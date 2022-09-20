From health system partnerships to its acquisition of Cloudmed, here are six headlines about R1 RCM Becker's has covered since June 21. Capital One Commercial Bank said Sept. 7 that it was the joint lead arranger for an amended and restated credit facility for R1 RCM. The facility increased R1 RCM's borrowing capacity from $1.2 billion to $2.3 billion, according to a Capital One news release emailed to Becker's. R1 is using the increased borrowing capacity for its $4.1 billion purchase of healthcare revenue recovery provider and consultant Cloudmed. The company is also using the facility to refinance its existing debt.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO