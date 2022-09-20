ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Turnto10.com

Seekonk police's first comfort dog named 'Mac'

(WJAR) — Meet Seekonk's newest police member!. Mac, an English Lab, is Seekonk's Police Department's third K-9, but their first comfort dog. Officials said he will be working with school resource officers as a comfort dog. Mac did not officially have a name until Friday, after the Department revealed...
SEEKONK, MA
Turnto10.com

Driver suffers seizure before car smashes into West Warwick building

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — A scary afternoon for a West Warwick business as a car crashes into their garage door. The car crashed into Santilli Construction at Aster and River streets Friday afternoon. The 19-year-old driver had a seizure before the crash. His girlfriend, Sienna Lachance, said it...
WEST WARWICK, RI
Crime & Safety
City
ABC6.com

2nd body found inside former Woonsocket mayor’s home identified

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health said Friday the second body that was found inside of former Woonsocket Mayor Susan Menard’s home earlier this week has been identified. The Medical Examiners Office said Daniel Grabowski was one of the two bodies recovered from Menard’s...
WOONSOCKET, RI
Turnto10.com

Woman, 26, found shot to death in Taunton apartment

TAUNTON, Mass. (WJAR) — The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday that a 26-year-old woman was found shot to death in Taunton. Prosecutors said Taunton police received a 911 call at about 11 p.m. Wednesday from someone at an apartment on Tremont Street about a woman with a gunshot wound.
TAUNTON, MA
Turnto10.com

Florida man accused of ditching bills at Aquidneck Island restaurants

(WJAR) — A Florida man was arrested on Friday in connection with several dine-and-dash incidents around Aquidneck Island. Middletown police said 58-year-old Anthony Addesa of Palm Beach, Florida is accused of ditching the bill at at least three restaurants in Portsmouth and Middletown. Police said Addesa allegedly left Ida's...
MIDDLETOWN, RI
Turnto10.com

Three sent to hospital in South Kingstown crash

(WJAR) — A crash in South Kingstown sent three individuals to the hospital on Thursday. Police said a car hit a tree on Stony Fort Road on Thursday afternoon. According to police, the injuries of the three occupants were not significant. Police Chief Matt Moynihan told NBC 10 speed...
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC6.com

3 arrested after assaulting judge in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police said a judge was assaulted Wednesday morning. The incident happened at about 9:30 a.m. on College and South Main streets. Maj. Davide Lapatin told ABC 6 News that the judge, whose name wasn’t immediately released, was reversing into a parking spot when he tapped a car with three people in it.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Death of U.S. Marine veteran ruled a homicide

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — It was the murder nobody knew about except for the suspected killer. Providence police revealed the death of a retired United States Marine was a homicide on Wednesday. Providence Police Major David Lapatin said 75-year-old Robert Fountaine was killed inside his home on Ethan Street...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

2 hospitalized after chemical spill in Pawtucket

(WJAR) — Two individuals were hospitalized following a chemical spill in Pawtucket Friday morning. The Pawtucket Fire Department responded to the Fairlawn Lofts on 595 Mineral Spring Avenue for the hazmat incident. The department says as crews responded to a medical call, the first responders immediately smelled chlorine. Crews...
PAWTUCKET, RI

