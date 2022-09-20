Read full article on original website
Seekonk police's first comfort dog named 'Mac'
(WJAR) — Meet Seekonk's newest police member!. Mac, an English Lab, is Seekonk's Police Department's third K-9, but their first comfort dog. Officials said he will be working with school resource officers as a comfort dog. Mac did not officially have a name until Friday, after the Department revealed...
Police arrest man accused of running out on restaurant tabs
Anthony Addesa, 58, of Palm Beach, Florida, was nabbed in Woonsocket Friday based on charges filed in Middletown.
Driver suffers seizure before car smashes into West Warwick building
WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — A scary afternoon for a West Warwick business as a car crashes into their garage door. The car crashed into Santilli Construction at Aster and River streets Friday afternoon. The 19-year-old driver had a seizure before the crash. His girlfriend, Sienna Lachance, said it...
2nd body found inside former Woonsocket mayor’s home identified
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health said Friday the second body that was found inside of former Woonsocket Mayor Susan Menard’s home earlier this week has been identified. The Medical Examiners Office said Daniel Grabowski was one of the two bodies recovered from Menard’s...
Woman accused in January death of Boston Police officer appears in court
DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Mansfield woman accused of backing her SUV into her boyfriend and killing him was back in court on Thursday. Defense attorneys for Karen Read asked a judge in Dedham to have evidence in the case preserved for independent, forensic testing. Read has pled not guilty...
Mansfield Woman Appears in Court in Police Officer Boyfriend's Death
A woman accused of hitting a her boyfriend, a Boston police officer, with her car and leaving him to die in the snow in Canton, Massachusetts, this January appeared in court Thursday to present a new theory to clear her name. Karen Read's attorneys argued there was a large-scale coverup...
Westport superintendent puts armed officers in each building for second year
WESTPORT, Mass. (WJAR) — Westport's school superintendent is putting armed officers in each of the district's buildings for the second year in a row. Superintendent Thomas Aubin started the program after the shooting at a school in Uvalde, Texas. Like the rest of the world, Aubin watched in horror...
Woman, 26, found shot to death in Taunton apartment
TAUNTON, Mass. (WJAR) — The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday that a 26-year-old woman was found shot to death in Taunton. Prosecutors said Taunton police received a 911 call at about 11 p.m. Wednesday from someone at an apartment on Tremont Street about a woman with a gunshot wound.
Florida man accused of ditching bills at Aquidneck Island restaurants
(WJAR) — A Florida man was arrested on Friday in connection with several dine-and-dash incidents around Aquidneck Island. Middletown police said 58-year-old Anthony Addesa of Palm Beach, Florida is accused of ditching the bill at at least three restaurants in Portsmouth and Middletown. Police said Addesa allegedly left Ida's...
1 of 2 decomposed bodies found in Rhode Island home identified as former mayor
WOONSOCKET, R.I. — One of two badly decomposed bodies found in a home in Rhode Island earlier this week has been identified as a former mayor. Woonsocket police officers responded Monday to the Marian Lane home of Susan Menard, the city’s longtime mayor. While inside the home, officers...
Three sent to hospital in South Kingstown crash
(WJAR) — A crash in South Kingstown sent three individuals to the hospital on Thursday. Police said a car hit a tree on Stony Fort Road on Thursday afternoon. According to police, the injuries of the three occupants were not significant. Police Chief Matt Moynihan told NBC 10 speed...
3 arrested after assaulting judge in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police said a judge was assaulted Wednesday morning. The incident happened at about 9:30 a.m. on College and South Main streets. Maj. Davide Lapatin told ABC 6 News that the judge, whose name wasn’t immediately released, was reversing into a parking spot when he tapped a car with three people in it.
Suspect charged with murdering Providence man, 75
Robert Ayers, 44, was arraigned Tuesday on charges of first-degree murder and burglary.
Death of U.S. Marine veteran ruled a homicide
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — It was the murder nobody knew about except for the suspected killer. Providence police revealed the death of a retired United States Marine was a homicide on Wednesday. Providence Police Major David Lapatin said 75-year-old Robert Fountaine was killed inside his home on Ethan Street...
Officers find stolen items inside Portsmouth man’s home
Police arrested a Portsmouth man Wednesday after several items reported stolen were found inside his home.
School bus hits large pothole in Providence
Some students were seen being transported from the scene in ambulances, while others were put on a different school bus.
61-year old Boston man, career criminal, sentenced for kidnapping of Wendy’s employee
“A 61-year-old Boston man with a lengthy record of convictions who kidnapped and robbed a Seekonk Wendy’s employee was sentenced to lie in prison today after being convicted following a week-long trial in Fall River Superior Court. Todd Johnson was convicted by a jury of his pers of armed...
2 hospitalized after chemical spill in Pawtucket
(WJAR) — Two individuals were hospitalized following a chemical spill in Pawtucket Friday morning. The Pawtucket Fire Department responded to the Fairlawn Lofts on 595 Mineral Spring Avenue for the hazmat incident. The department says as crews responded to a medical call, the first responders immediately smelled chlorine. Crews...
