Romana Didulo is a Canadian conspiracy theorist who falsely asserts she is the queen and ruler of Canada. On her instructions, some of her disciples recently attempted to arrest police officers in southern Ontario. The plan was then to turn the police over to the military to be tried as war criminals. If convicted of crimes against humanity, the police officers would be executed, according to Didulo. Instead, her followers were arrested and charged with assaulting police officers. Nonetheless, Didulo is making strides in replicating her movement in the United States and beyond. This expansion began in July 2022. As a behavioural scientist...

POLITICS ・ 26 DAYS AGO