Fort Worth, TX

frogsowar.com

TCU Soccer 1, Texas 1: Conference Opening Draw

The 12th-ranked TCU Horned Frog Soccer team opened up Big 12 conference play Thursday night with a hard-fought draw against #25 Texas in front of another huge crowd at Garvey-Rosenthal Stadium. The Frogs were on the front foot right from opening kickoff, as Messiah Bright navigated into the attacking zone...
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

‘It's Dallas vs. Fort Worth’ — A revival, coaching change and clash for the ages in the TCU-SMU feud

DALLAS/FORT WORTH — It’s a complicated week in the metroplex. Per usual, there’s no love lost between Dallas and Fort Worth. Situated just some 30 miles apart, a classic sibling-like rivalry is woven within the fabric of relationship between the cities. It’s the stereotypical glitz, glamor and flashiness of Dallas vs. the rustic facade and simplicity of Fort Worth. Take your pick and pledge your allegiance to one or the other.
FORT WORTH, TX
frogsowar.com

TCU Men’s Basketball Conference Schedule Announced

The Big 12 announced the men’s basketball conference schedule this morning. One early highlight is the conference opener flex time game at home against Texas Tech on New Year’s Eve. Let’s take a look at the conference schedule matchups broken down by December/January and February/March:. December &...
FORT WORTH, TX
Fort Worth, TX
College Sports
City
Fort Worth, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
City
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Sports
Fort Worth, TX
Football
frogsowar.com

TCU Football Injury Report: Week 4

TCU head football coach Sonny Dykes spoke with the media on Tuesday and provided updates on multiple injured players as the Horned Frogs prepare for the Battle of the Iron Skillet this weekend. Perhaps the most unsurprisingly revelation was that quarterback Chandler Morris will not play after sustaining a knee injury against Colorado.
FORT WORTH, TX
Person
Sonny Dykes
Person
Gary Patterson
Dallas Observer

Jimmy's Food Store

Jimmy's, of course, is more than a sandwich shop. It's a small grocery store that sells Italian wines, cheeses, snacks and olive oils that's also a full deli selling house-made sausages, sauces, pizzas, lasagnas and meatballs. There is even a wine-tasting room in the back. The freshly prepared sandwiches, such as the Italian sub, muffuletta, Calabrese and Italian beef, are unmatched in Dallas. Seating is limited, lines can be long, and parking is always a challenge, but nothing this good is easy.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

Cindi's New York Deli and Restaurant

If Dallas had a comfort food spot, this landmark deli would be it. Hungry, tired, anxious? Slide into a booth and dive into the extensive menu that offers everything from pancakes to patty melts, pastrami sandwiches to matzo ball soup. They bake breads, pastries and bagels in-house, all of which are available at the counter to take home. Service is always quick, although they don't mind if you linger. There are four restaurants across North Texas now collectively pulling in 4.5 stars from more than 5,000 reviews. It's legend.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

When will the 4 other North Texas H-E-B locations open?

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - While H-E-B just opened its doors in Frisco, there are four other locations in the works for North Texas. The grocer will be opening its Plano location later this fall. The McKinney location, which broke ground earlier this year, will open in late 2023. The Allen location, also currently under construction, is expected to open in late 2023. Mansfield, the most recently announced location, will break ground early in 2023. H-E-B owns several properties across the Metroplex and North Texas, but said there is no timeline or current plans for other stores aside from the locations already announced. "The DFW Metroplex is one of the most competitive markets in the nation and we must be extremely methodical in our approach and planning for new locations," the company said. "We continue to study the market to better understand how to utilize the properties we own throughout the region. This allows us to tailor our stores to best serve the needs of the community. Many sites we've identified will take years to develop, and in some cases, we may decide not to build and end up selling sites."
FRISCO, TX
#Trash Talk#The Next One#Game Day#American Football#College Football#Horned Frog#Smu#Tcu
cravedfw

People’s Choice Wine Tasting Classic Announces Winners at 36th Annual GrapeFest

The 36th Annual GrapeFest hosted the People’s Choice Wine Tasting Classic, sponsored by Classic Chevrolet, a competition of 37 Texas wineries in which festival-goers had the chance to taste 136 of Texas’ finest wines and vote for their favorites. This signature event, located in the Historic Cotton Belt Depot District, is one of the most popular at GrapeFest and is the largest consumer-judged wine competition in the nation.
TEXAS STATE
papercitymag.com

Two New Beer and Food Havens Are Coming to North Texas — Boozie’s Brewery Is a New Name With Plenty of History

Boozie's will roll with the kitschy Nicolas Cage Mural on its back wall. (Photo by Courtney Dabney) Two new brewpubs are opening in North Texas from Bruce Conti, 0ne of the original founders of Wild Acre Brewing, and his new beer team. Conti plans to take over the Camp Bowie Wild Acre space and turn it into Boozie’s Brewery & Gourmet Sandwiches. He is also opening Boozie’s Brewery & TX Fare in Fairview.
FORT WORTH, TX
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Southern Methodist University
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
gptx.org

Grand Prairie Lands Bass Pro Shops and Andretti Indoor Karting

Grand Prairie welcomes the addition of Bass Pro Shops and Andretti Indoor Karting and Games. Each plan to open a new destination attraction in Grand Prairie on the east side of SH 161, just south of IKEA and north of I-20. Andretti Indoor Karting and Games plans a 96,000-square-foot facility...
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
dallasexpress.com

American Airlines Has Long Way to Go As It Honors Bessie Coleman

American Airlines recently honored black aviator Bessie Coleman by flying an all-black, all-female crew out of Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, marking the 100-year anniversary of her becoming the first black woman to receive a pilot’s license in the United States. Coleman “bravely broke down barriers within the world of aviation and paved the path for many to follow,” the airline stated in a news release.
DALLAS, TX
historynet.com

Who Shot The Iconic ‘Fort Worth Five’ Photo of Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid?

It is one of the most famous photographs in Western history. Five well-dressed outlaws gaze into the camera—two of them destined to be immortalized 69 years later in the Paul Newman–Robert Redford film Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid. They since have been dubbed the “Fort Worth Five,” as they sat for the portrait in a Fort Worth, Texas, studio. But the identity of the photographer and the story of how the picture became a national phenomenon are equal parts myth and misinformation. Interviewed in the August 2008 Wild West, the late Bob McCubbin, a noted collector of Old West photographs and then president of the Wild West History Association, repeated the old canards that the photographer had placed the image “in his studio window” and made copies “for distribution to law enforcement around the country,” neither of which is true. Following is the real story, told for the first time, of how five outlaws came to have their picture taken in a Fort Worth studio on a November day in 1900—and why a sixth man and seventh man were just as important toward making that photograph an icon of Western history.
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Preston Hollow Show House Tour Shortened After Neighborhood Dispute

Step inside 9250 Meadowbrook Drive and be prepared to be impressed. The Preston Hollow mansion is the site of this year’s Kips Bay Decorator Show House in Dallas. Designers and architects get two months to transform a home before it opens to the public for tour and raises money for charity.
DALLAS, TX

