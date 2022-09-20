Read full article on original website
Related
beckershospitalreview.com
Hospitals seeking CIOs, chief digital officers, IT talent
Below are eight hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking IT talent. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian (Lake Forest, Calif.) is seeking a director IT architect and tech services. Marshfield (Wis.) Clinic Health System...
JOBS・
beckershospitalreview.com
Boston Medical, Stanford, 8 other systems seeking supply chain leaders
Here are 10 health systems and hospitals that posted job listings seeking supply chain expertise in the last week. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order. 1. Boston Medical Center. a director of supply chain...
beckershospitalreview.com
Workers at Missouri hospitals fired following company takeover
Workers at Audrain Community Hospital in Mexico, Mo., and Callaway Community Hospital in Fulton, Mo., were fired after a Texas-based company took over the facilities from Kansas City, Mo.-based Noble Health, Kaiser Health News reported Sept. 22. Workers learned they were being fired in early September. "This is to inform...
beckershospitalreview.com
Yale New Haven Health cuts 155 jobs
Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health has eliminated 155 management positions from its nearly 30,000-person workforce. The health system is laying off 72 employees and eliminating 83 vacant positions, a spokesperson told Becker's Hospital Review. The cuts were attributed to financial pressures. "Like hospitals and health systems throughout the nation, the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
beckershospitalreview.com
9 women on the move in healthcare
The following executive moves made by women have been reported by or shared with Becker's since Sept. 16:. 1. Shannon Bradley was named the first chief diversity and inclusion officer at Keck Medicine of the University of California in Los Angeles. 2. Jill Owens was appointed president of the Olean,...
beckershospitalreview.com
10 states spending the most, least on mental health services
Maine - $345.36. Idaho was found to spend the least on mental health services at $32.77 per capita. The study also found that Utah had the highest percentage of adults with mental health issues and New Jersey had the lowest percentage.
beckershospitalreview.com
US healthcare workers walk off the job: 14 strikes in 2022
Healthcare workers have participated in labor strikes across the U.S., citing concerns about staffing, patient care, working conditions and employee retention. Fourteen strikes reported by Becker's Hospital Review this year:. 1. Members of the Windham Federation of Nurses Local 5041 began a two-day strike Sept. 22 at Hartford HealthCare's Windham...
beckershospitalreview.com
CVS Health joins bidding war for Cano Health
CVS Health has joined the bidding war for primary care company Cano Health, Bloomberg reported Sept. 22. According to people familiar with the matter, Cano Health is looking to sell its company, and CVS is among several potential buyers putting in bids. Among the potential bidders is Humana. According to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
beckershospitalreview.com
R1 RCM in the headlines: 6 recent developments
From health system partnerships to its acquisition of Cloudmed, here are six headlines about R1 RCM Becker's has covered since June 21. Capital One Commercial Bank said Sept. 7 that it was the joint lead arranger for an amended and restated credit facility for R1 RCM. The facility increased R1 RCM's borrowing capacity from $1.2 billion to $2.3 billion, according to a Capital One news release emailed to Becker's. R1 is using the increased borrowing capacity for its $4.1 billion purchase of healthcare revenue recovery provider and consultant Cloudmed. The company is also using the facility to refinance its existing debt.
beckershospitalreview.com
General Catalyst's Daryl Tol on what the VC firm looks for in hospital partnerships
Daryl Tol has gotten an upfront look at healthcare's digital shift from both the hospital C-suite and as a venture capitalist. Mr. Tol, the former president and CEO of the Central Florida division of Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth, is now head of health assurance for General Catalyst. "There was so...
beckershospitalreview.com
Spectrum Health, Memorial Hermann invest in cost-cycle company SpendMend
Spectrum Health Ventures, part of Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Spectrum Health, and Houston-based Memorial Hermann Health System have invested in tech-based cost-cycle company SpendMend, the firm said Sept. 22. "Controlling costs is arguably the biggest challenge facing health systems across the country today," Scott McLean, managing director at Spectrum Health Ventures,...
beckershospitalreview.com
CommonSpirit posts $1.3B annual operating loss
CommonSpirit Health, a 142-hospital system based in Chicago, reported a loss for the 12 months ended June 30, according to financial documents released Sept. 23. CommonSpirit, formed through the 2019 merger of San Francisco-based Dignity Health and Englewood, Colo.-based Catholic Health Initiatives, saw revenues increase 2 percent year over year to $33.9 billion in the most recent fiscal year.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
beckershospitalreview.com
Women’s financial health at a 5-year low, survey says
A recent survey conducted by Ellevest, a women-centered financial company, found that money is women's top cause of stress. The research said 59 percent of women are concerned about money more than once a week and 43 percent are stressed at least once a day. Only 14 percent feel prepared for a recession.
beckershospitalreview.com
As new vaccines emerge, some health systems are re-evaluating worker requirements
Throughout the pandemic, hospitals and health systems have implemented COVID-19 vaccination requirements for employees, citing a need to protect patients, workers and the communities they serve. The list continued to grow once CMS announced its vaccination mandate covering healthcare facilities participating in Medicare and Medicaid. Now, health systems continue to update their policies as the virus situation changes and additional vaccines become available.
beckershospitalreview.com
Companies are ditching the corner office for executive workspaces
Amid changes to office setups during the pandemic to accommodate new work arrangements, some companies are swapping the corner office for executive work spaces, Fortune reported Sept. 22. The corner office has typically been reserved for the most senior executives, such as CEOs. It allows for privacy and is often...
beckershospitalreview.com
Ohio medical center ending labor and delivery services
Cleveland-based University Hospitals plans to consolidate labor and delivery services from Ravenna, Ohio-based UH Portage Medical Center to Chardon, Ohio-based UH Geauga Medical Center, according to a Sept. 23 news release. Persistent workforce shortages and declining volumes are cited as reasons for the consolidation. The transition will take effect on...
beckershospitalreview.com
How VR is helping Novant Health employees tackle polarizing discussions
Novant Health has partnered with VR provider Moth+Flame to launch a VR-based leadership development training for nonclinical and clinical leaders. Using Moth+Flame's Promise platform, the health system's leaders learned to apply empathetic listening techniques in polarizing discussions. The aim was to have employees understand and navigate the barriers and solutions to garnering inclusion and advancing communication in the workplace, according to a Sept. 21 press release.
beckershospitalreview.com
Claro Healthcare to join Kaufman Hall
Chicago-based Claro Healthcare entered a definitive agreement to join healthcare and higher education management consulting firm Kaufman, Hall & Associates, according to a Sept. 22 news release. Claro Healthcare provides clinical documentation, hospital operations, and mid-revenue cycle analysis. Kaufman, Hall & Associates provides hospitals and health systems with management consulting...
beckershospitalreview.com
Oracle to 'rewrite' VA's Cerner EHR system amid outages
An Oracle executive in charge of the VA EHR modernization project said the company intends to rewrite the Cerner system as a new, cloud-based application for the Department of Veterans Affairs, the Spokesman-Review reported Sept. 21. At a House hearing Sept. 20, Oracle Executive Vice President Mike Sicilia said Oracle...
beckershospitalreview.com
82% of young workers say 'quiet quitting' is appealing, survey finds
In recent months, the term "quiet quitting" has gained traction on social media, referring to a phenomenon in which workers to reduce their enthusiasm at work and stick to the minimum expectations of their role. The exact phrase has particularly caught on among younger workers, with 82 percent of millennials and Generation Z workers saying that the concept appeals to them, according to a new study.
Comments / 0