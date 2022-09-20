Kennesaw, Ga. – Central Arkansas dropped a tough matchup at Kennesaw State in five sets. With the loss, UCA falls to 0-2 in ASUN play. The first set went to the Owls, as they took advantage of an early lead and never surrendered the lead for the rest of the set. UCA went on a 4-0 run late in the set, but it was too late, as Kennesaw State secured the set by a score of 25-18.

CONWAY, AR ・ 21 HOURS AGO