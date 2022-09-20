ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Pavilion Parkway in Newport

NEWPORT, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries on Pavilion Parkway in Newport. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
NEWPORT, KY
wnewsj.com

Clinton-Warren, other departments respond to house fire

A family is safe but part of their split-level residence sustained heavy damage from a Thursday fire that was responded to by Clinton-Warren Joint Fire District (CWJFD) and several mutual aid departments in the area. CWJFD was called to the 100 block of Ward-Koebel Road in eastern Warren County on...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injury on Wooster Pike in Terrace Park

TERRACE PARK, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injury on Wooster Pike in Terrace Park. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
TERRACE PARK, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Cromley Drive in Milford

MILFORD, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Cromley Drive in Milford. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
MILFORD, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries at Dixie Highway and Bishop Avenue in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries at Dixie Highway and Bishop Avenue in Fairfield. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
FAIRFIELD, OH
WLWT 5

Police reopen ramp after earlier overturned semi-truck

CINCINNATI — 2:03 p.m. The ramp from eastbound I-74 to northbound I-75 is reopened after a semi-truck overturned earlier Thursday. Police have closed the ramp from eastbound I-74 to northbound I-75 after a semi-truck flipped onto it's side, Thursday morning. The incident was reported by the Ohio Department of...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Police: 1 dead following shooting in Millvale

CINCINNATI — A man has died following a shooting in Millvale on Friday evening. Officers responded to the 3200 block of Beekman Street, just south of Moosewood around 5:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Police say firefighters tried to save the shooting victim who appeared to be in...
CINCINNATI, OH
WHIO Dayton

Body cam video captures moments first responders arrive at deadly Butler Co. apartment fire

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP — Two of the four children injured in a West Chester fire last weekend have died, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. Crews responded to the Meadow Ridge apartment complex on Aster Park Drive for reports of a fire around 12:20 p.m. Saturday, according to our news partners at WCPO. When they arrived, they found smoke coming from the door and windows of the apartment.
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, OH

