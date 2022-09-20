ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fans rejoice as ‘Andor’ fixes the biggest problem with ‘Star Wars’

The super-sized three-part premiere of Andor just landed on Disney Plus this Wednesday, and Star Wars fans are on cloud (city) nine. It’s no secret that much of the Mouse House era of the saga has disappointed the not-so-faithful fandom. Sure, The Mandalorian was a big W, but the goofier elements of the likes of The Book of Boba Fett, The Rise of Skywalker and even Obi-Wan Kenobi have dragged down the quality in the eyes of many.
Reba McEntire is excited to turn to the dark side on ‘Big Sky’

Fans are looking forward to seeing country music megastar Reba McEntire join the cast of Big Sky for its third season, but they better not expect her to break out into “I’m A Survivor.” In fact, according to the Reba star herself, they shouldn’t even count on seeing Reba.
Horror fans bring a vampire flick remembered for the wrong reasons out of the shadows

Vampires are one of the most commonly utilized creatures of the night in horror films, with the blood-suckers constantly finding a way into cinemas. There’s been countless uses for vampires since they were popularized on-screen by German expressionist horror film Nosferatu in 1922. Then came the trope of sexy vampires, and a forgotten sexy vampire film from 2002 has just seen a revival thanks to Reddit. Queen of the Damned was utterly rejected at release, but is currently being re-evaluated by Reddit users.
Latest Marvel News: ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ breaks the weirdest MCU record as fans unthinkably praise the franchise’s biggest failure

Look out, here comes your daily Marvel news roundup! Hopefully you read that to the tune of the ’60s Spider-Man theme, because it’s been something of a Spidey-skewing day today as webheads have realized that No Way Home earned itself another very peculiar record that none of us noticed before. Meanwhile, on the eve of the next episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, we’re being told to expect the unexpected.
A severely underappreciated and vicious thriller gets backed to the hilt

For a film that boasted a raft of talented stars, a high concept premise that combined several wildly popular genres, and almost unanimously positive reviews, it’s nothing short of a tragedy that writer and director Jeremy Saulnier’s Green Room didn’t make more of a splash than it did back in April of 2016.
‘Yellowstone’s prequel ‘1923’ adds another star power cast member

Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone universe continues to grow with new cast announcements for the upcoming prequel, 1923. The series is packed full of star power already, with leading actors Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren taking on Dutton family roles. Who else is making a splash in 1923? It was announced...
‘She-Hulk’ just destroyed all hope of a long-awaited superhero team ever entering the MCU

It’s fair to say that this week’s sixth episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law came as something of a disappointment to fans, as it sidestepped the major Daredevil tease of the last episode to serve up a, in Jen’s words, “self-contained wedding episode.” Episode 6 was even more of a blow than most probably realized, though, as it actually just wiped out our last flicker of hope that a long-awaited superhero team could ever assemble in the MCU.
Adam Sandler offers a thoughtful response to people who don’t like his movies

Adam Sandler, the Sandman himself (sorry, Tom Sturridge!) is perhaps among the most colorfully divisive figures in the world of entertainment, mostly for good reasons that spill into bad ones. The 56-year-old comedian and actor is best known for two things; a tendency to cast his friends and family in films (think Kevin James, Rob Schneider, and David Spade, among others), and his iconic, if sometimes grating portrayal of a specific type of character.
Jeff Garlin reveals his struggle with bipolar disorder ahead of his character being killed off on ‘The Goldbergs’ premiere

The Goldbergs premiered its 10th season on Wednesday night, which saw family matriarch Murray Goldberg, formerly played by actor and comedian Jeff Garlin, killed off. Garlin’s exit comes following allegations of on-set misconduct on the ABC sitcom. Just hours before The Goldbergs‘ season premiere, the 60-year-old actor opened up...
A hefty box office bomb that eventually turned a profit impales the streaming charts

It sums up the pandemic era in a nutshell that one of the year’s best and most widely-acclaimed movies ended up flopping at the box office, only to eventually turn a profit almost five months after its initial release by virtue of strong on-demand and home video sales. At the time, though, Robert Eggers must have been in a state of despair that The Northman never took off.
A modern horror favorite is still causing sleepless nights years later

The new wave of horror is still haunting audiences, and fans are still haunted by one of the last decade’s best films in The Witch. Subtitled A New-England Folktale, The Witch sees horror go back down to its bare bones and flex its creative muscle. Set in the 1630s, it sees a clash of faith as a Puritan family is inundated with unspeakable horrors from just beyond their farmland. Heavily influenced by director Robert Eggers’ love of folklore, it’s become a modern favorite.
Insane MCU theory suggest Doctor Strange deliberately let Thanos win just so Tony Stark would die

There are always insane theories on Reddit, but this one might take the cake when it comes to the MCU. In Avengers: Infinity War, Doctor Strange looked into the future and saw 14,600,005 outcomes for the upcoming battle against Thanos, and in only one version did they win. This version required Tony Stark to sacrifice himself by taking on all the infinity stones and erasing Thanos and his army from existence, the toll of which was too much for his body to handle. Now a fan has the crazy idea that Strange picked a future that would assure Stark’s death.
‘Andor’ showrunner deftly dodges questions on the returning Saw Gerrera

We’re a quarter of the way through Andor as of its three-episode debut on Disney Plus earlier this week, and by all accounts, the show seems to be firing on cylinders. The pre-Rebellion Star Wars universe is a fascinating if terrifying setting and protagonist Cassian Andor has a brand-new space to breathe alongside the many new characters we’ve been introduced to.
A petrifying procedural holds up the supernatural arm of the law on Netflix

Hard-boiled thrillers, police procedurals, and anything with supernatural shenanigans are three eminently popular forms of storytelling in their own right, so it made sense that the three would eventually be combined in a feature film, with director Malik Vitthal’s Body Cam the end result. While the high concept pitch...
Diego Luna opens up on Cassian Andor’s recurring murderous tendencies

Disney Plus has now given Star Wars fans Andor after a long wait. The show’s first three episodes are available, revealing a grittier side of the galaxy, with star Diego Luna explaining just why his character is so willing to snuff out some lives. The 42-year-old reveals the motivations...
Allison Janney opens up on becoming an unlikely action hero in Netflix thriller ‘Lou’

When asked to picture an action film star, some folks may raise an eyebrow if you were to ever suggest an actress over 60 years of age. By immediately following up with the stipulation that said actress is specifically Academy Award winner Allison Janney, however, you’re sure to be met with nods of understanding and agreement; Janney is, after all, a goddess among humans whose malleable range is finally setting her in the aforementioned role.
