Peak Colors in Illinois

Several 2022 fall foliage maps have emerged as the season turns a new leaf, giving an estimated insight into when Illinois' greenery will start to glow with new golden hues. According to the state’s tourism office, peak fall colors usually arrive the second week of October in the Chicago area and along the Mississippi River, with central Illinois seeing peak color in the middle of the month, and the southern portion of the state hitting its peak in the final week of the month.
ILLINOIS STATE
wglt.org

WGLT's Sound Ideas - Wednesday 9/21/22

On today's episode, District 87 considers a gun storage safety campaign, Illinois' longest serving judge hosts a talk on the intersection of politics and the law, and a Bloomington legal couple is honored for their years of community service. On today's episode, District 87 considers a gun storage safety campaign,...
ILLINOIS STATE

