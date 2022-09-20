ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, AR

Sugar Bears drop hard fought match with Kennesaw State

Kennesaw, Ga. – Central Arkansas dropped a tough matchup at Kennesaw State in five sets. With the loss, UCA falls to 0-2 in ASUN play. The first set went to the Owls, as they took advantage of an early lead and never surrendered the lead for the rest of the set. UCA went on a 4-0 run late in the set, but it was too late, as Kennesaw State secured the set by a score of 25-18.
Women's Soccer Takes on Lipscomb in Sunday Matinee

CONWAY, Ark. – Continuing to make its way through the ASUN schedule, the Central Arkansas women's soccer team prepares to take on Lipscomb on Sunday. Facing last season's ASUN champion, the Bears take on the Bisons at 1 p.m. at the Bill Stephens Track and Soccer Complex. The Bears...
UCA GROUND GAME STRUGGLES IN 35-27 LOSS

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. _ The University of Central Arkansas' vaunted running game was stymied Saturday afternoon in a 35-27 loss to the Southeast Missouri Redhawks in non-conference action at Houck Stadium. The Bears (1-3) were held to just 16 rushing yards and one touchdown, a 1-yard plunge by sophomore Darius...
Sugar Bears fall to Jacksonville State

Jacksonville, Ala. – Central Arkansas got off to a bit of a rocky start in ASUN conference play on Friday night, losing to Jacksonville State in four sets. In the first set, Jacksonville State threw a haymaker, and UCA just couldn't recover, as the Gamecocks got out to a 7-1 lead. Once the Gamecocks took the lead, they wouldn't relent, keeping their foot on the gas the whole way, racing past the Sugar Bears to a 25-11 first set victory.
Bears Remain on Road for ASUN Match Against Hatters

CONWAY, Ark. – Still on the road for a third-straight game, the Central Arkansas men's soccer team heads to the Sunshine State for an ASUN matchup against Stetson on Saturday. Kickoff against the Hatters is set for 6 p.m. CT in DeLand, Fla. Currently sitting with a 3-3-1 overall...
UCA ON THE ROAD AGAIN AT SEMO

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. _ The University of Central Arkansas Bears will hit the road for a third consecutive week on Saturday when they take on the Southeast Missouri Redhawks at 2 p.m. at Houck Stadium. The Bears (1-2), fresh off a 31-16 victory over the Idaho State Bengals last Saturday...
