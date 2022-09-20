Read full article on original website
Quick Bites: Healthy Snack Mix
KEARNEY, Neb. — Hy-Vee Dietician Kaiti George shares a healthy snack idea that's perfect for when you're on the go. 1/4 cup yogurt covered raisins, peanuts, or pretzels. 1.Place everything into a baggie and shake up to mix. Enjoy!
Aksarben is 'dream job' for show manager who's proof stock shows build young leaders
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Aksarben may be Nebraska spelled backwards, but the livestock show with that name is carrying the state forward. Livestock shows are a labor of love, and for Kelsey Loseke, there’s nowhere she’d rather be. “My happy place is in the barn, at stock...
Pet of the Week: Roper
KEARNEY, Neb. — Meet Roper at the Kearney Area Animal Shelter!. Hey there! My name is Roper. I’m a handsome young sheep dog who would love to find his forever home! I am very energetic and would do best with a job or a family who has plenty of time to train and exercise me! I am very smart and oh so sweet! I love to be pet and brushed (once in a while) and would make a great companion for somebody! I came in as a stray so nothing about my past is known. I will need to meet with children or other dogs in the household before being adopted! If I sound like a perfect fit for you, please stop by the shelter and meet me today!
Two Rivers: Keeping Kids Healthy
KEARNEY, Neb. — With kids being back in school, it is important for them to stay healthy for a good learning experience. Von Lutz, clinical services supervisor with Two Rivers Public Health Department. As our children return to school, here are some important health facts. Encourage good oral health...
UNL Board of Regents to vote on alcohol sales at Husker basketball games
LINCOLN, Neb. — The University of Nebraska Board of Regents will meet Friday, September 30, at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. in the Ponderosa Room on the second floor of the Nebraskan Student Union, 1013 W. 27th St. The meeting is open to the public and will also be live-streamed at www.nebraska.edu.
Webster County jail could be replaced in coming months
RED CLOUD, Neb. — Nebraska’s oldest county jail could soon be replaced with a new, state-of-the-art facility, if its residents vote "yes" in November. This is because the Webster County jail is over a century old. “It was built sometime in 1887 or 1888. While we still pass...
CCC looks to expand Grand Island campus
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A new expansion could be on the way to the Grand Island Central Community College (CCC). The expansion will be starting at the beginning of 2023, and the plan is to build new infrastructure into 2027. A five year plan that College President Matt Gotschall believes is needed to expand into new and modern career fields.
Steele declines invitation to Grand Island mayoral debate
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Election day nears but Grand Island voters will not have another opportunity to hear the candidates for mayor debate. Mayor Roger Steele has declined an invitation to take part in a forum hosted by Leadership Tomorrow and NTV. Roger Steele was elected Grand island mayor...
Kearney Area Children's Museum hosts "no-school" camps for kids
KEARNEY, Neb. — When school is out, the kids will play. The Kearney Area Children's Museum (KACM) holds what they call "no-school" camps when Kearney Public Schools are off. They said not only was this a way to meet the need for childcare in the community, but it also kept kids' minds sharp before they go back to school.
Elm Creek QB leading the charge for the Buffaloes
ELM CREEK, Neb. — It wasn’t long ago Elm Creek quarterback Beau Knapp wasn’t sure when he’d take the football field again. The now senior along with a handful of other teammates were out due to injury. Now the team is healthy and off to a perfect 4-0 start.
UPDATE: KHS issues apology for behavior of student section at volleyball game
KEARNEY, Neb. — Kearney High School (KHS) administrators have issued an apology for the behavior of the student section at Tuesday's varsity volleyball game against Lincoln High School. Incidents were brought to NTV's attention stating the Kearney student section was inappropriate and said unkind words to the Lincoln High...
Cozad man heading to district court for involvement in Paradise City shooting
BUFFALO COUNTY, Neb. — A Cozad man charged in a shooting at a strip club in July is heading to district court. Buffalo County Court records say Corey Brestel, 24, is charged with possession of a defaced firearm. On July 31, two men who are a part of the...
Hastings man sentenced for meth charges
HASTINGS, Neb. — A Hastings man will spend time in prison on drug charges. Federal officials said Zachary Ellis, 28, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for distribution of 50 grams or more of actual meth and 50 grams or more of methamphetamine mixture. According to authorities, on...
Teen charged in GI Walmart parking lot shooting pleads not guilty
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Grand Island teen charged with attempted murder for a shooting at a Walmart earlier this year has pleaded not guilty to his charges. Hall County District Court records say Yahir Cardenas, 17, is charged with 19 total counts, including attempted first-degree murder and assault.
