96.1 The Breeze

“Get Ready Now” – New York’s Governor Warns Home Owners

The fall is here and much of New York State is already feeling the cooler temperatures. In fact, there are some places in the northern part of New York State that have already sipped in to the 30 degree range! Now is the time to think about the costs to heat your home and Governor Hochul has some advice for you if you own a home.



Hochul moves to address climate change through executive order

An executive order approved Tuesday by Gov. Kathy Hochul will take a series of actions meant to address climate change and help New York state government transition to cleaner forms of energy by 2040. The order includes provisions to streamline efforts at state agencies by setting new environmental performance goals...





What Clayton plans to do with $10M from New York state

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - New York is set to do another round of its economic competition. Communities try for big bucks to improve their downtowns. Clayton wants the money and we learn what’s on the wish list for the village along the St. Lawrence River. Improvements big and...



State rejects animal welfare petition to better regulate fish farms

The state recently rejected a petition from animal welfare groups that seeks to require the Maine Department of Agriculture to more aggressively enforce animal cruelty laws at aquaculture facilities. The Citizen Petition for Rulemaking, which was signed by 152 registered Maine voters, calls on the state agriculture department to adopt...



Vermont officials say they’ve found $20 million extra to keep rental assistance going for some

The state plans to begin engaging with service providers and advocates to figure out how to best target those funds. But Doug Farnham, the deputy secretary of the Agency of Administration, emphasized that the new money still wouldn’t be nearly enough to pay out assistance at prior rates. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont officials say they’ve found $20 million extra to keep rental assistance going for some.




96.1 The Breeze

A New License Plate In New York State

There is nothing like taking a long ride around New York State in the fall. From Buffalo to Long Island, there are some amazing things to see and do. We are blessed here in New York State to have some of the most picturesque views in Autumn. Pumpkin picking, fresh cider and decorating for Halloween are all so fun! But there is something new this fall that some drivers are very excited about.

101.5 WPDH

Can You Legally Mail Cannabis Edibles in New York State?

One day (maybe soon), New York State will be able to sell recreational marijuana, cannabis products, and even edible cannabis products, but until then, do you have to drive to another state to purchase them? Or can these items be mailed to you?. Come on, you buy everything else online...

The Jewish Press

Albany Beat – September 23, 2022

Earlier this month, I wrote an article (“Emotions Over Antisemitism Run High At CUNY,” Sept. 2) about antisemitism at the City University of New York and Brighton Beach-based Kingsborough Community College. In the article I quoted former Assemblyman Dov Hikind, who now runs a nonprofit organization, Americans Against Antisemitism. He took aim at two current state assemblymen who represent two different types of constituencies in Brooklyn neighborhoods. One assemblyman represents the neighborhood where Kingsborough Community College is located and the other represents a mostly religious Jewish community.

103.9 The Breeze

Don’t Throw This Out! New York State Is Mailing Families $100s

As we end September and head into the homestretch of 2022, New Yorkers are feeling an increased amount of stress for upcoming holiday expenses. If you’re worried about how inflation is going to affect your seasonal traditions, make sure to keep an eye on what comes in the mail – New York may be sending you a pleasant surprise.



Almost Half a Million New Yorkers Drinking PFAS-Polluted Water, Left Out of Current and Proposed NYS Protections

Today, advocates urged Governor Hochul and the NYS Department of Health (DOH) to bring New York’s drinking water standards on toxic PFAS in line with new EPA health advisories. They called for current standards on two PFAS chemicals, PFOA and PFOS, and proposed standards on 23 additional PFAS to be lowered to as close to zero as possible. This would ensure that New Yorkers would be directly notified about what’s in their water, and that dangerous contamination would be eliminated.



In-person voting starts in Minnesota, 3 other early states

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — In-person voting for the midterm elections opened Friday in Minnesota, South Dakota, Virginia and Wyoming, kicking off a six-week sprint to Election Day in a landscape that has changed much since the pandemic drove a shift to mail balloting in the 2020 presidential contest. Twenty people...

Hot 99.1

Beware of Bus Cameras in This Upstate NY Town, or You’ll Pay the Price

Waiting for the school bus in the morning: a tradition that spans generations. The vast majority of people in this country can relate to the plight of the school bus rider. Every morning that you would wake up for school, you knew that you had a finite amount of time to get ready, eat breakfast, and be outside at your post and ready for your ride. That bus was on its way, and it was going to leave for school whether you were aboard or not.
Gotham Gazette

Races to Watch in New York’s 2022 General Election

Election Day 2022 is less than two months away and there’s much at stake in New York, both at the state and national levels. After a messy redistricting process led to a bifurcated primary, the general election is well underway for statewide, state legislative, and congressional seats. At the...


