ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Canada to Drop COVID Vaccine Requirement to Enter Country on Sept 30-Source

(Reuters) -Canada's federal government will likely drop its COVID-19 vaccine requirement for people entering Canada at the end of the month, a government source said on Tuesday. The source, who was not authorized to speak on the record, said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was "likely" to drop the vaccination requirement...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TravelNoire

Canada Drops Vaccine Requirements, Visitors No Longer Need To Quarantine

After two years Canada is finally allowing Americans who are unvaccinated into the country without quarantining. And making it simpler for vaccinated travelers as well. On September 30th Canada will lift its vaccine requirements for visitors. Also on September 30th, Canada will end random COVID arrival tests and make it optional for visitors to use the ArriveCan app. However, everyone will be required to continue to wear masks on planes to and from Canada as well as public transportation.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheConversationCanada

How the 'Queen of Canada' is making inroads into the U.S., Australia and beyond

Romana Didulo is a Canadian conspiracy theorist who falsely asserts she is the queen and ruler of Canada. On her instructions, some of her disciples recently attempted to arrest police officers in southern Ontario. The plan was then to turn the police over to the military to be tried as war criminals. If convicted of crimes against humanity, the police officers would be executed, according to Didulo. Instead, her followers were arrested and charged with assaulting police officers. Nonetheless, Didulo is making strides in replicating her movement in the United States and beyond. This expansion began in July 2022. As a behavioural scientist...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pierre Poilievre
Person
Justin Trudeau
Rolling Stone

Estée Lauder Heir Convinced Trump to Wage a (Very Serious) Effort to Buy Greenland

In a presidency overflowing with bizarre side plots, one of the standouts is Donald Trump’s reported desire to purchase Greenland from Denmark. While the controversy produced a response from the Danish that Greenland was not actually for sale, and plenty of memes, it turns out Trump was dead serious in his attempt, and had the idea planted in his mind by the billionaire heir to the Estée Lauder cosmetics fortune, Ronald Lauder.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
BBC

US chip makers hit by new China export rule

Shares of major chipmakers Nvidia and AMD have fallen amid concerns of new US restrictions on the sale of artificial intelligence chips to China. Nvidia says the US government requires a new licence, effective immediately, to address the risk of chips being "used in, or diverted to a 'military end use'... in China and Russia".
TECHNOLOGY
Fox News

New Philippines president fighting back against China's incursions

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has stepped up efforts to push back against Chinese incursions, lodging 52 protests against Beijing over disputes in the South China Sea. The diplomatic protests have been filed over what the Philippines called China's "illegal presence" in the South China Sea, where China has conducted...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#The Associated Press#Arrivecan#The Blue Jays#Conservative#Mount Sinai Hospital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Aviation International News

WingX: Bizjet Activity Up in U.S. but Falls in Europe

Business jet activity in the first 11 days of September was on the rise in North America but lower in Europe, according to the latest report from WingX Advance. In North America, activity was 3 percent higher than the same period a year ago and 13 percent above pre-pandemic 2019. Business jet flights in the U.S. increased 4 percent year-over-year during the 11-day period and rose 22 percent versus the same time frame in 2019.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
BBC

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says monarchy offers Canada 'steadiness'

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he doesn't see Canada breaking ties with the British Crown anytime soon. The complexities of moving away from a constitutional monarchy are not what "Canadians are overly taken up with right now", he told the BBC. He said he appreciated the "steadiness" of the current...
POLITICS
TheConversationCanada

Why major Canadian railways must no longer be permitted to police themselves

Major railways in Canada, alone among private sector corporations, have their own police forces with full investigative and jurisdictional powers over accidents on, or near, their property. These unique powers — a historic anomaly dating back to the 19th century when railways were being built across North America — have, until recently, escaped public scrutiny. Investigators answer to their own police chiefs at the railways, and ultimately to corporation executives, for whom profit and shareholder value are paramount. The closest parallel is the military police whose law enforcement investigations are not independent but accountable to their military command structures. CP Rail...
PUBLIC SAFETY
ValueWalk

China May Soon Announce Gold Reserve Figures

Large amounts of gold are moving from west to east as China continues to stack what is believed to be one of the largest gold reserves in the world. This is leading to a massive transfer of wealth, as countries in the east continue to amass gold while western nations keep racking up debt.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy