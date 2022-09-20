Read full article on original website
Reports of a crash with injuries on Ferguson Road in West Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Ferguson Road in West Price Hill.
Reports of a crash with injuries on Pavilion Parkway in Newport
NEWPORT, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries on Pavilion Parkway in Newport.
Crew responding to reports of a structure fire on Rochester Avenue in the City of Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Crew responding to reports of a structure fire on Rochester Avenue in the City of Hamilton.
Clinton-Warren, other departments respond to house fire
A family is safe but part of their split-level residence sustained heavy damage from a Thursday fire that was responded to by Clinton-Warren Joint Fire District (CWJFD) and several mutual aid departments in the area. CWJFD was called to the 100 block of Ward-Koebel Road in eastern Warren County on...
Police responding to Mount Washington for reports of a crash involving a school bus on Beechmont Avenue
CINCINNATI — Police responding to Mount Washington for reports of a crash involving a school bus on Beechmont Avenue.
Multiple roads closed around Princeton High School amid police investigation
SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) - Multiple roads are closing around Princeton High School amid a police investigation Friday morning. Dozens of police officers converged on the school off Chester Road adjacent to southbound Interstate 75 shortly after 10 a.m. The high school is on a lockdown, which means no one can...
Reports of a crash with injury on Wooster Pike in Terrace Park
TERRACE PARK, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injury on Wooster Pike in Terrace Park.
Reports of a structure fire on Cromley Drive in Milford
MILFORD, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Cromley Drive in Milford. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk.
Reports of a motorcycle crash with injuries on Dixie Highway in Fort Mitchell
CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky. — Reports of a motorcycle crash with injuries on Dixie Highway in Fort Mitchell.
Reports of a crash with injuries at Dixie Highway and Bishop Avenue in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries at Dixie Highway and Bishop Avenue in Fairfield. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk.
Reports of a crash, building struck on Hamilton Avenue in North College Hill
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash, building struck on Hamilton Avenue in North College Hill.
Overnight fire breaks out at Northern Kentucky trash collecting company
BURLINGTON, Ky. — A fire has broken out overnight at a Northern Kentucky trash collecting company. Best Way Disposal in Burlington has smoke rising from out of the roof. If you're in the area and see flames or smoke, that's where it's from. Best Way is a transfer building...
A crash is blocking a lane and causing delays along I-71/75 in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane along southbound Interstates 71 and 75 in Covington has been cleared by police. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking a lane along the interstate in Covington, Friday afternoon. The left lane along southbound Interstates...
Police reopen ramp after earlier overturned semi-truck
CINCINNATI — 2:03 p.m. The ramp from eastbound I-74 to northbound I-75 is reopened after a semi-truck overturned earlier Thursday. Police have closed the ramp from eastbound I-74 to northbound I-75 after a semi-truck flipped onto it's side, Thursday morning. The incident was reported by the Ohio Department of...
Police: 1 dead following shooting in Millvale
CINCINNATI — A man has died following a shooting in Millvale on Friday evening. Officers responded to the 3200 block of Beekman Street, just south of Moosewood around 5:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Police say firefighters tried to save the shooting victim who appeared to be in...
Crews responding to reports of a structure fire on Vista Lake Drive in Batavia
BATAVIA, Ohio — Crews responding to reports of a structure fire on Vista Lake Drive in Batavia.
2 children dead, 2 remain hospitalized from West Chester Apartment fire
WEST CHESTER — Two of the four children injured in a West Chester apartment fire last weekend have died, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. >>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 4 children taken to hospital after fire in Butler County. Crews responded to the Meadow Ridge apartment complex on Aster...
Police responding to reports of a robbery on Victory Parkway in Walnut Hills
CINCINNATI — Police responding to reports of a robbery on Victory Parkway in Walnut Hills.
Police responding to reports of a crash with injuries on Dixie Highway in Erlanger
ERLANGER, Ky. — Police responding to reports of a crash with injuries on Dixie Highway in Erlanger.
Body cam video captures moments first responders arrive at deadly Butler Co. apartment fire
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP — Two of the four children injured in a West Chester fire last weekend have died, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. Crews responded to the Meadow Ridge apartment complex on Aster Park Drive for reports of a fire around 12:20 p.m. Saturday, according to our news partners at WCPO. When they arrived, they found smoke coming from the door and windows of the apartment.
