Read full article on original website
Related
News Channel Nebraska
#1 Wildcats one win from matching school record win streak after sweeping #4 St. Cloud State
ST. CLOUD, Minn. -- The top-ranked Wayne State volleyball team is now 15-0, one win from matching the 2010 team's school-record winning streak, after a straight sets win over fourth-ranked St. Cloud State. Kelsie Cada and Taya Beller combined for 30 of Wayne State’s 43 kills to propel the Wildcats...
News Channel Nebraska
Bluejays fly high with 58-6 win over the Blue Devils in Wayne
That's how longs it been since the Pierce Bluejays fell to the Wayne Blue Devils, as the story repeated itself on the field Friday night in Northeast Nebraska. Pierce rolled into Wayne with a 4-0 record, flaunting a dominant burst of scoring and stout defense in each game this year, meanwhile the Blue Devils captured its first win against Raymond Central in the prior week.
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk Hy-Vee East employee wins Legendary Customer Service Award
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A supermarket in northeast Nebraska honored one of its employees on Friday. Mary Magana, a customer service employee at Hy-Vee East in Norfolk, is a recipient of this year's Hy-Vee Legendary Customer Service Award. The award is given to 15 employees each year out of a total...
kscj.com
THREE SIOUX CITY SCHOOLS ON LOCKOUT FRIDAY MORNING
THREE WESTSIDE SIOUX CITY SCHOOLS WERE PLACED ON LOCKOUT FRIDAY MORNING AFTER A STUDENT AT WEST HIGH SCHOOL NOTIFIED SCHOOL ADMINISTRATION AND THE SIOUX CITY POLICE OF A VEILED THREAT THAT WAS POSTED ON SOCIAL MEDIA. OUT OF AN ABUNDANCE OF CAUTION, THE DISTRICT IMPLEMENTED A LOCKOUT AROUND 8:30 A.M.,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sioux City Journal
Siouxland's Top 50 Restaurants
We know they have an endless buffet but why do we spend 90 percent of our time in the dessert section? Wait, is that just us?. Come for the coffee, stick around for the out-of-this-world Puffle! What's a Puffle? It's a tricked-out waffle that's popular in Hong Kong street stalls. Somehow, they've become a specialty at High Ground.
News Channel Nebraska
Slama discusses voter ID ahead of November ballot
NORFOLK, Neb. -- With voter ID now on Nebraska's November ballot, one senator from southeast Nebraska is touring the state urging its approval. On Wednesday, Nebraska Senator Julie Slama came to Norfolk, where she discussed voter ID with the Madison County GOP. Slama is also the spokeswoman for citizens for...
Nebraska man dies after motorcycle crash in Wayne
Police in Wayne, Nebraska reported that a motorcyclist died following a crash at an intersection.
News Channel Nebraska
Prokopec receives award honoring service to Columbus community
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- A Columbus nurse is receiving recognition from her employer for exemplary service to her community. Carrie Prokopec, a nurse in Columbus Community Hospital’s emergency department, recently won the Service Over Self award. The award recognizes hospital staff who volunteer in Columbus and the surrounding communities. It...
IN THIS ARTICLE
News Channel Nebraska
Trooper finds, rescues cat in ditch in Dodge County
FREMONT, Neb. -- A Nebraska State Trooper had an unexpected ride-along on Thursday. Trooper Kyle McAcy found a kitten in a ditch while on duty. According to the NSP Twitter account, the kitten was named Winslow by McAcy. The cat received the name because Winslow was the closest town at the time McAcy discovered the kitten.
News Channel Nebraska
Sheriff: One person injured in Friday morning crash west of Wayne
WAYNE, Neb. -- A crash in Wayne County shut down traffic on Highway 35 Friday morning. Multiple emergency responders from various locations in the county responded to the accident approximately five miles miles west of Wayne on Highway 35. Wayne County Sheriff Jason Dwinell said in an email Friday morning...
North Sioux City dispensary will keep license
A medical marijuana dispensary in North Sioux City will be able to keep its state license even though the facility violates city rules defining where dispensaries can be located.
thebestmix1055.com
Authorities capture Chad Hooker
A Fremont man who was wanted by Dodge County authorities is now in custody. Dodge County Sheriff Bob Reynolds said Chad Hooker, 46, was taken into custody Tuesday by Carter Lake (Iowa) police and the Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office. There was a Dodge County warrant out for Hooker. On...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Channel Nebraska
Schuyler man indicted for allegedly producing fake social security cards
OMAHA, Neb. -- A 26-year-old Schuyler man has been indicted in federal court for allegedly providing fraudulent social security cards. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell announced Thursday that Werner Monterroso-Monterroso was named in a five-count indictment related to his alleged involvement in providing fake social security cards and other counterfeit documentation from April through August of this year.
Woman arrested after causing commotion at Norfolk businesses, police say
A woman was arrested in Norfolk on Monday morning after she allegedly disturbed business employees and made a mess.
WOWT
Dodge County Sheriff identifies body found on Highway 275
FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office provides an update on a body found Thursday. Thursday around 2:30 p.m. authorities were notified of a possible dead body on Highway 275, south of Morningside Road near Fremont. According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the body was first...
Sioux City dog attack leaves man with ‘significant injuries;’ Authorities looking for dog, woman
Authorities are looking for a woman or the dog she was walking after the dog attacked a man Tuesday morning.
WOWT
Dodge County authorities investigating body found on Highway 275
FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities in Dodge County on Thursday afternoon were investigating a fatality on Highway 275 near Fremont. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that construction crews discovered a body on the highway south of Morningside Road. “This incident is currently under investigation...
kscj.com
CITY POLICE INVESTIGATE A-T-M CASH THEFT
SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE SEARCHING FOR SUSPECTS RESPONSIBLE FOR STEALING CASH OUT OF A BANK’S A-T-M EARLY THIS MORNING. POLICE WERE CALLED TO THE BANK LOCATED AT 2401 HAMILTON BOULEVARD AROUND 1:30 A.M. INVESTIGATORS SAY THE A-T-M WAS DAMAGED AND CASH WAS REMOVED FROM IT. THE VEHICLE USED IN...
News Channel Nebraska
Two Norfolk residents arrested after reported drug discovery in apartment
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Two people were arrested on drug charges after Norfolk Police reportedly found drugs in an apartment Monday night. At approximately 8:45 p.m., Norfolk Police responded to an apartment in the 1300 block of East Grove Avenue after receiving a complaint alleging the that there was the smell of marijuana coming from their apartment.
Comments / 0