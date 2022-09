Connauton (leg) will participate in an intrasquad scrimmage Friday, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports. Connauton was sidelined to end last season due to a leg injury. The 32-year-old defenseman is in contention for a roster spot, though he's on a two-way deal and will need to prove himself over Cam York to begin the year in the NHL.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO