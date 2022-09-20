ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Comments / 23

Related
The Associated Press

Post Malone is 'sorry’ for on-stage accident in St. Louis

Post Malone apologized to his St. Louis fans Sunday for an on-stage accident that sent him to the hospital and shortened his set the night before at the Enterprise Center. In the middle of a song Saturday, Malone fell into a hole on stage that moments before was opened to lower an instrument into. In a video message posted on Twitter on Sunday, he said the fall, “Got me pretty good.” He said he’d just gotten back from the hospital, where he was prescribed pain medication. “I just want to apologize to everyone in St. Louis,” Malone said. “Next time I’m around this way we’re going to do a two-hour show for you, so we can make up for the couple missed songs.”
SAINT LOUIS, MO
AOL Corp

Woman searching for lost dog finds remains of Ohio woman missing since 2017

An Ohio woman searching for her lost dog in the woods ended up stumbling upon a grisly discovery: the skeletal remains of a woman missing since 2017, according to police. The remains were discovered on Aug. 26 in a wooded area along Thorn Hill Road on the East Side of Youngstown, Ohio, located about 10 miles west of the Pennsylvania state line, police said.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Travel Maven

This Entire Neighborhood in Ohio is Eerily Abandoned

Most people are unaware of this completely abandoned neighborhood in Franklin County. In a state like Ohio, it is not that unusual to come across a ghost town. But there's something about this abandoned community that makes it particularly fascinating.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Dayton, OH
Dayton, OH
Entertainment
Local
Ohio Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Hudson
TheDailyBeast

Remains of Ohio Mother Missing Since 2017 Are Finally Found

The remains of a 29-year-old Ohio mother who went missing in November 2017 have finally been found after an investigation into her disappearance ran out of leads. Authorities say a woman looking for her lost dog found the remains of Amy Hambrick in late August. Hambrick vanished nearly five years ago after traveling to North Jackson to visit a friend. In the years since, police struggled to find leads, despite warrants, interviews, and searches by cadaver dogs. Hambrick’s bones were then found in a wooded area on the east side of Youngstown, wrapped in a cloth, according to local CBS affiliate WKBN. “We are all heartbroken & in shock, but we will forever make sure Amy's name lives on,” her family wrote on Friday in a Facebook group dedicated to finding her. The condition of the remains are keeping authorities from determining a cause of death, but police are suspicious. “Someone knows what happened,” Chief of Detectives Captain Jason Simon said, according to WKBN.Read it at Law and Crime
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Dancing Queen
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Hot Dogs in Ohio

If you're in Ohio and in the mood for a great hot dog, you should visit these places. If you're in Ohio, you should visit this local chain. You can't go wrong with a chili dog, and since chili is always free on your hot dog here, you really can't go wrong with one (cheese, however, costs extra). Their chicken noodle soup is also a customer favorite. If you're looking for something sweet, patrons strongly recommend getting one of their milkshakes.
OHIO STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you happen to live in Ohio and you like to go out with your family members or friends from time to time then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouse in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers and have excellent online reviews so make sure to visit them next time you want to enjoy some good food.
OHIO STATE
Travel Maven

This Unassuming Roadside Diner Serves Some of the Biggest Burgers in the State of Ohio

There is no shortage of delicious food in the state of Ohio. From fried chicken to homemade pie, the Buckeye State is known for its comfort food. With so many different places to choose from, it can be hard to discern which restaurants are good, and which ones are great. But, if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in the most unassuming places.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Travel Maven

This Abandoned Prison is One of the Creepiest Places in Ohio

Ohio is filled with history but perhaps some of the eeriest relics of its storied past are the abandoned towns, hospitals, and prisons that dot its landscape. Often found hidden deep in the woods and sometimes out in plain sight, this abandoned reformatory is actually quite charming from the outside. Its inside, however, tells a totally different story. Keep reading to learn more.
MANSFIELD, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy