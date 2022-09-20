Read full article on original website
Timber Creek High School Student Arrested with Loaded GunLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Arlington PD Warn Gun Owners About Leaving Guns in VehiclesLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Popular discount store set to open new location in Texas next monthKristen WaltersWeatherford, TX
Judge Orders Charter Spectrum to Pay $1.1B to Family of Grandmother Murdered by TechnicianLarry LeaseDallas, TX
frogsowar.com
TCU Soccer 1, Texas 1: Conference Opening Draw
The 12th-ranked TCU Horned Frog Soccer team opened up Big 12 conference play Thursday night with a hard-fought draw against #25 Texas in front of another huge crowd at Garvey-Rosenthal Stadium. The Frogs were on the front foot right from opening kickoff, as Messiah Bright navigated into the attacking zone...
CBS Sports
Watch SMU vs. TCU: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
The TCU Horned Frogs watched the action from their couches last weekend, but are set to take to the field. They will head out on the road to face off against the SMU Mustangs at noon ET on Saturday at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. The contest is expected to be a close one, with TCU going off at just a 2-point favorite.
‘It's Dallas vs. Fort Worth’ — A revival, coaching change and clash for the ages in the TCU-SMU feud
DALLAS/FORT WORTH — It’s a complicated week in the metroplex. Per usual, there’s no love lost between Dallas and Fort Worth. Situated just some 30 miles apart, a classic sibling-like rivalry is woven within the fabric of relationship between the cities. It’s the stereotypical glitz, glamor and flashiness of Dallas vs. the rustic facade and simplicity of Fort Worth. Take your pick and pledge your allegiance to one or the other.
frogsowar.com
TCU Men’s Basketball Conference Schedule Announced
The Big 12 announced the men’s basketball conference schedule this morning. One early highlight is the conference opener flex time game at home against Texas Tech on New Year’s Eve. Let’s take a look at the conference schedule matchups broken down by December/January and February/March:. December &...
Sonny Dykes, a Bitter Divorce and a Rivalry Inflamed
Mustangs faithful felt “stabbed in the back” when he left for TCU. On Saturday, he returns to Dallas—in purple.
frogsowar.com
TCU Football Injury Report: Week 4
TCU head football coach Sonny Dykes spoke with the media on Tuesday and provided updates on multiple injured players as the Horned Frogs prepare for the Battle of the Iron Skillet this weekend. Perhaps the most unsurprisingly revelation was that quarterback Chandler Morris will not play after sustaining a knee injury against Colorado.
Who will Hogs Face Next in Arlington After Aggies Bail on Southwest Classic?
With a chance to revamp the game, there are numerous win-win scenarios for Razorback fans, Jerry Jones
WFAA
Terry Bradshaw’s 744-acre ranch north of DFW is back on the market for $22.5M
THACKERVILLE, Okla. — An Oklahoma ranch north of Dallas-Fort Worth owned by NFL Hall of Famer and Fox Sports analyst Terry Bradshaw is back on the market for $22.5 million after a deal with a would-be buyer was ruled an incompletion. The 744-acre ranch roughly 70 miles north of...
Dallas Observer
Jimmy's Food Store
Jimmy's, of course, is more than a sandwich shop. It's a small grocery store that sells Italian wines, cheeses, snacks and olive oils that's also a full deli selling house-made sausages, sauces, pizzas, lasagnas and meatballs. There is even a wine-tasting room in the back. The freshly prepared sandwiches, such as the Italian sub, muffuletta, Calabrese and Italian beef, are unmatched in Dallas. Seating is limited, lines can be long, and parking is always a challenge, but nothing this good is easy.
Dallas Observer
Cindi's New York Deli and Restaurant
If Dallas had a comfort food spot, this landmark deli would be it. Hungry, tired, anxious? Slide into a booth and dive into the extensive menu that offers everything from pancakes to patty melts, pastrami sandwiches to matzo ball soup. They bake breads, pastries and bagels in-house, all of which are available at the counter to take home. Service is always quick, although they don't mind if you linger. There are four restaurants across North Texas now collectively pulling in 4.5 stars from more than 5,000 reviews. It's legend.
Report says the best empanadas in Texas can be found at this Fort Worth restaurant
We feel an obligation to let you know where in the world you can get the best of any food, and we feel even more inclined to do so when the Lone Star State is involved.
When will the 4 other North Texas H-E-B locations open?
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - While H-E-B just opened its doors in Frisco, there are four other locations in the works for North Texas. The grocer will be opening its Plano location later this fall. The McKinney location, which broke ground earlier this year, will open in late 2023. The Allen location, also currently under construction, is expected to open in late 2023. Mansfield, the most recently announced location, will break ground early in 2023. H-E-B owns several properties across the Metroplex and North Texas, but said there is no timeline or current plans for other stores aside from the locations already announced. "The DFW Metroplex is one of the most competitive markets in the nation and we must be extremely methodical in our approach and planning for new locations," the company said. "We continue to study the market to better understand how to utilize the properties we own throughout the region. This allows us to tailor our stores to best serve the needs of the community. Many sites we've identified will take years to develop, and in some cases, we may decide not to build and end up selling sites."
cravedfw
People’s Choice Wine Tasting Classic Announces Winners at 36th Annual GrapeFest
The 36th Annual GrapeFest hosted the People’s Choice Wine Tasting Classic, sponsored by Classic Chevrolet, a competition of 37 Texas wineries in which festival-goers had the chance to taste 136 of Texas’ finest wines and vote for their favorites. This signature event, located in the Historic Cotton Belt Depot District, is one of the most popular at GrapeFest and is the largest consumer-judged wine competition in the nation.
papercitymag.com
Two New Beer and Food Havens Are Coming to North Texas — Boozie’s Brewery Is a New Name With Plenty of History
Boozie's will roll with the kitschy Nicolas Cage Mural on its back wall. (Photo by Courtney Dabney) Two new brewpubs are opening in North Texas from Bruce Conti, 0ne of the original founders of Wild Acre Brewing, and his new beer team. Conti plans to take over the Camp Bowie Wild Acre space and turn it into Boozie’s Brewery & Gourmet Sandwiches. He is also opening Boozie’s Brewery & TX Fare in Fairview.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
North Texas Community Provides Support for High School Cheerleader After Injury
A North Texas community has provided overwhelming support for a high school cheerleader who suffered a catastrophic injury just a few months ago - and whose spirit is inspiring everyone around her. The steps taken by high school senior Megan Sharkey are both small - and big. A representation of...
This Arlington steakhouse serves up great food with an even better view
Who doesn't love a good view? And with this Arlington steakhouse, you can enjoy high-class food with a killer view of the iconic Six Flags Over Texas.
gptx.org
Grand Prairie Lands Bass Pro Shops and Andretti Indoor Karting
Grand Prairie welcomes the addition of Bass Pro Shops and Andretti Indoor Karting and Games. Each plan to open a new destination attraction in Grand Prairie on the east side of SH 161, just south of IKEA and north of I-20. Andretti Indoor Karting and Games plans a 96,000-square-foot facility...
dallasexpress.com
American Airlines Has Long Way to Go As It Honors Bessie Coleman
American Airlines recently honored black aviator Bessie Coleman by flying an all-black, all-female crew out of Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, marking the 100-year anniversary of her becoming the first black woman to receive a pilot’s license in the United States. Coleman “bravely broke down barriers within the world of aviation and paved the path for many to follow,” the airline stated in a news release.
historynet.com
Who Shot The Iconic ‘Fort Worth Five’ Photo of Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid?
It is one of the most famous photographs in Western history. Five well-dressed outlaws gaze into the camera—two of them destined to be immortalized 69 years later in the Paul Newman–Robert Redford film Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid. They since have been dubbed the “Fort Worth Five,” as they sat for the portrait in a Fort Worth, Texas, studio. But the identity of the photographer and the story of how the picture became a national phenomenon are equal parts myth and misinformation. Interviewed in the August 2008 Wild West, the late Bob McCubbin, a noted collector of Old West photographs and then president of the Wild West History Association, repeated the old canards that the photographer had placed the image “in his studio window” and made copies “for distribution to law enforcement around the country,” neither of which is true. Following is the real story, told for the first time, of how five outlaws came to have their picture taken in a Fort Worth studio on a November day in 1900—and why a sixth man and seventh man were just as important toward making that photograph an icon of Western history.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Preston Hollow Show House Tour Shortened After Neighborhood Dispute
Step inside 9250 Meadowbrook Drive and be prepared to be impressed. The Preston Hollow mansion is the site of this year’s Kips Bay Decorator Show House in Dallas. Designers and architects get two months to transform a home before it opens to the public for tour and raises money for charity.
