Kelli Ritschel stop by tonight to tell us all about the Nik’s Home run event going down on October 8th. Nik’s Home Run is a 7k race to benefit the Nikolas Ritschel Foundation. Before the race there is going to be an online auction starting September 24th with over 225 items and it is free for anyone to participate. All proceeds will go to the foundation.

2 DAYS AGO