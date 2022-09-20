ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US News and World Report

Beyond Meat Eliminates Supply Chain Chief Role After Exec Steps Down

(Reuters) - Beyond Meat Inc said on Friday it would eliminate the role of chief supply chain officer after Bernie Adcock notified he would step down from the role, effective Sept. 30. The plant-based meat producer said interim chief operating officer and senior vice president of manufacturing operations, Jonathan Nelson,...
AGRICULTURE
TechCrunch

A Strava co-founder races into a lucrative market – lending against life insurance

The serial entrepreneur joined activity and fitness tracking platform Strava as a co-founder in 2009 to lead engineering as CTO. He spent eight years there, and as of its most recent raise in 2020, Strava had reached 70 million members globally and amassed an almost cult-like following from its users, which include professional runners seeking to track their progress.
BUSINESS
Black Enterprise

McKinsey Announces Its 1B Business Accelerator For Black-Owned Retail Brands In the U.S.

McKinsey, a global management consulting firm, has announced its Next 1B business acceleration program for Black-owned consumer and retail brands. According to a McKinsey release, the program is eyeing the next Black Unicorn, startups with valuations of a billion dollars or more. The consulting firm reports in the last decade, less than five Black brands have reached the unicorn milestone.
RETAIL
The Associated Press

JCPenney Expands JCPenney Beauty Presence with Nationwide In-Store Rollout Starting Next Month

LEWISVILLE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2022-- Today, JCPenney announced its plans to debut JCPenney Beauty in its stores nationwide, following the initial introduction of the retailer-owned beauty experience in fall 2021 and its recent online expansion. The national rollout builds on the flagship partnership with thirteen lune, a first of its kind, e-commerce destination designed to inspire the discovery of BIPOC-founded beauty brands that resonate with people of all colors. Championing the beauty of inclusion, thirteen lune’s presence will be spotlighted in stores across the country and comprises roughly 20 percent of the JCPenney Beauty assortment. JCPenney Beauty celebrates its diverse customers’ unique selves by making inclusive beauty products widely accessible via assortment, availability, and price point. Paired with its more than 600 fully rebranded JCPenney Salons and vast range of private and national apparel, JCPenney offers the ultimate one-stop shopping destination for beauty and fashion lovers.
RETAIL
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Marco’s Pizza names Gerardo Flores chief development officer

Gerardo Flores has been named chief development officer of Marco’s Pizza. Flores will be responsible for developing U.S. and international growth strategies, streamlining the development process and driving expansion. Flores has nearly 20 years of experience in top-level leadership roles in the franchise industry. Most recently, he served as...
OHIO STATE
The Associated Press

Hestan Welcomes New National Service Manager

ANAHEIM, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- Hestan is proud to welcome Jaime Herrera as National Service Manager. With more than 26 years of experience, Herrera offers expertise in service management, sales-driven support, technical troubleshooting, product training and customer satisfaction. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005735/en/ Hestan is proud to announce Jaime Herrera has joined Hestan as the National Service Manager. (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
Popular Science

Walmart wants to combine big box and big bank

Walmart isn’t content with just selling almost any item under the sun—they also want to hold on to your money. As Bloomberg revealed earlier today, the big box retailer appears to be finally moving forward with its massive, long-rumored fintech project. The project will offer digital bank accounts, called One, for its 1.6 million employees, as well as eventually the millions of daily customers reliant on its brick-and-mortar stores and online shopping.
BUSINESS
TechRadar

Mobile Industry Awards 2022: Oppo wins Best Manufacturer Field Marketing Team

Oppo has been awareded Best Manufacturer Field Marketing Team at the Mobile Industry Awards 2022 (opens in new tab). With customers becoming more discerning than ever when it comes to their mobile devices, a well-trained and enthusiastic field marketing team can really make a difference when it comes to those all-important sales figures, providing a vital link between supplier and store staff.
CELL PHONES
Sourcing Journal

Fashion Suppliers Boost Sustainability Profiles

Fashion suppliers are stepping up their efforts toward sustainability and manufacturing more environmentally sound materials. Milliken Milliken & Company has achieved a gold rating on its 2022 EcoVadis assessment. Milliken’s score places it in the top 7 percent of more than 90,000 organizations rated by EcoVadis, a provider of business sustainability ratings. “Milliken relies on our core values, including sustainability and integrity, to drive our purpose and growth,” said Halsey Cook, president and CEO of Milliken & Company. “The EcoVadis assessment benchmarks our work and guides our improvements to help us build a healthy future.” EcoVadis reviews sustainability policies, actions and results in four main...
ENVIRONMENT
TechCrunch

Bainbridge Growth wants e-commerce brands to stop sales guessing game

Ben Tregoe and Austin Gardner-Smith started the company in January 2021 after meeting at Nanigans, an advertising automation software company. Tregoe, CEO, told TechCrunch that while helping brands like Casper, Peloton and Warby Parker understand how to do more effective Facebook advertising, they realized they were building big data systems and modeling revenue on a per customer basis. That got them thinking about what else they could do with the data.
ECONOMY
Billboard

Executive Turntable: Republic Loses A&R SVP to Restaurant Biz; UnitedMasters Hires 6 Execs

Mel Carter will exit his role as senior vp of A&R at Republic Records on Sept. 30. Along with Quality Control’s Kevin “Coach K” Lee, Carter recently purchased 18 Bojangles restaurants in three states and will depart the label to focus on that venture. He also plans to open his own recording studio. “Republic Records is such an amazing label,” said Carter in a statement. “Anyone would be blessed to learn from Monty Lipman and Avery Lipman who are two extraordinary brothers. They both run the label in different ways, and it was very cool to watch. Republic was the first label to give me a real shot and it has been nothing but a pleasant learning experience that I will cherish for the rest of my life.”
BUSINESS
hometextilestoday.com

Target pulls the rip cord on holiday 2022 strategy and promotions

Minneapolis – Target Corporation is ramping up its holiday strategy with new initiatives, expanded programs and an extremely start to promotions. In a bid to coax consumers into shopping sooner in the season and more often, the retailer will kick off its Target Deal Days on Oct. 6-8. The 2-day event offers the “earliest access ever” to online and in-store deals, according to the 1,938-unit discount chain.
RETAIL
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Big tech supplier NCR is splitting into two companies

NCR Corp., a major supplier of restaurant POS systems as well as ATMs, will split into two companies, separating its digital commerce business from the ATM side. The move concludes a strategic review at the Atlanta-based company that at one point included the possibility of a sale. But the board of directors said Friday it determined that dividing the company was the best way to deliver value to shareholders.
BUSINESS
mytotalretail.com

Key Prime Day Marketing Learnings to Maximize Holiday Success

In this episode of Retail Right Now, Total Retail's Joe Keenan and Kristina Stidham discuss key learnings from this past July's Prime Day that can help brands maximize success during the iteration of the sale as well as the upcoming holiday shopping season. This topic was covered in Total Retail's recently published article, "Prime Day Reflections to Prime Marketers for Holiday Planning 2022," authored by Margaux Logan, senior vice president and head of online marketplaces at Publicis Commerce. The author shared three learnings from Prime Day 2022, held in July, that brand marketers can use to inform decisions during the next Prime Day in October as well as this holiday season. To learn more, read the full article here.
SHOPPING

