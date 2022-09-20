ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warriors' Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole land in top-10 for CBS Sports SG rankings

By Tommy Call III
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Coming off a run to the title, the Golden State Warriors depth chart is riddled with talent. Yet, no position may be deeper than the guard spot.

The stature of Golden State’s star power-driven backcourt was on full display in CBS Sports’ latest position rankings. With Steph Curry sitting at No. 1 in the point guard rankings, a pair of Warriors landed in the top 10 of CBS Sports’ shooting guard scale.

Both Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole were ranked in the top 10 at shooting guard. Coming off a breakout season, Poole cracked the top 10 at No. 9.

Via CBS Sports Colin Ward-Henninger:

Poole’s poor on-ball defense was exposed in the playoffs, but he still managed to make an imprint in the NBA Finals. Only 10 players averaged more than 22 points per 36 minutes on better than 59.5 percent true shooting last season, and the 23-year-old is the only one who isn’t a multi-time All-Star. — Colin Ward-Henninger

On the way to his best season in the NBA, the third-year guard helped fuel Golden State’s run to a championship with a career-best 18.5 points on 44.8% shooting from the field and 36.4% shooting from beyond the arc. Poole added 2.9 assists and 2.6 rebounds in 30 minutes per contest.

Thompson came in two spots ahead of Poole at No. 7 on the list that ranked 22 shooting guards from around the NBA.

Thompson will be able to shoot for the rest of his life, but the biggest question is whether he can return to the All-Defense level stopper he was before the injuries. — Colin Ward-Henninger

Read the full list of rankings via CBS Sports here.

After a two-season layoff due to major injuries, Thompson made his highly-anticipated return to action during the 2021-22 campaign. In 32 games, 20.4 points on 42.9% shooting from the field and 38.5% shooting from deep with 3.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 29.4 minutes per game.

Poole and Thompson will rejoin Curry and the Warriors on the court at the start of training camp on Sep. 24.

This post originally appeared on Warriors Wire! Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

