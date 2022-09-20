Read full article on original website
Related
Narcity
Canada's Travel Restrictions Are Reportedly Ending & Even ArriveCAN Could Be Scrapped
Get ready, travellers! Canada's travel restrictions are reportedly set to end this month and it means travelling overseas and across the Canada-U.S. border will be a lot simpler. According to government sources, per CBC News and Global News, the feds are preparing to scrap multiple travel measures in Canada, including...
US News and World Report
Canada to Drop COVID Vaccine Requirement to Enter Country on Sept 30-Source
(Reuters) -Canada's federal government will likely drop its COVID-19 vaccine requirement for people entering Canada at the end of the month, a government source said on Tuesday. The source, who was not authorized to speak on the record, said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was "likely" to drop the vaccination requirement...
Canada Drops Vaccine Requirements, Visitors No Longer Need To Quarantine
After two years Canada is finally allowing Americans who are unvaccinated into the country without quarantining. And making it simpler for vaccinated travelers as well. On September 30th Canada will lift its vaccine requirements for visitors. Also on September 30th, Canada will end random COVID arrival tests and make it optional for visitors to use the ArriveCan app. However, everyone will be required to continue to wear masks on planes to and from Canada as well as public transportation.
How the 'Queen of Canada' is making inroads into the U.S., Australia and beyond
Romana Didulo is a Canadian conspiracy theorist who falsely asserts she is the queen and ruler of Canada. On her instructions, some of her disciples recently attempted to arrest police officers in southern Ontario. The plan was then to turn the police over to the military to be tried as war criminals. If convicted of crimes against humanity, the police officers would be executed, according to Didulo. Instead, her followers were arrested and charged with assaulting police officers. Nonetheless, Didulo is making strides in replicating her movement in the United States and beyond. This expansion began in July 2022. As a behavioural scientist...
RELATED PEOPLE
Estée Lauder Heir Convinced Trump to Wage a (Very Serious) Effort to Buy Greenland
In a presidency overflowing with bizarre side plots, one of the standouts is Donald Trump’s reported desire to purchase Greenland from Denmark. While the controversy produced a response from the Danish that Greenland was not actually for sale, and plenty of memes, it turns out Trump was dead serious in his attempt, and had the idea planted in his mind by the billionaire heir to the Estée Lauder cosmetics fortune, Ronald Lauder.
BBC
US chip makers hit by new China export rule
Shares of major chipmakers Nvidia and AMD have fallen amid concerns of new US restrictions on the sale of artificial intelligence chips to China. Nvidia says the US government requires a new licence, effective immediately, to address the risk of chips being "used in, or diverted to a 'military end use'... in China and Russia".
New Philippines president fighting back against China's incursions
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has stepped up efforts to push back against Chinese incursions, lodging 52 protests against Beijing over disputes in the South China Sea. The diplomatic protests have been filed over what the Philippines called China's "illegal presence" in the South China Sea, where China has conducted...
Leading grain traders ‘sourcing soy beans from Brazilian farm linked to abuse’
Bunge and Cargill, behind more than 30% of soy exports to EU and UK, accused of exposing suppliers to link with indigenous rights violations
IN THIS ARTICLE
What Is The Happiest State in The U.S.?
Measuring physical/emotional well-being, work & community environment and other factors, WalletHub declares the happiest state in the U.S.
China dials down Taiwan rhetoric; US, Canada transit strait
BEIJING (AP) — China toned down its rhetoric on Taiwan on Wednesday, saying it is inevitable that the self-governing island will come under its control but that it would promote efforts to achieve that peacefully. The comments followed recent remarks by President Joe Biden that the U.S. would defend...
Biden official grilled after latest Taiwan declaration contradicts policy: 'He said it four times'
An administration official was pressed after President Biden once again declared the U.S. would defend Taiwan if they were attacked by China despite "strategic ambiguity" remaining the presumed official U.S. policy. In a CBS News interview, Biden was asked if U.S. troops would defend Taipei if attacked by Beijing. "Yes,...
Canada joining U.S.-backed Pacific group to boost ties with island nations
OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canada is joining a group to boost economic ties with Pacific island nations that already includes the United States, Australia, Japan, New Zealand and the United Kingdom, according to a draft speech Foreign Minister Melanie Joly will deliver on Thursday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
U.S. decides against national security tariffs on rare earth magnets from China, Japan, EU
Instead of tariffs, Commerce suggests investments in key segments of the U.S. magnet supply chain.
Brazil, the World’s Largest Coffee Producer, Is Facing Record Low Stockpiles
More and more people are waking up and jonesing for a cup of joe. That’s not a problem in and of itself—if you don’t take into consideration the attendant caffeine dependency—but it sure becomes one when the world’s coffee stockpiles are dwindling. In Brazil, the...
Aviation International News
WingX: Bizjet Activity Up in U.S. but Falls in Europe
Business jet activity in the first 11 days of September was on the rise in North America but lower in Europe, according to the latest report from WingX Advance. In North America, activity was 3 percent higher than the same period a year ago and 13 percent above pre-pandemic 2019. Business jet flights in the U.S. increased 4 percent year-over-year during the 11-day period and rose 22 percent versus the same time frame in 2019.
BBC
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says monarchy offers Canada 'steadiness'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he doesn't see Canada breaking ties with the British Crown anytime soon. The complexities of moving away from a constitutional monarchy are not what "Canadians are overly taken up with right now", he told the BBC. He said he appreciated the "steadiness" of the current...
Why major Canadian railways must no longer be permitted to police themselves
Major railways in Canada, alone among private sector corporations, have their own police forces with full investigative and jurisdictional powers over accidents on, or near, their property. These unique powers — a historic anomaly dating back to the 19th century when railways were being built across North America — have, until recently, escaped public scrutiny. Investigators answer to their own police chiefs at the railways, and ultimately to corporation executives, for whom profit and shareholder value are paramount. The closest parallel is the military police whose law enforcement investigations are not independent but accountable to their military command structures. CP Rail...
Former UK Ambassador: Those skeptical about our new king will be disappointed
Former British Ambassador to the US Sir David Manning talks to Christiane Amanpour about attending the Queen’s funeral and what lies ahead for the UK.
ValueWalk
China May Soon Announce Gold Reserve Figures
Large amounts of gold are moving from west to east as China continues to stack what is believed to be one of the largest gold reserves in the world. This is leading to a massive transfer of wealth, as countries in the east continue to amass gold while western nations keep racking up debt.
Biden admin not considering restrictions on oil product exports - Energy Sec
PITTSBURGH, Sept 23 (Reuters) - The Biden administration is not considering right now any restrictions on U.S. oil product exports, U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm told reporters on Friday.
Comments / 0